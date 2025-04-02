5 best shows to stream this week

Best shows to stream

1) Snow – SBS On Demand (1 April)

Snow. Image: SBS On Demand. Best shows to stream.

Series. No, it’s not the much anticipated Jon Snow/ Game of Thrones spin-off, which is still in development, but don’t let that put you off.

This six-part Australian-German mystery thriller series is set in the age of the climate crisis (so … now?) with a terrifying scenario at its core: what if nature finally demands the respect it is owed?

At the heart of the show, says SBS, is a ‘young family moving to the ominously-named village of Rotten, high in the Austrian alps – serious and successful doctor-slash-mum Lucia (Brigitte Hobmeier), joker dad Matthi (Robert Stadlober), son Jonas (Paolo Di Sapia), and severely asthmatic daughter Alma (a superbly unsettling Laeni Geiseler).

‘When Alma and Lucia uncover a body, strange occurrences start surfacing, and it seems to always have something to do with the much-mythologised mountain that overshadows picturesque Rotten.’

To save her daughter, a mother must leave her rational world views behind. Sounds like a fair trade!

2) Love on the Spectrum Season 3 – Netflix (2 April)

Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Image: Netflix. Best shows to stream.



Series. We’re exited to see Season 3 of award-winning Australian production company Northern Pictures’ documentary series. The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favourites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries has cultivated a devoted global following, with Season 2 securing a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks following its 2024 release.

‘We’re incredibly proud to bring viewers another season of this heartwarming series which contributes to a richer understanding of ourselves and the world around us,’ said Karina Holden, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum and Head of Factual at Northern Pictures.

Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Love on the Spectrum: Australian show gets Season 3 on Netflix

3) The Bondsman – Prime Video (3 April)

The Bondsman. Image: Prime Video. Best shows to stream.

Series. Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell … and yes, in case you were wondering, it’s a supernatural horror show.

By chasing down said demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love … and country music.

Starring Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman and Beth Grant. Watch the trailer.

4) Dying for Sex – Disney+ (4 April)

Dying for Sex. Image: Disney+. Best shows to stream.

Series. Dying for Sex is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

After Molly receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve, and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life.

She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki, who stays by her side until the very end.

Starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Rob Delaney. Watch the trailer.

5) Love Triangle Season 3 – Stan (6 April)

Love Triangle Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. One for the reality TV die-hards …

With a double-episode premiere, five ‘brave’ singles must choose from two potential suitors, sight unseen. Once they date their first pick, they move in together and build on the connection they’ve formed … until their second choice comes knocking.

The new season of Love Triangle introduces five fresh singles ready to risk it all for love, and the show’s first-ever Reunion Special, hosted by Chrishell Stause. Watch the trailer.