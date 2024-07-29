Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (3 August)

Documentary (2014). Directed by Randall Lobb, this 2014 documentary tells the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise, starring its co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. In 1984, the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book was introduced and presented a new breed of superheroes. Now, peek under the shell and see how this ‘happy accident’ quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.

Paramount+: recently added

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14 (15 July)

Series. Incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, are back and ready to plunge into all-new adventures.

Mafia Spies – Season 1 (15 July)

Docuseries. This eight-part series, based on the book by Thomas Maier (Masters of Sex), talks to the key players, giving their first-hand accounts of what was happening in the United States and Cuba. Relying heavily on recently declassified material and premium cinematic recreations, the series charts a Cold War game of cat and mouse from Vegas to Miami to Havana, pitting Washington’s strongest players against the 20th century’s most notorious gangster and exploring the secret connections among the CIA, the mob and Sinatra’s Rat Pack that still resonate today.

Monster High – Season 2 (17 July)

Series. It’s a new semester in the 20-episode second season. The boo crew find themselves navigating a variety of monstrous situations, including a vacation at Scare-adise Resort that takes a mysterious turn, a mythological showdown during a music festival, a magic-powered competitive game night, and more.

Reno 911! – Season 8 (18 July)

Series. Deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department take viewers behind the scenes as they patrol the Biggest Little City in the World, keeping the streets safe from everyone but themselves. Join the ride as Reno’s finest are back to fight crimes (and occasionally commit them) on a brand-new season.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – Season 2 (10 July)

Series. In theis exclusive 13-part season, SpongeBob and all his friends return to Kamp Koral for another spirited summer of fun. Camp activities include staying up all night, monster lessons, digging up a prehistoric creature and having the best summer ever.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (10 July)

Music documentary. Directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott, this two-part music documentary series centres around the Grammy-Award-winning rockstar and activist who penned an original song inspired by letters she received from incarcerated women in her Kansas hometown.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (14 July)

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) from their underseas home of Bikini Bottom. First-time nominees include Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie and Paul Rudd, among others.

Fake – Season 1 (4 July)

Asher Keddie and David Wenham in Fake. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Eight-part series exploring love in a world of liars, cheats, fantasists and phonies. Inspired by Stephanie Wood’s memoir Fake, it follows Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier Joe Burt on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe. Starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham.

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31 (29 June)

Strap in as comedy actor Paddy McGuiness and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join racing driver Chris Harris on TopGear UK, offering a fresh take as they explore and discuss the most exciting cars on the planet.

