The Legend of Zelda film adaptation gets March 2027 release date

Nintendo has confirmed its upcoming film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda will release in cinemas on 26 March 2027. The news was surprise-revealed within the Nintendo Today! app, which was announced and launched during a recent Nintendo Direct.

Notably, the date was revealed in a motion video featuring the iconic Triforce, with the film’s logo and release date appearing in the classic Zelda font. No other details were revealed, although the release date being so soon does indicate major progress is being made behind-the-scenes.

The film was announced in late 2023, with plenty of enthusiasm from all sides of development. Wes Ball (Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) was locked in as director at the time, and it was confirmed that Arad Productions would co-produce the film alongside Nintendo , with co-financing from Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Read: Legend of Zelda movie officially announced

“By getting deeply involved in the movie production, with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” Nintendo said at the time.

Now, it appears these plans are going full speed ahead.

The Legend of Zelda could film in New Zealand from late 2025

Following the reveal of the film’s planned release date, a variety of reports emerged around what to expect of this production. As noted by VGC, a new entry on Production List – a production tracking service created by the Film & Television Industry Alliance – seems to confirm this film will be shooting in New Zealand from November 2025 to April 2026.

Notably, these details aren’t confirmed, and they are unlikely to be confirmed soon. We may get glimpses of filming later this year, should the New Zealand location and time frame prove accurate, but until then, these reported details remain pure speculation.

Should this information be legitimate, New Zealand would admittedly be a very good choice for the aesthetic of The Legend of Zelda. Many fantasy productions – most famously, The Lord of the Rings – have chosen New Zealand as a filming ground, for its lush forests and green mountains. It makes for idyllic fantasy scenery, and we can certainly think of a few key spots where The Legend of Zelda‘s natural sights could be brought to life.

For now, we’ll need to wait to see more of this production – but at the very least, the planned release date for the film is much sooner than expected, and so news is likely to arrive sooner, rather than later.

ScreenHub: Sydney Film Festival 2025: first films announced