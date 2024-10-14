New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge and more

New shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows

I AM A KILLER – Season 5 (16 Oct)

Series. The return of the series in which death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – Season 2 (17 Oct)

Series for children. The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs – and to themselves.

Starring Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone and Kausar Mohammed.

The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 3 (17 Oct)

Series. As per Netflix: Mickey Haller isn’t like other lawyers. This hotshot runs his law firm from the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on LA’s biggest and smallest cases.

In Season 1, we meet Mickey shortly after he’s recovered from surgery and a subsequent pill addiction. When his colleague unexpectedly passes away, Mickey gets back into the legal game, inheriting all of his cases.

Working out of his car isn’t the only thing that sets this lawyer apart — Mickey takes family business to a whole new level as he works with his prosecutor ex-wife, Maggie, and his other ex-wife and assistant, Lorna. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton and Neve Campbell.

Late Night with the Devil (18 Oct)

Late Night With The Devil. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. New shows.

Horror film (2023). As per ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘In Late Night with the Devil, the latest gooper-spooker from the brotherly directorial duo behind 100 Bloody Acres, Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Dastmalchian depicts smooth-talker Jack Delroy. Not unlike the States’ import to Australia, Don Lane, Jack is a sharp-suited interlocutor with charisma to burn who hosts the fictional show Night Owls.

‘Locked in a ferocious ratings battle with the real-life king of the 70s late-night slot, The Tonight Show’s Johnny Carson, Jack’s numbers are in freefall, with the … Read more …

Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon and Ian Bliss.

Woman of the Hour (18 Oct)

Woman of the Hour. Image: Leah Gallo/Netflix. New shows.

Thriller/ mystery film (2023). As per IMDB: Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman looking for a suitor on a hit 1970s TV show, chooses charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man’s gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret. Directed by and starring Anna Kendrick. Also starring Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale. Watch the trailer.

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows

MadS – Shudder & AMC+ (18 Oct)

MadS. Image: Shudder & AMC+. New shows.

Film (2024). Eighteen-year-old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer’s place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies.

Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it’s only the beginning of the night. Filmed in one continuous shot and starring Xiomara Melissa Ahumada Quito, Lucille Guillaume and Laura Pavy.

Stan: new shows

Charlie’s Angels (15 Oct)

Film (2000). Three detectives with a mysterious boss have to retrieve stolen voice-ID software, using only their martial arts, tech skills and sex appeal. Starring Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

The Diplomat (UK) – Season 1 (16 Oct)

Series. In this six-parter, two Barcelona Consul colleagues strive to protect British nationals who find themselves in trouble in the Catalan city. Starring Sophie Rundle and Steven Cree.

Thou Shalt Not Steal (17 Oct)

Though Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan. New shows.

Series. Robyn, a delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way.

Hot on their heels are Maxine, a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert, a fraudulent preacher. Starring Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Miranda Otto and Noah Taylor. Watch the trailer.

New Leash on Life – Season 1 (19 Oct)

Series. Dog expert Laura V and comedian Joel Creasey join forces to rescue dogs and pair them with families seeking pets.

BritBox: new shows

Film (2011). The self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot and the wife of a British Judge is exposed. Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

Passenger (18 Oct)

Passenger. Image: SISTER/ All3Media/ BritBox. New shows.

Series. A mystery about a string of curious crimes. In the small Northern town of Chadder Vale, Former Police Detective Riya Ajunwa investigates a series of strange crimes that have townsfolk reeling, starting with a local girl who mysteriously disappears for 24 hours. Starring Wunmi Mosaku, David Threlfall, Rowan Robinson and Barry Sloane. Two episodes weekly. Read more about this BritBox show and watch the trailer on ScreenHub.

ABC iview: new shows

Ginger and The Vegesaurs: Tricks and Treats – Season 3 (17 Oct)

Ginger and the baby Pea-Rexes have their plans thwarted when a large Pumpkinsaurus blocks their way into the Spooky Forest.

Play School: The Not Too Spooky Special (17 Oct)

Join Eddie, Rachael and Matt for The Not Too Spooky Special! They’ll be sharing spooky stories, wearing spooky costumes and making a spooky potion … but not too spooky!

