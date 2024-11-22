New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 25 November to 1 December 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in November.
New movies
28 November
Green Border
The stories of a Syrian refugee family, an English teacher from Afghanistan, and a border guard intertwine in this humanitarian drama from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Agnieszka Holland (In Darkness). In the treacherous and swampy forests that make up the so called ‘green border’ between Belarus and Poland, refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach the European Union are trapped in a geopolitical crisis cynically engineered by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. In an attempt to provoke Europe, refugees are lured to the border by propaganda promising easy passage to the EU. Pawns in this hidden war, the lives of Julia, a newly minted activist who has given up her comfortable life, Jan, a young border guard, and a Syrian family intertwine.
Director: Agnieszka Holland
Cast: Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska
Classification: CTC
Country: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Poland
Runtime: 152m
Heretic
Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.
Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
Cast: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 111m
Your Monster
After her life falls apart, soft-spoken actress Laura Franco finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet in this rom-com horror.
Director: Caroline Lindy
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Meghan Fahy
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 98m
Moana 2
Sequel to the 2016 Disney animated adventure hit. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure.
Director: Dave Derrick Jr.
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Alan Tudyk, Auli’i Cravalho
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 100m
Sharko
Widely regarded as one of the greatest Rugby League players ever, kiwi hard-man Mark Graham was feared off and, on the field, though little knew the real man or the destruction behind his success. Sharko portrays an intimate look at the life of a father, a son and the cost of greatness.
Director: Luke Graham
Cast: Matthew Swift, Luke Graham
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 83m
29 November
Queens of Concrete
Big dreams wrestle bitter truths as three Australian teenage girls pursue Olympic history. Shot over seven years, this coming-of-age documentary chronicles the journey from childhood to adulthood and the moments that define us.
Director: Eliza Cox
Cast: Hayley Wilson, Ava Godfrey, Charlotte Heath
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 87m
Recently released
21 November
Goodrich
A father seeks the help of his adult daughter to raise his young twins after his second wife leaves him.
Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer
Cast: Michael Keaton, Andie McDowell, Mila Kunis
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 111m
No Other Land
Made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, this documentary shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.
Director: Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: Palestine/Norway
Runtime: 92m
Strange Creatures
Two estranged brothers are forced back into each others lives when they’re tasked with scattering the ashes of their recently deceased mother in the country town where she grew up.
Director: Henry Boffin
Cast: Lucy Barrett, Francesca Waters
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 87m
Wicked
Elphaba (Erivo), a defiant girl born with green skin, and Glinda (Grande), a privileged aristocrat born popular, become unlikely friends in the magical Land of Oz. As they struggle with their opposing personalities, their friendship is tested as both begin to fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West.
Director: Jon M. Chu
Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 160m
23 November
Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland
Tumble down the rabbit hole in this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story.
Director: Christopher Wheeldon
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: UK