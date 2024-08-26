New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 26 August to 1 September 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

29 August

Afraid

Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant) and John Cho (Star Trek) star in this horror from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chris Weitz (About a Boy). The story centres on a family that introduces an AI helper into their lives. At first, this technological marvel feels like a blessing. But soon, it crosses a line that leads to fatal consequences.

Director: Chris Weitz

Cast: Katherine Waterston, John Cho

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 123m

Bookworm

In the midst of a family crisis, a washed-up American magician and his long-estranged precocious daughter, venture into the New Zealand wilderness in search of a mythical beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Stars Elijah Wood, reuniting with Come to Daddy director Ant Timpson.

Director: Ant Timpson

Cast: Elijah Wood, Michael Smiley, Nell Fisher

Classification: CTC

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 94m

I Saw The TV Glow

A24 suburban horror centred on two teenage friends who bond over their shared love of a mysterious late-night TV show that presents a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, reality begins to crack.

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Cast: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Fred Durst

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 100m

Kneecap

There are 80,000 native Irish speakers in Ireland. 6,000 live in the North of Ireland. Three of them became a rap group called Kneecap. This anarchic Belfast trio becomes the unlikely figurehead of a civil rights movement to save the mother tongue.

Director: Rich Peppiatt

Cast: Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, Simone Kirby

Classification: CTC

Country: Ireland/UK

Runtime: 105m

Midas Man

Biopic about The Beatles’ first manager. On Thursday 9th November 1961 a man named Brian descended the stairs to a cellar in Liverpool and changed the world forever.

Director: Joe Stephenson

Cast: Eddie Marsan, Emily Watson, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd

Classification: CTC

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 140m

31 August

André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love

Set against the backdrop of the historic Vrijthof square, André’s 2024 big-screen concert experience delivers iconic film scores, beautiful waltzes, tear jerking ballads and unexpected chart hits.

Director: André Rieu, Michel Fizzano

Cast: André Rieu, The Johann Strauss Orchestra

Classification: CTC

Country: Netherlands

Runtime: 180m

Recently released

21 August

Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again to Cinemas

K-Pop group SEVENTEEN’s first Seoul World Cup Stadium concert and encore tour comes to the big screen.

Director: Oh Yoon-Dong

Cast: Seventeen

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 103m

22 August

Blink Twice

Frida is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King. When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something terrifying.

Director: Zoë Kravitz

Cast: Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Kyle McLachlan

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 102m

My National Gallery, London (Exhibition on Screen)

Documentary on London’s National Gallery, giving voice to those who work at the gallery – from cleaner to curator, security guard to director – who identify the one artwork that means the most to them and why.

Director: Ali Ray, Phil Grabsky

Cast: Claudia Winkleman, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 90m

Strange Darling

A ‘go in blind’ horror-thriller centred on one day in the twisted love life of a serial killer.

Director: JT Mollner

Cast: Barbara Hershey, Ed Begley Jr., Madisen Beaty

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 96m

Suddenly

Vincent and Laura are a passionate but volatile couple who embark on a round-the-world sailing adventure to give their relationship a new start. During their trip, they decide to explore a vast deserted island which they discover off the coast of Chile. Caught in a violent storm, they shelter in an abandoned whaling station for the night but wake up the next morning to find their boat has disappeared.

Director: Thomas Bidegain

Cast: Giles Lellouche, Mélanie Thierry

Classification: CTC

Country: Belgium/France/Ireland

Runtime: 114m

Take My Hand

Living in London, at the peak of her career, a mother of three is diagnosed with MS. Following the sudden death of her husband and the loss of her job, she moves back home to Australia where a chance encounter with her high school sweetheart gives her renewed hope in love as she battles the disease. Based on a true story.

Director: John Raftopoulos

Cast: Radha Mitchell, Adam Demos

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 102m