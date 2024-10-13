Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

NCIS: Origins – Season 1 (15 Oct)

Series. Paramount+’s NCIS portfolio is expanding, with brand new prequel series NCIS: Origins. The series follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years before the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

Plus, there’s even more NCIS action this month as the platform welcomes NCIS – Season 22. The all-new season will also be available to stream from 15 October, with episodes dropping weekly.

FBI: Most Wanted – S6; FBI – S7; FBI: International – S4 (16 Oct)

Series. New seasons ahoy from the popular CBS crime drama franchise, FBI. From 16 October, FBI: Most Wanted – Season 6, FBI – Season 7, and FBI: International – Season 4 will be available to stream with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

The Greatest Little Club On Earth (17 Oct)

Documentary. This film navigates the rise, falls and rejuvenation of the Central Coast Mariners, a sports club anchored in its past success, community expectation and a unrivalled talent development pathway.

From the little club that could, to the team that did, and the darker periods in between, the boardroom now becomes the battlefield, as new ownership empowers the Central Coast Mariners club to regain its glorious past, as well as writing its own narrative for a successful future. Directed by Nick Piper.

Matlock – Season 1 (17 Oct)

Series. Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock, a brilliant lawyer who uses her unassuming demeanour to win cases. After achieving success in her younger years, brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock uses her unassuming demeanour to make her way into a position at a prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore. Starring Kathy Bates and Skye P Marshall. Watch the trailer.

Elsbeth – Season 2

Elsbeth. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Astute but unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni is back for more crime-solving adventures in New York City. Using her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD, Elsbeth has begun to acclimate to the bustling streets and towering skyscrapers of New York City, slowly embracing her new identity as a true New Yorker.

But her roots in Chicago linger, hinting that some unfinished business may come back to haunt her. Season 2 welcomes new guest stars including Vanessa Williams and Pamela Adlon. Produced by CBS Studios, Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Starring Carrie Preston.

Ghosts – Season 4

Ghosts. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The return of the single-camera comedy series, in which Samantha and Jay decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast – only to discover it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Season 4 features new guest stars – Mary Holland as Puritan ghost Patience, and Dean Norris as Samantha’s father, Frank. Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

19 October

Fire Country – Season 3

Fire Country – Season 3. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Following Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program in his small Northern California hometown, where he and his fellow inmates work alongside elite firefighters to put out deadly wildfires. Picking up after the Season 2 cliffhanger finale, the team immediately jumps in to help victims when a helicopter crash ignites chaos during Gabriela and Diego’s wedding. Starring Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro and Jordan Calloway.

Paramount+: recently added

Aussie Shore – Season 1 (3 October)

Aussie Shore. Image: Paramount+.

Reality series. The first Australian iteration of the hit international Shores franchise. Eleven ‘unapologetically wild, sexy, hilarious, authentic and confident singletons come together as one big dysfunctional family and call Cairns, North Queensland their home for the most unforgettable and unfiltered summer of their lives’.

As House Boss, Charlotte Crosby will help them navigate the highs and lows of living, working and partying together. Watch the trailer.

Cocaine Bear (24 September)

Cocaine Bear. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine from a cargo plane. Starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta and O’Shea Jackson. Watch the trailer.

