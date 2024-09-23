Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge and more

Netflix: new shows streaming

Everything Calls for Salvation – Season 2 (26 September)

Series. Juggling frantic efforts to keep his daughter and a new job at the psychiatric hospital, Daniele must overcome his challenges to lead an ordinary life. Starring Federico Cesari and Ricky Memphis.

Will & Harper (27 September)

Will & Harper (27 September)

Film (2024). When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

Rez Ball (27 September)

Film (2024). In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

Lisabi: The Uprising (27 September)

The legendary story of a folk hero’s rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history. Starring Kauchani Bratt, Jessica Matten and Devin Sampson-Craig.

AMC+ & Acorn TV: new shows streaming

Oddity – Shudder & AMC+ (27 September)

New shows streaming: Oddity. Image: Wildcard Distribution/ AMC+.

Film (2024). When Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house that she and her husband Ted are renovating, everyone suspects a patient from the local mental health institution, where Ted is a doctor. But, soon after the tragic killing, the suspect is found dead. A year later, Dani’s blind twin sister Darcy, a self-proclaimed psychic and collector of cursed items, pays an unexpected visit to Ted and his new girlfriend, Yana. Convinced that there was more to her sister’s murder than people know, Darcy has brought with her the most dangerous items from her cursed collection to help her exact revenge. From writer/director Damian McCarthy. Starring Carolyn Bracken and Gwilym Lee. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows streaming

From – Season 3 (23 September)

New shows streaming: From – Season 3 is coming to Stan this week. Image: Stan.

Series. From the executive producers of Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey. Watch the trailer.

The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool (25 September)

Documentary. The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool investigates allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US. Former CEO Mike Jeffries transformed Abercrombie and Fitch from a failing retail chain to a multibillion-dollar empire and the epitome of cool. Now, after months of painstaking investigation, reporter Rianna Croxford speaks to men who say they were recruited into a dark world, created to satisfy the sexual fantasies of Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith.

The North Water – Season 1 (26 September)

Series. A fight for survival ensues on an Arctic-bound whaling boat, whose passengers include a disgraced military doctor. Starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Sam Spruell.

Find Me in Paris – Seasons 1–3 (28 September)

Series. With the help of a magic necklace, a young ballet dancer is transported from the early 1900s to the 21st century, and has to make do while avoiding nasty time agents. Starring Eubha Akilade, Jessica Lord and Castle Rock.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Avoidance – Season 2 (26 September)

New shows streaming: Avoidance – Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Season 2 of the comedy series follows Jonathan after his recent reinvention. He may have a new body, a new hobby and a lot of lycra, but he’s still stuck avoiding conflict and all the mess that it causes. Primarily, he’s determined to win back his ex-partner, Claire, and rebuild his family and make his son, Spencer, happy. Starring Romesh Ranganathan, Matthew Lewis, Aisling Bea and Lisa McGrillis.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Breeders – Season 3 (24 September)

New shows streaming: Breeders returns for Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. The Worsley family is fractured – perhaps irreversibly. Can Paul and Ally reconcile their relationship and heal the wounds that fester with their children? An entertaining and

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey (24 September)

Series. Adventure and revelry abound as Shaun Micallef travels overseas with popular Australian comedians Aaron Chen, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, Lizzy Hoo, Dilruk Jayasinha, Nina Oyama and Arj Barker in Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey. Shaun’s trademark intellect and wit combines with the comedians’ discovery of parts of their heritage that have remained a mystery to them until now to create a rich series that is entertaining and insightful in equal measure. Watch the trailer.

Documentary (two parts). In December 1952 one of the deadliest peacetime tragedies in history struck London. Over four days, a stinking, yellow smog smothered the city, so dense people couldn’t see their hands in front of their faces. The capital and all its essential services ground to a halt. But far worse, the smog was loaded with poisonous gases and there would be devastating consequences. Doctor Xand, Van Tulleken and Raksha Dave tell the story of how this catastrophe unfolded, moment by moment, as it took the capital by surprise and left tragedy in its wake. And we’ll reveal the shocking death toll this four-day deadly emergency – a figure far higher than the 4,000 deaths that Churchill’s government admitted at this time.

The Hunt (26 September)

Dutch period thriller series. Inspired by a true crime that gripped a nation for more than a decade. In the spring of 1999, the body of a 16-year-old girl was found on the outskirts of a small village in The Netherlands, next to an asylum seekers’ centre. The Hunt depicts how the long and frustrating search for the perpetrator confronted the inhabitants and asylum seekers of this little Dutch town with xenophobia, racism, and bizarre and persistent conspiracy theo

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Killer Heat (26 September)

New shows streaming: Killer Heat. Image: Patrick Redmond/ Amazon Prime Video.

Film (2024). A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style that follows private eye Nick Bali, an American expat in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Midnight Family (25 September)

Series. Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, this series features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew. It follows Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón and her siblings Marcus and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living. Starring Renata Vaca, Joaquín Cosío and Diego Calva.

Wolfs (28 September)

Wolfs (28 September)

Film (2024). global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for this new action comedy, written and directed by Jon Watts. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

Cocaine Bear (24 September)

New shows streaming: Cocaine Bear. Image: Universal Pictures. Coming to Paramount+ this week.

Film (2023). An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine from a cargo plane. Starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta and O’Shea Jackson. Watch the trailer.

Bob Marley: One Love (28 September)

Film (2024). Celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace, and unity. In this powerful and uplifting film, discover Bob Marley’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music that changed the world. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Watch the trailer.

Apartment 7A (28 September)

Film (2024). Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in Bamford before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame. Starring Paramount+ welcomes the all-new psychological thriller Apartment7A, starring Golden Globe winner Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Mamá Cake (25 September)

Comedy-crime series. An ageing woman makes the decision to reopen the Mamá Cake bakery, her former business – but now with a certain new ingredient added to the recipes, bringing trouble from the police and local drug dealers. Starring Susana Alexander, María Antonieta De Las Nieves, Ari Albarrán and Sebastián Dante. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows streaming

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (25 September)

New shows streaming: Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film (2023). Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom. Starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Chicago P.D. – Season 12 (26 September)

Series. The return of the police drama about those who put it all on the line to serve and protect. District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: the uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city’s major offences, such as organised crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders. Starring Jason Beghe.

Mean Girls (2024) (26 September)

Film (2024). Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuel

Kanopy: new shows streaming

Film (2014). A chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo and Oprah Winfrey. Watch the trailer.

Film (2013). Rachel tries to spice up her marriage with a trip to a strip club. She befriends McKenna, who gave her a lapdance. McKenna moves in with Rachel’s family and becomes a nanny for the son. Starring Stars Kathryn Hahn, Link Ruiz and Cesar Garcia.

Film (2015). A drama based on Jimi Hendrix’s life as he left New York City for London, where his career took off. Starring André 3000, Hayley Atwell and Imogen Poots.

DocPlay: new shows streaming

Buried Country

New shows streaming: Buried Country. Image: Film Australia/ DocPlay.

Documentary (2000). As per IMDB: Buried Country is a documentary about the unique cultural phenomenon of Australian Aboriginal country music. Based on the book by Clinton Walker – who co-wrote the film with director Andy Nehl, conducted its interviews and produced its soundtrack album – narrated by singer/songwriter Kev Carmody and shot by Warwick Thornton, it told the story of the genre through the eyes and voices of a dozen of its artists, replete with rare archive footage and contemporary performances. Hailed all round the world, it grew in 2016 into a touring live stageshow.