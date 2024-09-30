New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 30 September to 6 October 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in October.

New movies

2 October

Coldplay Global Theatrical Listening Event

Coldplay are inviting fans to a special, one night only global theatrical experience, where they will be among the very first to hear the band’s hotly-anticipated new record, Moon Music, in selected cinemas around the world.

Director: N/A

Cast: Coldplay

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: –

3 October

I, The Executioner

Rookie detective Park Sun Woo and Seo Do-Cheol, a veteran of the Violent Crimes Investigation Division team chases after a serial killer who shakes up their world.

Director: Ryoo Seung-wan

Cast: Dal-su Oh, Hwang Jung-Min

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 118m

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix returns to the role that earned him an Academy Award, reuniting with director Todd Phillips for this sequel to 2019’s Joker. Co-stars fellow Oscar-winner Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Institutionalised at Arkham, Arthur Fleck is awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

Director: Todd Phillips

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga

Classification: R

Country: USA

Runtime: 138m

Six Inches of Soil

The inspiring story of British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food – to heal the soil, benefit our health and provide for local communities.

Director: Colin Ramsay

Cast: David Morrissey, Adrienne Gordon, Anna Jackson

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 90m

Stand By Me (2024)

Ma Liang, a wandering boy, met Xuan Xuan, a child who was forgotten by his family and had no one to care for him. The similar fate brought the two lonely teenagers closer and closer. They built a small home together in the wind and rain.

Director: Ruoxin Yin

Cast: Karry Wang, Yongshen Chen

Classification: CTC

Country: China

Runtime: 127m

The Critic

Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong star in this story of ambition, blackmail and desire with an anti-hero at its dark heart. A whodunnit wrapped in a Faustian pact which winds tighter and tighter. Based on the novel Curtain Call by Anthony Quinn, the film follows an actress who finds herself in a dark situation involving a theatre critic and his paper’s editor in 1930s London.

Director: Anand Tucker

Cast: Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong

Classification: M

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 99m

5 October

Your Fat Friend

Your Fat Friend charts Aubrey Gordon’s journey from anonymous blogger ‘Yrfatfriend’ to NY Times bestselling author and podcast host and the complexities of making change. It’s a film about fatness, family and the deep, messy feelings all of us hold about our bodies.

Director: Jeanie Finlay

Cast: Aubrey Gordon

Classification: CTC

Recently released

26 September

Megalopolis

The great Francis Ford Coppola assembles an all-star cast – including Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker and Jason Schwartzman – for this Palme d’Or-nominated sci-fi drama about an architect who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 138m

My Old Ass

Elliott is forewarned by her future self to not fall in love. Seems easy enough, until she meets the man older Elliott warned her about.

Director: Megan Park

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Ziegler

Classification: CTC

Country: USA, Canada

Runtime: 89m

Never Let Go

Halle Berry leads this horror from director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) as the mother of a family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.

Director: Alexandre Aja

Cast: Halle Berry

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 101m

Trapezium

First-year student Yu Azuma dreams of stardom, and forms an idol group with uniquely talented members from surrounding schools. Together, they dive into the competitive world of the entertainment industry and face its intense challenges. Join them on their inspiring journey to turn their dreams into reality in Trapezium.

Director: Masahiro Shinohara

Cast: Asaki Yuikawa, Haruka Aikawa

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 1h 34m

A Difficult Year

Pio Marmaï and Jonathan Cohen play two compulsive spenders who get much more than they bargained for when they try and scam their way out of trouble in this comedy from the directors of The Intouchables.

Director: Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano

Cast: Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 118m

27 September

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands

Matthew Bourne’s contemporary dance interpretation of the beloved Tim Burton movie, filmed live in March 2024 at the Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff and brought to cinemas worldwide.

Director: Matthew Bourne

Cast: Liam Mower, Ashley Shaw

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 95m