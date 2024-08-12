Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

Prime Video: new to streaming this week

Jackpot!

Film (2024). In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy, who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri and Donald Elise Watkins. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

One Fast Move (8 August)

Film (2024). An action-adventure thrill ride about a young man down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up. Starring KJ Apa, Eric Dane and Maia Reficco.

The Shakedown (8 August)

Film (2024). When his mistress threatens to expose the secret of their affair, a respected insurance broker seeks the help of his underworld brother to save his reputation. Starring Carl Beukes, Emmanuel Castis, Julia Anastasopoulos and Berenice Barbier.

The Mallorca Files – Season 3 (8 August)

Series. British detective Miranda Blake and her laidback German partner Max Winter make up the perfect team – if only they could see it. In Season 3, amid high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings and murders, Max and Miranda’s personal tensions and odd-couple partnership are put to the test. Starring Elen Rhys, Julian Looman and Maria Fernandez Ache.

Madame Web (8 August)

Madame Web. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2024). The standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines, Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future … and realiszes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

Batman: Caped Crusader – Season 1 (1 August)

Series. A reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Stars the voices of Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci and Minnie Driver.

A Sacrifice (2 August)

Sadie Sink in A Sacrifice. Image: Vertical.

Film (2024). Inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo Nobody, this emotionally turbulent story follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe, who is investigating a local Berlin cult connected to disturbing events. While he immerses himself in his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy, becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. Staring Eric Bana, Sadie Sink and Sylvia Hoeks.

Beacon 23 – Season 2 (2 August)

This season, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way. Starring Stephan James, Natasha Mumba, Lena Headey and Ellen Wong.