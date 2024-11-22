News

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Moana 2, Green Border, Heretic and more new films are in cinemas now.
22 Nov 2024 16:17
Silvi Vann-Wall
Moana 2. Image: Disney

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 25 November to 1 December 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in November.

New movies

28 November

Green Border

The stories of a Syrian refugee family, an English teacher from Afghanistan, and a border guard intertwine in this humanitarian drama from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Agnieszka Holland (In Darkness). In the treacherous and swampy forests that make up the so called ‘green border’ between Belarus and Poland, refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach the European Union are trapped in a geopolitical crisis cynically engineered by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. In an attempt to provoke Europe, refugees are lured to the border by propaganda promising easy passage to the EU. Pawns in this hidden war, the lives of Julia, a newly minted activist who has given up her comfortable life, Jan, a young border guard, and a Syrian family intertwine.

Director: Agnieszka Holland
Cast: Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska
Classification: CTC
Country: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Poland
Runtime: 152m

Heretic

Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
Cast: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 111m

Your Monster

After her life falls apart, soft-spoken actress Laura Franco finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet in this rom-com horror.

Director: Caroline Lindy
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Meghan Fahy
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 98m

Moana 2

Sequel to the 2016 Disney animated adventure hit. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure.

Director: Dave Derrick Jr.
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Alan Tudyk, Auli’i Cravalho
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 100m

Sharko

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Rugby League players ever, kiwi hard-man Mark Graham was feared off and, on the field, though little knew the real man or the destruction behind his success. Sharko portrays an intimate look at the life of a father, a son and the cost of greatness.

Director: Luke Graham
Cast: Matthew Swift, Luke Graham
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 83m

29 November

Queens of Concrete

Big dreams wrestle bitter truths as three Australian teenage girls pursue Olympic history. Shot over seven years, this coming-of-age documentary chronicles the journey from childhood to adulthood and the moments that define us.

Director: Eliza Cox
Cast: Hayley Wilson, Ava Godfrey, Charlotte Heath
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 87m

ScreenHub: New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

Recently released

21 November

Goodrich

A father seeks the help of his adult daughter to raise his young twins after his second wife leaves him.

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer
Cast: Michael Keaton, Andie McDowell, Mila Kunis
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 111m

ScreenHub: Godzilla at 70: a brief history of movies’ most memorable monster

No Other Land

Made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, this documentary shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.

Director: Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: Palestine/Norway
Runtime: 92m

Strange Creatures

Two estranged brothers are forced back into each others lives when they’re tasked with scattering the ashes of their recently deceased mother in the country town where she grew up.

Director: Henry Boffin
Cast: Lucy Barrett, Francesca Waters
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 87m

Wicked

Elphaba (Erivo), a defiant girl born with green skin, and Glinda (Grande), a privileged aristocrat born popular, become unlikely friends in the magical Land of Oz. As they struggle with their opposing personalities, their friendship is tested as both begin to fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West.

Director: Jon M. Chu
Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 160m

23 November

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland

Tumble down the rabbit hole in this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story.

Director: Christopher Wheeldon
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: UK

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Pickpockets cast
News

Pickpockets with Tim Minchin wraps filming in Sydney

Pickpockets, a crime caper feature adapted from an award-winning short, has wrapped filming in Sydney.

ScreenHub staff
aerial shot of river in The Kimberley by ABC
News

Discovering The Kimberley with Mark Coles Smith

The Kimberley, a documentary series about the spectacular region, is coming to the ABC in 2025.

ScreenHub staff
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu. Image: Universal Pictures
Reviews

Wicked review: a spell of new life for a timeless story

The story of the Wicked Witch of the West is reinvented once again in Jon M. Chu's Wicked.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Welcome to Babel film review: Jia Wei Shen and Lan Wang's artistic quest

A fascinating portrait of a man with a mission and the history that inspired it...

Madeleine Swain
The Astronaut Lovers. Image: MQFF/Sombracine Producciones
Reviews

The Astronaut Lovers film review: horny

The Astronaut Lovers relishes in the tension between dick jokes and queer desire.

Silvi Vann-Wall
