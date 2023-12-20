News

New series to stream in 2024: our most anticipated streaming shows

Remakes of Mr & Mrs Smith, The Last Airbender, and One Piece, plus new Bridgerton – here are the TV series we're looking forward to seeing in 2024.
20 Dec 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Mr & Mrs Smith. Image: Prime Video

From Echo to Expats, and Bridgerton to The Bear, here are ScreenHub’s most anticipated global TV series streaming in 2024, where to watch them, with release dates where possible.

Echo

  • Who’s in it: Alacqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Charlie Cox
  • What’s it about: Following the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.
  • Where to watch: Disney+.
  • Release date: 10 January.

Masters of the Air

  • Who’s in it: Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa.
  • What’s it about: An action-packed drama that follows the true story of an American bomber group in World War II, hailing from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.
  • Where to watch: Apple TV+
  • Release date: 26 January.

Expats

  • Who’s in it: Nicole Kidman, Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston.
  • What’s it about: Expats follows the vibrant lives of a close-knit expatriate community: where affluence is celebrated, friendships are intense but knowingly temporary, and personal lives, deaths and marriages are played out publicly – then retold with glee.
  • Where to watch: Prime Video.
  • Release date: 26 January.

Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Who’s in it: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine.
  • What’s it about: In a new spin on the hit action movie from 2005, John and Jane Smith enter into a new phase of their marriage after agreeing to work as spies for a mysterious agency.
  • Where to watch: Prime Video.
  • Release date: 2 February.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (live action)

  • Who’s in it: Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun Hyung-Lee.
  • What’s it about: The series is set in a war-torn Asian and Arctic-inspired world where certain people can bend one of the four classical elements—water, earth, fire, or air. Aang, the Avatar and the last living Airbender, is the bridge between the mortal and spirit worlds, and the only one capable of bending all four of the elements.
  • Where to watch: Netflix.
  • Release date: 24 February.

Interview with the Vampire – Season 2

  • Who’s in it: Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman.
  • What’s it about: Interview with the Vampire centers on the life story of vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, as told to veteran journalist Daniel Molloy, to whom he previously gave an unpublished interview in 1973. Season 2 picks up after the tumultuous break-up of Louis and his lover Lestat.
  • Where to watch: AMC+ (accessed via Paramount+)
  • Release date: TBC.

The New Look

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior in The New Look. Image: Apple TV+.
  • Who’s in it: Ben Mendelsohn,  Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams.
  • What’s it about: The series, created by Todd A. Kessler, is inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris. The story centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigate the horrors of World War II and launch modern fashion.
  • Where to watch: Apple TV+.
  • Release date: 14 February.

Bridgerton – Season 3

Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton – Season 3. Image: Netflix,
  • Who’s in it: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie.
  • What’s it about: Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.
  • Where to watch: Netflix.
  • Release date: 16 May.

The Bear – Season 3

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear. Image: Disney+.
  • Who’s in it: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri.
  • What’s it about: [From Marie Claire] ‘After the season 2 finale’s stressful-yet-successful opening night of the restaurant, season 3 would likely focus on the new dynamic now that The Bear is actually open for business and striving to build buzz in a turbulent post-pandemic culinary scene.’
  • Where to watch: Disney+.
  • Release date: Possibly as early as June/July.

House of the Dragon – Season 2

  • Who’s in it: Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith.
  • What’s it about: The war of quills and ravens is over. The Dance of the Dragons has begun. House of the Dragon: Season 2 is the second season of House of the Dragon. It consists of eight episodes. It will premiere with ‘A Son for a Son’ in summer 2024. It is based on Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin.
  • Where to watch: Binge.
  • Release date: Possibly as early as June/July.

Only Murders in the Building – Season 4

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu). Image: Disney+.
  • Who’s in it: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez.
  • What’s it about: Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ (Steve Martin) longtime stunt double, has been shot in his apartment. Now it’s time for Mabel, Charles and Oliver to band together once more to solve another whodunnit – and make a podcast about it.
  • Where to watch: Disney+.
  • Release date: Possibly as early as June/July.

Heartstopper – Season 3

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper – Season 2. Image: Netflix
  • Who’s in it: Joe Locke, Kit Connor.
  • What’s it about: Season 3 of Heartstopper will pick up from where season 2 left off, with [spoilers] Charlie being hesitant to say ‘I love you’ to Nick. The show will continue the storyline of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel of the same name.
  • Where to watch: Netflix.
  • Release date: TBC – but it was filmed back-to-back with Season 2, so expect to see Season 3 quite early in 2024.

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 6

What We Do In The Shadows. Image: FX/Binge
  • Who’s in it: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén
  • What’s it about:  Season 6 is the last season of this comedy series. In mockumentary format, it follows the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja and Colin Robinson as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo, and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, the Guide.
  • Where to watch: Binge.
  • Release date: TBC

The White Lotus – Season 3

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in The White Lotus season one. Image: HBO/Binge
  • Who’s in it: Natasha Rothwell.
  • What’s it about: Season 3 of The White Lotus will, according to Mike White, be focused on ‘death in Eastern religion and spirituality’. HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, elaborated on the upcoming season’s exploration of ‘spirituality versus the ego’ against the backdrop of Eastern religion.
  • Where to watch: Binge.
  • Release date: TBC – the series could potentially be delayed until 2025 due to the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes.

One Piece (live action) – Season 2

One Piece. (L to R) Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023.
  • Who’s in it: Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar.
  • What’s it about: Luffy and the Straw Hat crew continue their pirating adventures and their search for the One Piece, the greatest piece of treasure in the world.
  • Where to watch: Netflix.
  • Release date: TBC – the series could potentially be delayed until 2025 due to the 2023 strikes.

Blue Eye Samurai – Season 2

Blue Eye Samurai. Image: Netflix
  • Who’s in it: Maya Erskine, Kenneth Branagh.
  • What’s it about: An animation set in 17th-century Edo-period Japan, Mizu’s quest for vengeance will continue in Season 2 of Blue Eye Samurai.
  • Where to watch: Netflix.
  • Release date: TBC.
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

