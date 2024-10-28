New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

New shows streaming: quick view

Netflix: new shows

Tom Pappa: Home Free (29 Oct)

Comedy special. From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles ageing, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (30 Oct)

Series. In this globally successful Italian period drama, Lidia Poët investigates murders while fighting to practice law. Inspired by the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta and Pier Luigi Pasino

Martha (30 Oct)

Documentary. Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart. Starring Martha Stewart.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (30 Oct)

Series. A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax – or proof of alien life.

Time Cut (30 Oct)

Film. A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future? Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry and Griffin Gluck.

The Diplomat – Season 2 (31 Oct)

The Diplomat – Season 2. Image: Netflix. New shows.

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell. Watch the trailer.

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows

Candice Renoir – Acorn TV & AMC+ (28 Oct)

Candice Renoir: Corsica Special. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+. New shows.

‘Halloween’ Feature Length Special. Now a financial investigator, Candice is bored out of her mind. With Halloween approaching, she accompanies Antoine to pick pumpkins on a farm with his daughter, Suzanne. Attracted by a marmalade shop run by a witch, Candice forgets to watch over Suzanne and, a few seconds later, the child is kidnapped by Jack O’ Lantern, the scarecrow from the field.

There are numerous tracks but Candice, frustrated to no longer be a field investigator, can only act in secret.

Also on 28 October:

‘Corsica’ Feature Length Special. Following their non-proposal, Candice and Antoine go on a honeymoon in Corsica. They spent their savings on a dream stay in a luxurious hotel on a beach with turquoise waters. During dinner, a man notices Candice in her pretty flowered dress and her bright laugh – but perhaps the attention is a little too much?

Antoine gets into a fight with a man he thinks is a flirt, and the couple spends the night apart, deciding to go home. But the next day, the pseudo flirt is found dead in the trunk of the car.

The Exorcism – Shudder & AMC+ (30 Oct)

Film (2024). Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce. Watch the trailer.

Doc of Chucky – AMC+ Shudder (1 Nov)

Documentary (AMC+ & Shudder). The ultimate account of the Child’s Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, experience the making-of story that proves you can’t keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

Stan: new shows

Poltergeist (31 Oct)

Poltergeist. Image: 20th Century FOX. Streaming on Stan. New shows.

Film (2015). Apparitions in a haunted house take a family’s youngest daughter captive – and they need to rescue her. Starring Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt and Kennedi Clements. Watch the trailer.

Drag Race Down Under – Season 4 (1 Nov)

Meet the ten new Drag Race Down Under contestants. Image: Stan. New shows.

Ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar’ in the brand new season hosted by new host and global icon, Michelle Visage, who will also continue in her role as judge.

Season 4 is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as host in the 15 year history of the Drag Race franchise. The ten queens this year are Brenda Bressed, Freya Armani, Karna Ford, Lazy Susan, Lucina Innocence, Mandy Moobs, Max Drag Queen, Nikita Iman, Olivia Dreams and Vybe.

Bribe, Inc. (3 Nov)

Documentary. Directed by Peter Klein, and produced by Calyn Shaw, the feature-length Stan Original Documentary Bribe, Inc. chronicles award-winning journalist Nick McKenzie’s worldwide investigation into the bribes, crimes and corruption rife in the oil industry, and the Monaco-based Ahsani family at the centre of one of the biggest bribery schemes in modern history.

The case came to light after McKenzie helped break open bribery allegations at Australian engineering giant Leighton Holdings (now CIMC). Leighton executives David Savage and Russell Waugh will soon appear in court defending foreign bribery charges, which relate to revelations from those implicated in the schemes detailed in Revealed: Bribe, Inc.

BritBox: new shows

Film (2019). A father tells his son he is going to leave his mother while the couple are visiting, unleashing plenty of drama. Starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

Rillington Place (31 Oct)

Rillington Place. Image: BBC/ BritBox. New shows.

Series. A three-part drama about serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place in the 1940s and early 1950s. Starring Stars Tim Roth, Nico Mirallegro and Samantha Morton. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1 (28 Oct)

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1. Image: ABC iview. New shows.

Series. A new cooking show dedicated to creating delicious food. No matter your skill level, host Alice and her guest – who may not be able to cook toast – will inspire you get your favourite apron on and experiment in the kitchen, or at least enjoy watching other people doing that. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new shows

Homeland – Seasons 1–8 (1 Nov)

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand. New shows.

Series. Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer, conducts an unauthorised operation in Iraq and is reassigned to the CIA’s Counterterrorism Centre in Langley, Virginia. Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Sergeant who had been reported as missing in action since 2003, is rescued from a compound belonging to terrorist Abu Nazir.

Tokyo Vice – Season 2 (3 Nov)

Series. Filmed on location and loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, this crime drama series follows Adelstein as he descends into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in 2000.

After being hired as prestigious newspaper Meicho Shimbun’s first American crime reporter, Jake quickly embeds himself alongside Detective Hiroto Katagiri. As he’s thrust deeply into the city’s criminal underworld, Adelstein comes to realise that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger. Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows

Borderlands (1 Nov)

Borderlands. Image: Prime Video. New shows.

Film (2024). Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits: Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wise-ass robot.

Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows

Max & The Midknights – Season 1 (30 Oct)

Animated series. A faraway kingdom holds a series of fantastical, heartfelt and humorous journeys in this all-new CG-animated show for children. Based on the bestselling children’s books by author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, the show follows an adventurous ten-year-old named Max who embarks on a quest with her newfound friends to save the Kingdom of Byjovia from ominous forces. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows

Somebody Somewhere – Season 3 (28 Oct)

Somebody Somewhere – Season 3. Image: Prime Video. New shows.

Series. Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mould. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds. Starring Bridget Everett. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (30 Oct)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Image: Disney+. New shows.

Series. In this spinoff of Wizards of Waverly Place, Billie, a powerful young wizard, is sent to live in the mortal world with the only wizard teacher who can help her control her powers – Justin Russo. Starring David Henrie, Mimi Gianopulos nd Alkaio Thiele. Watch the trailer.

Music by John Williams (1 Nov)

Documentary. His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history. Watch the trailer.

Endurance (2 Nov)

Documentary. Maritime Heritage Trust locates Shackleton’s shipwrecked Endurance near Antarctica in 1915. Shackleton and 27 crew survive incredible journey to South Georgia to seek rescue after ship sinks, showcasing human resilience against all odds.