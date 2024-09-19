News

Fisk Season 3: watch new trailer – first look and ABC premiere date

The brown pantsuit is back with Fisk Season 3 premiering 20 October – with lots of laughs from the look of the trailer.
19 Sep 2024 12:22
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Kitty Flanagan in Fisk

Kitty Flanagan as Helen Tudor-Fisk. Image: ABC.

The highly anticipated third season of Fisk, the multi award-winning Australian comedy series, will launch on ABC TV and ABC iview on Sunday 20 October at 8pm with six episodes and a cast of returning and new faces.

The trailer for Fisk Season 3 has has just been released and can be seen below:

Created by Australian comedian Kitty Flanagan and Vincent Sheehan, and billed by ScreenHub critic Anthony Morris as ‘Australia’s funniest sitcom in years‘, Fisk is an ensemble office comedy set a Melbourne suburban solicitor’s practice –Gruber and Associates. It stars Flanagan as the brown pant-suited Helen Tudor-Fisk, a smart, no-nonsense woman with a good heart and a cohort of infuriating, oddball colleagues, clients and family members played by Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold, Aaron Chen, Glenn Butcher and John Gaden.

ScreenHub: Fisk Season 2 review: Australia’s funniest sitcom in years

In his five-star review of Fisk Season 2, Anthony Morris wrote for ScreenHub:

‘Australia’s history with sitcoms is dubious at best. Everyone remembers the handful of great ones: everything else is quickly brushed under the carpet. In recent years it’s been rare to find one even trying to be all that funny.

‘Dramedies where each week the comedy side gets thinner, half-heartedly disguised promotional videos for scenic stretches of rural countryside; when they fill the schedules, where’s the laughs?

‘Enter Fisk. Well, re-enter Fisk: after an award-winning season one, the brown suit – and the socially ill-fitting lawyer inside it – is back for a second season on the ABC. It’s the funniest sitcom Australia’s seen in years, which would be even higher praise if there was any serious competition for the title.

‘Once a relatively high-flying lawyer in Sydney, Helen Tudor-Fisk (by writer and creator Kitty Flanagan) is now handling minor suburban civil cases from the Melbourne offices of Gruber and Associates.

‘We’re often told that drama is supposedly somehow superior to comedy, and yet the character work in Fisk puts most recent Australian dramas to shame. The subtle way everyone – except for Fisk herself – in Fisk doesn’t quite get along but stays in their own bubbles just enough to make society work is the kind of characterisation that would win awards if it was happening in a scenic country town with a dark past.

‘Also, it’s very funny.’

Read the full Fisk Season 2 review on ScreenHub …

Fisk Season 3 will also feature guest appearances from across the Australian acting and comedy, including Justine Clarke, Sam Campbell, Claudia Karvan, Glenn Robbins, Carl Barron, Gabrielle Chan, Menik Gooneratne, Tom Ballard, Mel Buttle, Jane Clifton, Anne Edmonds, Christine Johnston, Ting Lim, Stephen Lopez, Ray O’Leary, Dave O’Neill, Rhys Nicholson, Brian Nankervis, Danielle Walker, Bronwyn Kuss and John Marc Desengano.  

With a simple premise and low-key style, Fisk Season 1 aired on the ABC in 2021 and has become known for its sharp writing, memorable performances. It’s very funny yet always kind-hearted, and has been a surprise global hit on Netflix. Awards for the show include AACTA Awards, Logies and the European Series Mania TV awards in 2021 where it won best comedy series up against HBO’s Hacks and the UK’s Starstruck.

Fisk Season 3: more info

Fisk Season 3 Production Credit: Commissioned by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. An Origma 45 production.  Developed and produced with the assistance of VicScreen.  Written by Kitty Flanagan and Penny Flanagan. Directed by Tom Peterson and Kitty Flanagan. Produced by Vincent Sheehan and Nicole Minchin. Executive Producer Greg Sitch. ABC Executive Producers: Todd Abbott and Brett Sleigh.

The first two seasons of Fisk can be streamed on ABC iview now with Fisk Season 3 available Sunday 20 October.

News Features Film Digital Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Opinions & Analysis All Screen
