What’s on at the cinemas in April 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Looking for something to watch on the Easter school holidays? Whether you’re bringing the kids, going out for date night or heading to the cinema alone, read on for your guide to what’s on at Australian cinemas in April.

Australian films to watch out for this month include The Correspondent.

3 April

A Little Something Extra

A Little Something Extra. Image: Roadshow Films . What’s on at the cinemas in April 2025

In this warm-hearted French comedy, a father and son dodge police by entering in a summer camp for young adults with disabilities, posing as a resident and his educator.

Watch the trailer for A Little Something Extra

Director: Artus

Cast: Artus, Clovis Cornillac, Marc Riso

Classification: PG

Country: France

Runtime: 89 mins

A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures . April 2025

Four misfits find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve.

Watch the trailer for A Minecraft Movie

Director: Jared Hess

Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Sebastian Eugene Hansen

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 101 mins

Dog Man

Dog Man. Image: DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures. April 2025

When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve – and fetch, sit and roll over.

As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief, he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat.

Watch the trailer for Dog Man

Director: Peter Hastings

Cast: Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 mins

Head South

Head South. Image: Umbrella Entertainment . April 2025

Christchurch, Aotearoa New Zealand, 1979. During a fortnight with his world-weary father, Angus is drawn to the underground post-punk music scene. With the support of his friend Kirsten, Angus navigates self doubt, derision and a family tragedy to take the stage for the first time.

Watch the trailer for Head South

Director: Jonathan Ogilvie

Cast: Ed Oxenbould, BENEE, Marton Csokas

Classification: MA

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 98 mins

Novocaine No Pain

Novocaine No Pain. Image: Paramount Pictures . April 2025

When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.

Watch the trailer for Novocaine No Pain

Director: Dan Berk, Robert Olson

Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 109 mins

10 April

Bad Genius

Bad Genius. Image: CineAsia Films

A highly-gifted student sees an opportunity to escape her roots by helping wealthy classmates cheat on key exams, but at great risk to her future.

Watch the trailer for Bad Genius

Director: JC Lee

Cast: Callina Liang, Benedict Wong, Jabari Banks

Classification: M

Country: Canada

Runtime: 96 mins

Death of a Unicorn

Death of a Unicorn. Image: A24 . April 2025

A father and daughter accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties.

Watch the trailer for Death of a Unicorn

Director: Alex Scharfman

Cast: Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Richard E. Grant

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 107 mins

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon. Image: Sony Pictures

In a Kaiju-filled Japan, Kafka Hibino works in monster disposal. After reuniting with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, a rising star in the anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he decides to pursue his abandoned dream of joining the Force, when he suddenly transforms into the powerful Kaiju No. 8.

An action-packed recap of the first season of Kaiju No. 8 and a new original episode, Hoshina’s Day Off.

Watch the trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon

Director: Shigeyuki Miya, Tomomi Kamiya

Cast: Masaya Fukunishi, Wataru Katoh, Fairouz Ai

Classification: M

Country: Japan

Runtime: 110 mins

Small Things Like These

Small Things Like These. Image: Roadshow Entertainment. April 2025.

In 1985, while working as a coal merchant to support his family, Bill Furlong discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent and uncovers truths of his own; forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church.

Watch the trailer for Small Things Like These

Director: Tim Mielants

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Watson, Michelle Fairley

Classification: M

Country: Belgium, Ireland, USA

Runtime: 99 mins

The Amateur

The Amateur. Image: 20th Century Studios. April 2025

After his life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, a brilliant but introverted CIA decoder takes matters into his own hands when his supervisors refuse to take action.

Watch the trailer for The Amateur

Director: James Hawes

Cast: Rami Malek, Michael Stuhlbarg, Laurence Fishburne

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 123 mins

The Count of Monte Cristo

The Count of Monte Cristo. Image: Palace Films , April 2025

Edmond Dantes becomes the target of a sinister plot and is arrested on his wedding day for a crime he did not commit. After 14 years in the island prison of Château d’If, he manages a daring escape. Now rich beyond his dreams, he assumes the identity of the Count of Monte-Cristo and exacts his revenge on the three men who betrayed him.

Watch the trailer for The Count of Monte Cristo

Director: Alexandre de La Patellière, Matthieu Delaporte

Cast: Pierre Niney, Bastien Bouillon, Anaïs Demoustier

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 178 mins

The Chosen: Last Supper – Part One

The Chosen: Last Supper. Image: Amazon MGM . April 2025

Jesus rides into the holy city as king, but finds His Father’s house has been turned from a place of prayer into a corrupt market. As the Jewish High Priest schemes against the would-be Messiah, Jesus strikes first – turning the tables on religious corruption.

Watch the trailer for The Chosen: Last Supper

Director: Dallas Jenkins

Cast: Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Shahar Isaac

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 112 mins

The King of Kings

The King of Kings. Image: Angel Studios . April 2025

An imaginative boy’s father retells the story of Jesus Christ’s life, from His birth in Bethlehem to His miracles, sacrifices, and resurrection. As the story unfolds, the boy embarks on a vivid journey through faith and redemption, discovering the power of love and forgiveness.

Watch the trailer for The King of Kings

Director: Jang Seong-ho

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman

Classification: PG

Country: South Korea, USA

Runtime: 100 mins

17 April

Drop

Drop. Image: Universal Pictures. April 2025.

Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry, is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorised by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

Watch the trailer for Drop

Director: Christopher Landon

Cast: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 95 mins

Sinners

Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. April 2025.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Watch the trailer for Sinners

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 137 mins

The Correspondent

The Correspondent. Image: Maslowe Entertainment. April 2025.

December 2013, in the shadow of the Great Pyramids of Egypt, Australian journalist Peter Greste is confronted with the brutal realities of reporting from one of the most dangerous cities on earth. Accused of terrorism, Greste becomes a pawn in the middle of a deadly game full of corrupt officials and ancient rivalries – with only his wits keeping him alive.

Watch the trailer for The Correspondent

Director: Kriv Stenders

Cast: Richard Roxburgh, Rahel Romahn, Julian Maroun, Yael Stone

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 119 mins

24 April

Crossing

Crossing. Image: Madman Films. April 2025.

Lia, a retired teacher from Georgia, learns from her young neighbor, Achi, that her long-lost transgender niece, Tekla, has crossed the border into Turkey. In search of Tekla, Lia travels to Istanbul with the unpredictable Achi, where they explore the hidden depths of the city.

Watch the trailer for Crossing

Director: Levan Akin

Cast: Mzia Arabuli, Lucas Kankava, Deniz Dumanli

Classification: M

Country: Denmark, France, Georgia, Sweden, Turkey

Runtime: 106 mins

NT Live: Dr. Strangelove

NT Live: Dr Strangelove. Image: NT Live. April 2025.

Seven-time BAFTA Award winner Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip) plays four roles in the National Theatre adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove.

When a rogue U.S General triggers a nuclear attack, a surreal race takes place, seeing the Government and one eccentric scientist scramble to avert global destruction. This explosively funny satire is led by a world-renowned creative team including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, Veep) and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley (The Upstart Crow).

Watch the trailer for NT Live: Dr Strangelove

Director: Sean Foley

Cast: Steve Coogan, Tony Jayawardena

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 130 mins

The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2. Image: Amazon MGM. April 2025.

When an old acquaintance is murdered, Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help. In partnership with Marybeth Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Watch the trailer for The Accountant

Director: Gavin O’Connor

Cast: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 124 mins

Until Dawn

Until Dawn. Image: Sony Pictures. April 2025.

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening.

Watch the trailer for Until Dawn

Director: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 94 mins