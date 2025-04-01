Boss Cat: Bus Stop Films announces first feature film

Boss Cat, the first ever feature film from inclusive Australian studio Bus Stop Films, will begin filming in NSW’s Blue Mountains in June.

Written and directed by Genevieve Clay-Smith, with major production investment from Screen Australia, Boss Cat is the story of 23-year-old Sonja, a woman with Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome), who campaigns against the plans of her estranged grandmother to sell the family home after her mother dies.

In order to galvanize the support she needs, Sonja must first channel an explosive temper into something more positive … Krump dance.

The film will star Olivia Hargroder, Penny Downie and Julia Savage. Hargroder is a proud member of the Down Syndrome community, who earlier featured in the short film Sunshine (also written by Clay-Smith). Savage made her feature film debut in Blaze, with television credits including The Clearing and Class of 07.

Boss Cat will be award-winning stage and screen actress Penny Downie’s (The Diplomat, The Crown, Downton Abbey) first Australian project for many years.

‘I am thrilled to be returning home to Australia to be part of this beautiful film. Genevieve’s script captured me instantly, and I can’t wait to be part of bringing this story to life,’ said Downie.

About the team behind Boss Cat

Writer and director Genevieve Clay Smith is known for her visionary directorial works which champion diversity and inclusion, including The Interviewer (Winner Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia 2013), Groundhog Night (Sydney Film Festival 2020) and I Am Emmanuel (Palm Springs Int. 2014).

ScreenHub: Vincent: the Australian cult classic film you’ve yet to see

She was also the Series Writer and Director of the 26 x 11-episode series Fizzy and Suds (2024), which garnered global attention with three nominations at the 2024 Prix Jeunesse.

Clay Smith pioneered the inclusive filmmaking movement in Australia in 2008 when she co-founded Bus Stop Films, alongside Producer Eleanor Winkler. The duo quickly went on to win Tropfest with their short film Be My Brother.

Bus Stop Films is a female, disability led, not-for-profit social enterprise that uses filmmaking and the film industry to raise the profile of people living with disabilities and other marginalised groups, on both sides of the camera, through education, content creation, advocacy and employment.

Through its Accessible Filmmaking Program, Bus Stop Films has, over the past 16 years, produced over 110 short films and supported thousands of workplace opportunities for people with disability through their Bus Stop Employment service.

Boss Cat will be produced by Deanne Weir, Eleanor Winkler and Bus Stop’s COO/Head of Screen Dianna La Grassa, with executive producers Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM, Nathan Basha, and Mandela Mathia and co-producer Michele Turnure-Salleo of Feracious Entertainment.

As a Bus Stop Film’s production, Boss Cat will also offer an end-to-end inclusive production pathway, creating on-screen and production roles for multiple young adults with disabilities.

A tailored workplace program will be developed to enhance disability employment on the film, considering a candidate’s areas of interest, current skills, previous on-set experience and access requirements. Participants will then be placed in corresponding departments to work and learn, being mentored by the professional crew members.

Additionally, Bus Stop Films will support the professional cast and crew to feel confident in managing, working alongside and creatively collaborating with participants through the delivery of their Inclusion in Action workshop.

The program is part of Bus Stop’s Inclusive Crewing Project, which is funded through a Building Employer Confidence grant from the Australian Government.

‘I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has championed Boss Cat and helped bring this story to life,’ said Genevieve Clay Smith. ‘It’s a joy to collaborate with an extraordinary team of powerful, diverse women to elevate Bus Stop Films’ inclusive filmmaking to a feature film scale.

‘I hope this film stirs hearts, shifts perspectives, and reshapes what people believe is possible for individuals with disability.’

‘Boss Cat is an entertaining, essential story and we’re proud to support this groundbreaking project marking Genevieve’s debut feature,’ said Screen Australia Director of Narrative Content Louise Gough.

‘The team’s commitment to inclusive filmmaking – both on and off screen – blends seamlessly with an ultimately joyous, engaging narrative. With collaboration at every turn, the authenticity of this film will resonate deeply, celebrating community, amplifying vital voices, and leaving a lasting impact.’

The production of Boss Cat has received philanthropic support and investment from key partners including the Summer Foundation, Sherry-Hogan Trust, The Snow Foundation, Nelson Meers Foundation and Mary-Ann Lopez.

Boss Cat begins filming in June 2025. No release date has been confirmed yet.