Forgive Us All: Richard Roxburgh stars in new neo-Western horror flick

Forgive Us All, an Australian and New Zealand co-produced horror feature, will be released in Australian cinemas on 1 May 2025.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has transformed humans into violently deranged cannibals, Forgive Us All follows Rory, a bereaved mother who has lost everything and takes refuge in an isolated mountain cabin, until a desperate wounded stranger arrives with a story of hope.

Watch the trailer for Forgive Us All:

Shot entirely on location in Queenstown, New Zealand, Forgive Us All features an Australian cast led by Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise, Monolith) alongside Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) and Richard Roxburgh (Elvis).

The Australian cast is supported by New Zealand actors Dean O’Gorman (After the Party, The Hobbit trilogy), Bree Peters (Friends Like Her), Lawrence Makoare (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) and Lance Giles in his debut feature role.

The film marks the directorial debut of Australian writer and director Jordana Stott.

‘I set out to create a western/horror that challenges moral complexities of survival and has a strong female redemption narrative at its core,’ said Stott.

‘Ultimately, Forgive Us All serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of motherhood, the painful search for redemption and the hope that can emerge from the darkest of circumstances.’

Richard Roxburgh as Otto in Forgive Us All. Image: Rialto Distribution.

Produced by Lance Giles for Stiles Pictures and Jared Connon for Five Films, Forgive Us All is an independently financed feature film.

Key crew include award-winning Director of Photography Peter McCaffrey (M3gan, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Composer Brandon Roberts (A Quiet Place I and II) and Academy Award-nominated editor Michael Horton (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers).

Rialto Distribution is managing distribution in Australia & New Zealand and Reason8 is managing international sales.

Forgive Us All opens in Australian cinemas from 1 May 2025.

3 April

A Little Something Extra

A Little Something Extra. Image: Roadshow Films . What’s on at the cinemas in April 2025

In this warm-hearted French comedy, a father and son dodge police by entering in a summer camp for young adults with disabilities, posing as a resident and his educator.

Watch the trailer for A Little Something Extra

Director: Artus

Cast: Artus, Clovis Cornillac, Marc Riso

Classification: PG

Country: France

Runtime: 89 mins

A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures . April 2025

Four misfits find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve.

Watch the trailer for A Minecraft Movie

Director: Jared Hess

Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Sebastian Eugene Hansen

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 101 mins

Dog Man

Dog Man. Image: DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures. April 2025

When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve – and fetch, sit and roll over.

As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief, he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat.

Watch the trailer for Dog Man

Director: Peter Hastings

Cast: Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 mins

Head South

Head South. Image: Umbrella Entertainment . April 2025

Christchurch, Aotearoa New Zealand, 1979. During a fortnight with his world-weary father, Angus is drawn to the underground post-punk music scene. With the support of his friend Kirsten, Angus navigates self doubt, derision and a family tragedy to take the stage for the first time.

Watch the trailer for Head South

Director: Jonathan Ogilvie

Cast: Ed Oxenbould, BENEE, Marton Csokas

Classification: MA

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 98 mins

Novocaine No Pain

Novocaine No Pain. Image: Paramount Pictures . April 2025

When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.

Watch the trailer for Novocaine No Pain

Director: Dan Berk, Robert Olson

Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 109 mins

10 April

Bad Genius

Bad Genius. Image: CineAsia Films

A highly-gifted student sees an opportunity to escape her roots by helping wealthy classmates cheat on key exams, but at great risk to her future.

Watch the trailer for Bad Genius

Director: JC Lee

Cast: Callina Liang, Benedict Wong, Jabari Banks

Classification: M

Country: Canada

Runtime: 96 mins

Death of a Unicorn

Death of a Unicorn. Image: A24 . April 2025

A father and daughter accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties.

Watch the trailer for Death of a Unicorn

Director: Alex Scharfman

Cast: Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Richard E. Grant

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 107 mins

