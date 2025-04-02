5 best films to stream this week

Films to stream

1 & 2) Zombieland & Zombieland: Double Tap (both 1 April)

Zombieland. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Stan. Films to stream.

OK, two films here … In the event you’ve not yet seen it, but have seen films like the peerless Shaun of the Dead and would like to watch something not quite as good but still involving charismatic actors in a world overrun by zombies where our heroes need to survive and make us laugh sometimes, Zombieland (2009) is a dark-comedy trek across a zombie-filled America featuring a student trying to reach his family, and two sisters hoping to get to an amusement park.

Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson. Watch the trailer.

Coming ten years later, Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), takes us into the American heartland as our found family faces off against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Like most sequels, it’s slightly worse than the original but thankfully Eisenberg, Stone and Harrelson are all back on deck meaning you’ll be at least an hour into it before you realise the first one was definitely better. Watch the trailer.

3) Sumotherhood – Paramount+ (2 April)

Sumotherhood. Image: Paramount+. Films to stream.

Film (2023). This British comedy-action film, directed by and starring Adam Deacon, follows Riko and Kane, two wannabe gangsters in need of cash since running up a big old debt with a local Indian crime family, the Patels, after trying and failing to get money for some drugs …

When an attempted bank robbery goes horribly wrong, they soon find themselves in business with one of East London’s most notorious criminal gangs.

Starring Jennifer Saunders, Jazzie Zonzolo, Richie Campbell and Ed Sheeran … yes, that’s right, Ed Sheeran. Watch the trailer.

4) Marked Men – Prime Video (4 April)

Marked Men. Image: Prime Video. Films to stream.

Film (2025). One for the romantics … Pre-med student Shaw has always harboured deep feelings for Rule, a rebellious friend who’s a tattoo artist.

Their friendship soon shifts after an uninhibited night becomes a test to see if love can bring them together – or rip them apart mercilessly, forcing them to question the very concept of love and all the songs they used to like before cutting all their hair off, getting a tattoo from a rival tattoo artist, deleting their dating apps and vowing to never fall for the stupid rip-off idea of love ever again. (We’re guessing love will bring them together though …)

Starring Chase Stokes, Sydney Taylor and Natalie Alyn Lin. Watch the trailer.

5) 825 Forest Road – AMC+ & Shudder (4 April)

825 Forest Road. Image: Shudder/ AMC+. Films to stream.

Film (2025). From the creator of the Hell House LLC franchise, Stephen Cognetti, this film centres on Chuck Wilson starting a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth.

But he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret. Don’t they all? It turns out that the ghost of Helen Foster has terrorised residents for decades, since her own suicide back in the 1940s. That’s a long time to be terrorising people, Helen!

When Chuck realises his family might be in danger of Helen’s wrath, he takes it upon himself to locate 825 Forest Road before it’s too late.

Starring Brian Anthony Wilson, Monica Fleurette and Elizabeth Vermilyea. Watch the trailer.