Nolly (18 Oct)

Series. Noele Gordon is at the height of her success, with her famous soap opera Crossroads riding high in the ratings. Then she’s suddenly sacked overnight – but why? Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Con O’Neill and Augustus Prew.

Spicks and Specs – Season 11 (20 Oct)

Spicks and Specks is back! Host Adam Hills will bring alive the sounds of music trivia on Australia’s most popular music quiz show. And see that girl Myf Warhurst steal the scene, opposite Alan Brough.

Fisk – Season 3 (20 Oct)

Fisk Season 3. Image: ABC iview. New shows.

Series. Now that Helen is a name partner, the stakes are much higher when things go haywire at Gruber & Fisk. When Ray is distracted by love and Roz suffers a crisis of confidence, Helen must step up and right the ship. Starring Kitty Flanagan. Read more on ScreenHub.

Plum (20 Oct)

Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell in Plum. Image: ABC. New shows.

Series. Football hero Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum is diagnosed with a brain disorder. But hiding the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife cares too much, and your son realises the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame. Starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell. Read more on ScreenHub.

SBS On Demand: new shows

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution (15 Oct)

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution. Image: SBS On Demand. New shows.

Documentary series. It’s the new millennium and music is facing an existential threat: illegal piracy. Marc Fennell uncovers the bizarre story of the Aussie start up, Guvera, that promised to revolutionise music forever, but instead vanished in a $180 million mystery.

Through exclusive interviews, never-before seen footage and photographs, archive and dramatic reenactments, the series charts the spectacular rise and fall of Guvera – once nicknamed the ‘iTunes Killer’ – which once had A-list superstars like Alice Cooper and Mos Def lining up behind it with one mission: to destroy internet piracy. Fennell is joined by the Australian musician Ben Lee. Watch the trailer.

Fallen (17 Oct)

Series. From the makers of The Bridge and starring Sofia Helin. Police inspector Iris had worked at the NOA in Stockholm for over 20 years when her husband Christian was shot dead. Reeling from the tragedy and furious that the case remains unsolved, she leaves Stockholm and becomes the new head of the Cold Case team in Malmö.

When a skull is found in the forest and linked to a cold case, Iris is called in to investigate. But with the discovery, ominous questions as to the identity of the killer are raised – what is the truth, and how far will Iris go to find it?

ScreenHub: Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey, SBS On Demand review: comedians take a trip with ramshackle authenticity

Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher (19 Oct)

As the 40th anniversary of the Brighton Bomb looms, this feature-length documentary includes

new and exclusive testimony from some of those who were there, and those who were involved in the

atrocity. The Brighton Bomb, which exploded on 12 October 1984, was one of the IRA’s most significant attacks on mainland Britain during the Troubles. Directly targeting Margaret Thatcher, the bomb blew a gaping hole in the Grand Hotel.

Although the Prime Minister was physically unharmed, the bomb had devastating consequences. Five people were killed in the blast and 31 others were seriously injured. This film includes the testimony of those whose lives were profoundly affected, some of them speaking publicly for the first time.

So Long, Marianne (19 Oct)

So Long, Marianne. Image: SBS On Demand. New shows.



Series. So Long, Marianne tells the legendary love story of Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen, who inspired the titular song. Their story crosses the world, from Norway to Greece, New York and Montreal, with the majority of the series filmed on the picturesque Greek island of Hydra where they lived during the 1960s.

There, they joined legendary Australian novelists Charmian Clift and her husband George Johnston, the matriarch and patriarch of a bohemian group of writers, artists, poets, and outcasts who were exploring a new world of free love, drugs, and artistic freedom, but also experiencing the rivalries and jealousy that accompanied their intense, interwoven lives.

Staring Alex Wolff as Leonard, with Thea Sofie Loch Næss playing Marianne. Joining them are Anna Torv, Noah Taylor and Peter Stormare. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows

The Office (18 Oct)

The Office. Image: Prime Video. New shows.

Series. Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.

