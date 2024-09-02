Plum: ABC show starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell announced

The ABC has announced that its new ’emotionally charged’ six-part drama series, Plum, starring Brendan Cowell and Asher Keddie, will premiere in October.

The media release gives the following information:

Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum (Brendan Cowell) is a living legend in Australian sporting terms. Now retired and reeling towards 50 with all the back pain and ailments a footy player can expect, he lives a humble life in Cronulla. The simplicity of this life is exactly what he wants – kicking the ball with his teenage son Gavin (Vincent Miller), dinner on the deck with girlfriend Charmayne (María Dupláa), followed by a few too many beers at the local pub with his mates Brick (John Tui), Squeaky (Josh McConville) and Magic Matt (Wayne McDaniel).

It looks like Plum is living the dream until an accident at work reveals he has a brain disorder as a result of the hundreds of head injuries and concussions he’s suffered on the field. The new diagnosis doesn’t have its intended effect, as Plum would sooner hide, run and head to the pub for drinks with the boys and pretend everything is peachy than confront things. But hiding from the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife (Asher Keddie) cares too much and your son comes to realise the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame.

Based on Brendan Cowell’s novel of the same name, Plum is created, written and executive produced by Brendan, alongside co-writer Fiona Seres (Love My Way, The Great). Directors are Wayne Blair (Total Control, Mystery Road) and Margie Beattie (Bump). The ensemble cast also includes Susie Porter (Wentworth, Cargo), Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water, Flight of the Conchords), Charlotte Friels (The Dressmaker, Nitram), Crystal Nguyen (Erotic Stories), Talijah Blackman-Corowa (Black Snow), Andy Ryan (Janet King), Janet Anderson (Last King of the Cross), Jenni Baird (The Twelve, A Place to Call Home), and Matt Nable (Barracuda, The Twelve), with special guest appearances from Australian rugby league football greats Andrew ‘Joey’ Johns, Mark ‘Spudd’ Carroll, Paul Gallen, and James Graham.

Production Credit: Commissioned by the ABC. A Roadshow Rough Diamond and Modern Convict Films production. Major production investment from Screen Australia and the ABC. Financed with support from Screen NSW. Worldwide Distribution by Entertainment One. Creator and Executive Producer Brendan Cowell. Producers: John Edwards, Dan Edwards and Jonathan Duncan. ABC Executive Producers: Louise Smith, Rachel Okine and Alex Baldwin.

Plum premieres Sunday 20 October at 8.30pm on ABC TV with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.