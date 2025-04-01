What’s on at the cinemas in April 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Looking for something to watch on the Easter school holidays? Whether you’re bringing the kids, going out for date night or heading to the cinema alone, read on for your guide to what’s on at Australian cinemas in April.
Looking for films to watch before they leave cinemas? Head to our March cinema guide first.
Australian films to watch out for this month include The Correspondent.
New films in Australian cinemas, April 2025:
3 April
A Little Something Extra
In this warm-hearted French comedy, a father and son dodge police by entering in a summer camp for young adults with disabilities, posing as a resident and his educator.
Watch the trailer for A Little Something Extra
Director: Artus
Cast: Artus, Clovis Cornillac, Marc Riso
Classification: PG
Country: France
Runtime: 89 mins
A Minecraft Movie
Four misfits find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve.
Watch the trailer for A Minecraft Movie
Director: Jared Hess
Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Sebastian Eugene Hansen
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 101 mins
Dog Man
When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve – and fetch, sit and roll over.
As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief, he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat.
Watch the trailer for Dog Man
Director: Peter Hastings
Cast: Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 mins
Head South
Christchurch, Aotearoa New Zealand, 1979. During a fortnight with his world-weary father, Angus is drawn to the underground post-punk music scene. With the support of his friend Kirsten, Angus navigates self doubt, derision and a family tragedy to take the stage for the first time.
Watch the trailer for Head South
Director: Jonathan Ogilvie
Cast: Ed Oxenbould, BENEE, Marton Csokas
Classification: MA
Country: New Zealand
Runtime: 98 mins
Novocaine No Pain
When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.
Watch the trailer for Novocaine No Pain
Director: Dan Berk, Robert Olson
Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 109 mins
10 April
Bad Genius
A highly-gifted student sees an opportunity to escape her roots by helping wealthy classmates cheat on key exams, but at great risk to her future.
Watch the trailer for Bad Genius
Director: JC Lee
Cast: Callina Liang, Benedict Wong, Jabari Banks
Classification: M
Country: Canada
Runtime: 96 mins
Death of a Unicorn
A father and daughter accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties.
Watch the trailer for Death of a Unicorn
Director: Alex Scharfman
Cast: Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Richard E. Grant
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 107 mins
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon
In a Kaiju-filled Japan, Kafka Hibino works in monster disposal. After reuniting with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, a rising star in the anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he decides to pursue his abandoned dream of joining the Force, when he suddenly transforms into the powerful Kaiju No. 8.
An action-packed recap of the first season of Kaiju No. 8 and a new original episode, Hoshina’s Day Off.
Watch the trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon
Director: Shigeyuki Miya, Tomomi Kamiya
Cast: Masaya Fukunishi, Wataru Katoh, Fairouz Ai
Classification: M
Country: Japan
Runtime: 110 mins
Small Things Like These
In 1985, while working as a coal merchant to support his family, Bill Furlong discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent and uncovers truths of his own; forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church.
Watch the trailer for Small Things Like These
Director: Tim Mielants
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Watson, Michelle Fairley
Classification: M
Country: Belgium, Ireland, USA
Runtime: 99 mins
The Amateur
After his life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, a brilliant but introverted CIA decoder takes matters into his own hands when his supervisors refuse to take action.
Watch the trailer for The Amateur
Director: James Hawes
Cast: Rami Malek, Michael Stuhlbarg, Laurence Fishburne
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 123 mins
The Count of Monte Cristo
Edmond Dantes becomes the target of a sinister plot and is arrested on his wedding day for a crime he did not commit. After 14 years in the island prison of Château d’If, he manages a daring escape. Now rich beyond his dreams, he assumes the identity of the Count of Monte-Cristo and exacts his revenge on the three men who betrayed him.
Watch the trailer for The Count of Monte Cristo
Director: Alexandre de La Patellière, Matthieu Delaporte
Cast: Pierre Niney, Bastien Bouillon, Anaïs Demoustier
Classification: M
Country: France
Runtime: 178 mins
The Chosen: Last Supper – Part One
Jesus rides into the holy city as king, but finds His Father’s house has been turned from a place of prayer into a corrupt market. As the Jewish High Priest schemes against the would-be Messiah, Jesus strikes first – turning the tables on religious corruption.
Watch the trailer for The Chosen: Last Supper
Director: Dallas Jenkins
Cast: Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Shahar Isaac
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 112 mins
The King of Kings
An imaginative boy’s father retells the story of Jesus Christ’s life, from His birth in Bethlehem to His miracles, sacrifices, and resurrection. As the story unfolds, the boy embarks on a vivid journey through faith and redemption, discovering the power of love and forgiveness.
Watch the trailer for The King of Kings
Director: Jang Seong-ho
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman
Classification: PG
Country: South Korea, USA
Runtime: 100 mins
17 April
Drop
Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry, is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorised by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.
Watch the trailer for Drop
Director: Christopher Landon
Cast: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 95 mins
Sinners
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.
Watch the trailer for Sinners
Director: Ryan Coogler
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 137 mins
The Correspondent
December 2013, in the shadow of the Great Pyramids of Egypt, Australian journalist Peter Greste is confronted with the brutal realities of reporting from one of the most dangerous cities on earth. Accused of terrorism, Greste becomes a pawn in the middle of a deadly game full of corrupt officials and ancient rivalries – with only his wits keeping him alive.
Watch the trailer for The Correspondent
Director: Kriv Stenders
Cast: Richard Roxburgh, Rahel Romahn, Julian Maroun, Yael Stone
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 119 mins
24 April
Crossing
Lia, a retired teacher from Georgia, learns from her young neighbor, Achi, that her long-lost transgender niece, Tekla, has crossed the border into Turkey. In search of Tekla, Lia travels to Istanbul with the unpredictable Achi, where they explore the hidden depths of the city.
Watch the trailer for Crossing
Director: Levan Akin
Cast: Mzia Arabuli, Lucas Kankava, Deniz Dumanli
Classification: M
Country: Denmark, France, Georgia, Sweden, Turkey
Runtime: 106 mins
NT Live: Dr. Strangelove
Seven-time BAFTA Award winner Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip) plays four roles in the National Theatre adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove.
When a rogue U.S General triggers a nuclear attack, a surreal race takes place, seeing the Government and one eccentric scientist scramble to avert global destruction. This explosively funny satire is led by a world-renowned creative team including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, Veep) and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley (The Upstart Crow).
Watch the trailer for NT Live: Dr Strangelove
Director: Sean Foley
Cast: Steve Coogan, Tony Jayawardena
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 130 mins
The Accountant 2
When an old acquaintance is murdered, Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help. In partnership with Marybeth Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.
Watch the trailer for The Accountant
Director: Gavin O’Connor
Cast: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 124 mins
Until Dawn
One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening.
Watch the trailer for Until Dawn
Director: David F. Sandberg
Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 94 mins