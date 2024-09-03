New films September 2024 – cinema movie guide and release dates

What to watch, what to watch … Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice? We hear you wondering. Wonder no more: here is your ultimate list of what’s on in cinemas this September.

Show local cinema some love by seeing the three Australian films hitting the big screen this month (more on that below).

To find out what’s streaming right now, check out our monthly streaming guide.

For upcoming film festivals in Australia, see our quarterly film festival guide. We also frequently publish handpicked selections from major film festivals all over Australia, so keep an eye out for those.

And remember to check your favourite cinema’s website for details and times on any screenings.

5 September

A Horse Named Winx

This horse racing documentary tells the inspirational story of one of our greatest athletes. At the height of her fame, Winx became known as the ‘people’s horse’, an Australian icon who transcended her sport, joining the realms of fellow legends like Cathy Freeman and Sir Donald Bradman.

Director: Janine Hosking

Cast: Chris Waller, Andrew Rule

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 117m

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife.

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder

Classification: M

Country: US

Runtime: 104m

GOAT

Indian thriller inspired by the 2004 Moscow Metro bombing, where a suicide bomber detonated in a crowded subway, killing dozens. The film delves into the aftermath and pursuit of those responsible.

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Cast: Joseph Vijay, Prabhu Deva

Classification: CTC

Country: India

Runtime: 175m

Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp

After helping a vampire, Reki becomes one of them. To become human again, she must recover the vampire’s limbs captured by hunters.

Director: Tatsuya Oishi

Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Yui Horie

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 144m

Land of Happiness

October 26, 1979, a presidential assassination shakes the nation. Taking on the defense of Park Tae-joo, the secretary involved in the presidential assassination, lawyer Jung In-hoo enters what would be South Korea’s most notorious political trial. Despite Park Tae-joo facing a predetermined sentence due to his military status, Jung In-hoo fights tirelessly to ensure a fair trial, enraged by the trial’s unfair proceedings.

Director: Chang-min Choo

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Bae-Soo

Classification: M

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 124m

Last Summer

A lawyer, mother of two little girls, welcomes into her home the 17-year-old son from her husband’s first marriage – and soon engages in an affair with the teenager – in this Palme d’Or-nominated taboo-crossing drama.

Director: Catherine Breillat

Cast: Léa Drucker, Olivier Rabourdin

Classification: CTC

Country: France

Runtime: 104m

Thelma

In her first lead role, the great June Squibb stars in this action film as the 93-year-old victim of a phone scam who embarks on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken. Inspired by a real-life experience of writer-director Josh Margolin’s own grandmother.

Director: Josh Margolin

Cast: June Squibb, Clark Gregg

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 97m

6 September

Emergency

Kangana stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this political drama.

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher

Classification: CTC

Country: India

Runtime: 145m

7 September

Aespa: My First Page

Since their debut in 2020, K-pop group aespa has shown impressive growth with the mega-hits of their every album. The first page of the story about aespa’s radiant dream unfolds on the screen, including their new music world, the live recording of their performances, interviews with the four members, and the stories behind the scenes of their first concert in 2023.

Director: Kim Ji-Seon

Cast: aespa

Classification: PG

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 110m

12 September

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Zachary Levi (Shazam!) plays Harold, who embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon that brings any drawing to life, in this family adventure from the director of Ferdinand, adapting the children’s book by Crockett Johnson.

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Cast: Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 90m

Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe

Vincent Macaigne and Cecile de France star in this historical drama about the colourful relationship between the famous post-Impressionist painter and his wife.

Director: Martin Provost

Cast: Cécile De France, Vincent Macaigne

Classification: MA

Country: Belgium, France

Runtime: 123m

Kid Snow

A washed-up Irish boxer named Kid Snow is finally faced with a chance to redeem himself when he is offered a rematch against the man he fought a decade prior, on a night that changed his life forever. When he meets single mother Sunny, he is forced to contemplate a future beyond boxing.