ScreenHub: The Office Australia could be great – if it gets our humour right

The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them. Starring Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Josh Thomson. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows

NCIS: Origins – Season 1 (15 Oct)

Series. Paramount+’s NCIS portfolio is expanding, with brand new prequel series NCIS: Origins. The series follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years before the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

Plus, there’s even more NCIS action this month as the platform welcomes NCIS – Season 22. The all-new season will also be available to stream from 15 October, with episodes dropping weekly.

FBI: Most Wanted – S6; FBI – S7; FBI: International – S4 (16 Oct)

Series. New seasons ahoy from the popular CBS crime drama franchise, FBI. From 16 October, FBI: Most Wanted – Season 6, FBI – Season 7, and FBI: International – Season 4 will be available to stream with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

The Greatest Little Club On Earth (17 Oct)

Documentary. This film navigates the rise, falls and rejuvenation of the Central Coast Mariners, a sports club anchored in its past success, community expectation and a unrivalled talent development pathway.

From the little club that could, to the team that did, and the darker periods in between, the boardroom now becomes the battlefield, as new ownership empowers the Central Coast Mariners club to regain its glorious past, as well as writing its own narrative for a successful future. Directed by Nick Piper.

Matlock – Season 1 (17 Oct)

Kathy Bates in Matlock. Image: Paramount+. New shows.

Series. Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock, a brilliant lawyer who uses her unassuming demeanour to win cases. After achieving success in her younger years, brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock uses her unassuming demeanour to make her way into a position at a prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore. Starring Kathy Bates and Skye P Marshall. Watch the trailer.

Elsbeth – Season 2 (17 Oct)

Series. Astute but unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni is back for more crime-solving adventures in New York City. Using her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD, Elsbeth has begun to acclimate to the bustling streets and towering skyscrapers of New York City, slowly embracing her new identity as a true New Yorker.

But her roots in Chicago linger, hinting that some unfinished business may come back to haunt her. Season 2 welcomes new guest stars including Vanessa Williams and Pamela Adlon. Produced by CBS Studios, Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Starring Carrie Preston.

Ghosts – Season 4 (17 Oct)

Ghosts. Image: Paramount+. New shows.

Series. The return of the single-camera comedy series, in which Samantha and Jay decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast – only to discover it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Season 4 features new guest stars – Mary Holland as Puritan ghost Patience, and Dean Norris as Samantha’s father, Frank. Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Fire Country – Season 3 (19 Oct)

Fire Country – Season 3. Image: Paramount+. New shows.

Series. Following Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program in his small Northern California hometown, where he and his fellow inmates work alongside elite firefighters to put out deadly wildfires. Picking up after the Season 2 cliffhanger finale, the team immediately jumps in to help victims when a helicopter crash ignites chaos during Gabriela and Diego’s wedding. Starring Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro and Jordan Calloway.

Binge: new shows

American Horror Stories – Season 3B (16 Oct)

Series. The second half of season three features more spooky stories, ranging from psychological thrillers to mind-boggling narratives that are sure to stay in viewers’ minds. A spin-off from the creators of the award-winning American Horror Story, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, each episode features a different horror story to capture the imaginations of the spookily minded. Starring Sierra McCormick and Paris Jackson.

Hysteria! – Season 1 (18 Oct)

Hysteria! Image: Binge: new shows.

Series. When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realise they can capitalise on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. Starring Jessica Treska and Julia Bowen. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: new shows

Shrinking – Season 2 (16 Oct)

Shrinking Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. New shows.

Series. This series follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows

Rivals (18 Oct)

Rivals. Image: Disney+. New shows.

Series. Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, Rivals dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. Based on the celebrated novel by Jilly Cooper, the series follows ex-Olympian and incorrigible rake, Rupert Campbell-Black, in his long-standing feud with the controller of Corinium Television, Tony Baddingham. Loyalties are tested as the two enter a bidding war for TV rights with host Declan O’Hara, who is caught in the crossfire.

Takeover plans are disrupted by a blossoming romance between the womanising Rupert and Declan’s daughter, Taggie O’Hara, creating a love triangle with Tony’s right-hand woman, the brilliant American producer Cameron Cook. Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Claire Rushbrook. Watch the trailer.