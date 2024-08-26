New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 26 August to 1 September 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.
New films in cinemas from 26 August to 1 September
29 August
Afraid
Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant) and John Cho (Star Trek) star in this horror from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chris Weitz (About a Boy). The story centres on a family that introduces an AI helper into their lives. At first, this technological marvel feels like a blessing. But soon, it crosses a line that leads to fatal consequences.
Director: Chris Weitz
Cast: Katherine Waterston, John Cho
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 123m
Bookworm
In the midst of a family crisis, a washed-up American magician and his long-estranged precocious daughter, venture into the New Zealand wilderness in search of a mythical beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Stars Elijah Wood, reuniting with Come to Daddy director Ant Timpson.
Director: Ant Timpson
Cast: Elijah Wood, Michael Smiley, Nell Fisher
Classification: CTC
Country: New Zealand
Runtime: 94m
I Saw The TV Glow
A24 suburban horror centred on two teenage friends who bond over their shared love of a mysterious late-night TV show that presents a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, reality begins to crack.
Director: Jane Schoenbrun
Cast: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Fred Durst
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 100m
Kneecap
There are 80,000 native Irish speakers in Ireland. 6,000 live in the North of Ireland. Three of them became a rap group called Kneecap. This anarchic Belfast trio becomes the unlikely figurehead of a civil rights movement to save the mother tongue.
Director: Rich Peppiatt
Cast: Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, Simone Kirby
Classification: CTC
Country: Ireland/UK
Runtime: 105m
Midas Man
Biopic about The Beatles’ first manager. On Thursday 9th November 1961 a man named Brian descended the stairs to a cellar in Liverpool and changed the world forever.
Director: Joe Stephenson
Cast: Eddie Marsan, Emily Watson, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd
Classification: CTC
Country: USA/UK
Runtime: 140m
31 August
André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love
Set against the backdrop of the historic Vrijthof square, André’s 2024 big-screen concert experience delivers iconic film scores, beautiful waltzes, tear jerking ballads and unexpected chart hits.
Director: André Rieu, Michel Fizzano
Cast: André Rieu, The Johann Strauss Orchestra
Classification: CTC
Country: Netherlands
Runtime: 180m
Recently released
21 August
Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again to Cinemas
K-Pop group SEVENTEEN’s first Seoul World Cup Stadium concert and encore tour comes to the big screen.
Director: Oh Yoon-Dong
Cast: Seventeen
Classification: CTC
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 103m
22 August
Blink Twice
Frida is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King. When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something terrifying.
Director: Zoë Kravitz
Cast: Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Kyle McLachlan
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 102m
My National Gallery, London (Exhibition on Screen)
Documentary on London’s National Gallery, giving voice to those who work at the gallery – from cleaner to curator, security guard to director – who identify the one artwork that means the most to them and why.
Director: Ali Ray, Phil Grabsky
Cast: Claudia Winkleman, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 90m
Strange Darling
A ‘go in blind’ horror-thriller centred on one day in the twisted love life of a serial killer.
Director: JT Mollner
Cast: Barbara Hershey, Ed Begley Jr., Madisen Beaty
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 96m
Suddenly
Vincent and Laura are a passionate but volatile couple who embark on a round-the-world sailing adventure to give their relationship a new start. During their trip, they decide to explore a vast deserted island which they discover off the coast of Chile. Caught in a violent storm, they shelter in an abandoned whaling station for the night but wake up the next morning to find their boat has disappeared.
Director: Thomas Bidegain
Cast: Giles Lellouche, Mélanie Thierry
Classification: CTC
Country: Belgium/France/Ireland
Runtime: 114m
Take My Hand
Living in London, at the peak of her career, a mother of three is diagnosed with MS. Following the sudden death of her husband and the loss of her job, she moves back home to Australia where a chance encounter with her high school sweetheart gives her renewed hope in love as she battles the disease. Based on a true story.
Director: John Raftopoulos
Cast: Radha Mitchell, Adam Demos
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 102m