Director: Paul Goldman

Cast: Billy Howle, Tom Bateman, Phoebe Tonkin

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 128m

Neneh Superstar

Born to dance, Neneh is a 12-year-old Black girl who dreams of entering the Paris Opera Ballet School. Despite her enthusiasm, she will have to redouble her efforts.

Director: Ramzi Ben Sliman

Cast: Aïssa Maïga, Maïwenn

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 95m

Speak No Evil

An American remake of the 2022 Danish horror. Centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare when their hosts slowly reveal a different side of themselves.

Director: James Watkins

Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 110m

Subservience

Megan Fox plays an AI robot assistant in this sci-fi thriller, following a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family. Unaware to him, she will gain awareness and turn deadly.

Director: SK Dale

Cast: Megan Fox, Michele Morrone

Classification: MA

Country: USA, Bulgaria

Runtime: 95m

12 September

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris

In this concert film recorded during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, Usher performs chart-topping hits from his 30-year career.

Director: Anthony Mandler

Cast: Usher

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 90m

Will & Harper

When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition and America.

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Cast: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 114m

18 September

Jung Kook: I Am Still

Following the ‘personal journey’ of BTS star Jung Kook, this film takes a look into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar using exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside concert performances.

Director: Jun-Soo Park

Cast: Jung Kook

Classification: G

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 93m

19 September

Runt

Follows ten-year-old Annie and Runt, her stray dog, as they attempt to win the Agility Course Championship at the Krumpets Dog Show in London in order to save their family’s farm from drought and misery.

Director: John Sheedy

Cast: Jai Courtney, Deborah Mailman, Celeste Barber

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 92m

The Substance

Emmy-nominees Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley (Maid) star in this feminist take on body horror from writer-director Coralie Fargeat (The Sandman). Nominated for the Palme d’Or, co-starring Dennis Quaid.

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Cast: Demi Moore, Margarate Qualley, Dennis Quaid

Classification: CTC

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 140m

The Wild Robot

Family-friendly adventure from Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch) following Rozzum ‘Roz’ 7134, a futuristic robot that washes ashore on a deserted island. A tale of survival and discovery begins when she becomes the unexpected protector to an orphaned gosling, which she names Brightbill. Together they struggle to survive the harsh environment.

Director: Chris Sanders

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 102m

Slingshot

Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne lead this psychological space thriller about an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot manoeuvre that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.

Director: Mikael Håfström

Cast: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 109m

The Paradise of Thorns

Thongkam and Sek, a devoted gay couple, have worked tirelessly to build a life together, including owning a house and a durian orchard in Mae Hong Son. Tragedy strikes when Sek dies suddenly in an accident, revealling that they were never legally married in Thailand, leaving Thongkam with no rights to their assets.

Director: Naruebet Kuno

Cast: Jeff Satur, Engfa Waraha

Classification: CTC

Country: Thailand

Runtime: 132m

20 September

NT Live: Prima Facie

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, recorded from the London stage. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Director: Justin Martin

Cast: Jodie Comer

Classification: E

Country: UK

Runtime: 120m

26 September

Megalopolis

The great Francis Ford Coppola assembles an all-star cast – including Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker and Jason Schwartzman – for this Palme d’Or-nominated sci-fi drama about an architect who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 138m

My Old Ass

Elliott is forewarned by her future self to not fall in love. Seems easy enough, until she meets the man older Elliott warned her about.

Director: Megan Park

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Ziegler

Classification: CTC

Country: USA, Canada

Runtime: 89m

Never Let Go

Halle Berry leads this horror from director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) as the mother of a family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.

Director: Alexandre Aja

Cast: Halle Berry

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 101m

A Difficult Year

Pio Marmaï and Jonathan Cohen play two compulsive spenders who get much more than they bargained for when they try and scam their way out of trouble in this comedy from the directors of The Intouchables.

Director: Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano

Cast: Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 118m

27 September

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands

Matthew Bourne’s contemporary dance interpretation of the beloved Tim Burton movie, filmed live in March 2024 at the Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff and brought to cinemas worldwide.

Director: Matthew Bourne

Cast: Liam Mower, Ashley Shaw

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 95m