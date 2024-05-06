Netflix: new films and shows streaming this week

For everything streaming on Netflix in April, head to this article.

New to streaming this week

The Final: Attack on Wembley (8 May)

Documentary. With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

Barbie (8 May)

Film. When an identity crisis clouds her sunny life, Barbie visits the real world and discovers the challenges of just being a woman — or just being a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera. Directed by Greta Gerwig.

Read: Barbie review: this Barbie will bust the block

Bodkin (9 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Will Forte, and Robyn Cara.

Mother of the Bride (9 May)

Film. In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex.

Blood of Zeus – Season 2 (10 May)

Anime series. To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Recently added

Honeymoonish (29 April)

Film (2024). Romantic comedy following a series of misunderstandings as Noor and Hamad embark on a honeymoon (with some hidden agendas). Starring Nour AlGhandour and Mahmoud Boushahri.

Bohemian Rhapsody (30 April)

2018 film. Biopic exploring the story of the British rock band Queen – and especially its lead singer Freddie Mercury – in the run-up to their famous Live Aid performance in 1985. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton and Gwilym Lee.

Fiasco (30 April)

Series. Comedy. When disaster strikes the set of a first-time director, a behind-the-scenes film crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue. Starring Pierre Niney, Géraldine Nakache and Pascal Demolon.

A Man In Full (2 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble. Starring Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (3 May)

Series. In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Selling the OC: Season 3 (3 May)

Series. The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

Unfrosted (3 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film. In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, and Hugh Grant.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke (4 May)

Stand-up special. Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second live-streamed stand-up event.