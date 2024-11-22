New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 25 November to 1 December 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in November.

New movies

28 November

Green Border

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The stories of a Syrian refugee family, an English teacher from Afghanistan, and a border guard intertwine in this humanitarian drama from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Agnieszka Holland (In Darkness). In the treacherous and swampy forests that make up the so called ‘green border’ between Belarus and Poland, refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach the European Union are trapped in a geopolitical crisis cynically engineered by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. In an attempt to provoke Europe, refugees are lured to the border by propaganda promising easy passage to the EU. Pawns in this hidden war, the lives of Julia, a newly minted activist who has given up her comfortable life, Jan, a young border guard, and a Syrian family intertwine.

Director: Agnieszka Holland

Cast: Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska

Classification: CTC

Country: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Poland

Runtime: 152m

Heretic

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Cast: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 111m

Your Monster

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

After her life falls apart, soft-spoken actress Laura Franco finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet in this rom-com horror.

Director: Caroline Lindy

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Meghan Fahy

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 98m

Moana 2

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Sequel to the 2016 Disney animated adventure hit. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure.

Director: Dave Derrick Jr.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Alan Tudyk, Auli’i Cravalho

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 100m

Sharko

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Rugby League players ever, kiwi hard-man Mark Graham was feared off and, on the field, though little knew the real man or the destruction behind his success. Sharko portrays an intimate look at the life of a father, a son and the cost of greatness.

Director: Luke Graham

Cast: Matthew Swift, Luke Graham

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 83m

29 November

Queens of Concrete

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Big dreams wrestle bitter truths as three Australian teenage girls pursue Olympic history. Shot over seven years, this coming-of-age documentary chronicles the journey from childhood to adulthood and the moments that define us.

Director: Eliza Cox

Cast: Hayley Wilson, Ava Godfrey, Charlotte Heath

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 87m

ScreenHub: New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

Recently released

21 November

Goodrich

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A father seeks the help of his adult daughter to raise his young twins after his second wife leaves him.

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Cast: Michael Keaton, Andie McDowell, Mila Kunis

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 111m

ScreenHub: Godzilla at 70: a brief history of movies’ most memorable monster

No Other Land

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, this documentary shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.

Director: Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Palestine/Norway

Runtime: 92m

Strange Creatures

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Two estranged brothers are forced back into each others lives when they’re tasked with scattering the ashes of their recently deceased mother in the country town where she grew up.

Director: Henry Boffin

Cast: Lucy Barrett, Francesca Waters

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 87m

Wicked

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Elphaba (Erivo), a defiant girl born with green skin, and Glinda (Grande), a privileged aristocrat born popular, become unlikely friends in the magical Land of Oz. As they struggle with their opposing personalities, their friendship is tested as both begin to fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West.

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 160m

23 November

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Tumble down the rabbit hole in this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story.

Director: Christopher Wheeldon

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: UK