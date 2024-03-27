Netflix: new shows & films streaming April 2024

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

2 April

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed

From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special.

3 April

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

Series. In 2012, a mysterious series of murders strikes fear and dread in Berlin. The victims, seemingly chosen at random, are drugged with an unfamiliar substance – a trail that confronts investigators with a dilemma

4 April

Ripley

Ripley. Image: Netflix.

Miniseries. A grifter is drawn into a world of wealth and privilege after taking a unique job in Italy. But to seize the life he wants, he must build a web of lies. Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Starring Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott and Johnny Flynn.

I Woke Up A Vampire – Season 2

Series. The return of Carmie, who discovered on her thirteenth birthday that she was half-human, half-vampire … making school life even more complicated than it already was. Starring Kaileen Angelic Chang, Niko Ceci and Zebastin Borjeau.

5 April

Parasyte: The Grey – Season 1

Series. When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat. Starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Jung-hyun.

Scoop

Film (2024). Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous interview. Starring Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell.

8 April

Below Deck – Season 7

The return of the reality TV series following the ups and downs of the crew on a multimillion dollar charter boat.

Spirit Rangers – Season 3

Animates series. Native American siblings Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar have a shared secret: they’re Spirit Rangers.

9 April

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good

Comedian Neal Brennan riffs in this stand-up special on crypto, social media flexes, sex compliments and the link between greatness and mental health.

10 April

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect

Series. An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death. Starring Hatik, Noémie Schmidt and Camille Lou.

The Hijacking of Flight 601

Series. Two armed revolutionaries hijack and threaten to blow up Flight 601 unless the Colombian government releases 50 political prisoners and pays them a large cash ransom. Inspired by the longest aerial hijacking in Latin American history, on 30 May, 1973. Starring Mónica Lopera, Christian Tappan, Ángela Cano and Enrique Carriazo.

11 April

Heartbreak High – Season 2

Heartbreak High. Image: Netflix.

Series. Term Two begins at Hartley High, the ‘lowest ranking school in the district’, with new faces, new drama and new excitement. Starring Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden and Thomas Weatherall.

As The Crow Flies – Season 3

Series. Return of the show in which a young fan manipulates her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen. Starring Birce Akalay, Miray Daner and İbrahim Çelikkol.

15 April

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer

The British comedian refutes the idea that you can’t joke about anything these days with his takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.

17 April

Our Living World

Series. A new, stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett which explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on Earth.

The Circle – Season 6

Series. Return of the reality competition in which contestants have to choose whether to be themselves or other people while chasing a cash prize.

The Grimm Variations

Anime series. A reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairytales from the perspective of their sister, Charlotte.

19 April

Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scaregiver

Film (2024). The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge and legends are made. Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounso and Ed Skrein.

22 April

CoComelon Lane – Season 2

Animated series for children. The return of JJ and his friends, as they experience life as little children.

23 April

Brigands: The Quest for Gold

Series. In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt. Starring Michela De Rossi, Ivana Lotito and Matilda Lutz.

24 April

Deliver Me

Deliver Me. Image: Netflix.

Series. Swedish crime drama. When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.

25 April

City Hunter

Film (2024). An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner’s sister to investigate his death. Starring Ryohei Suzuki, Misato Morita and Masanobu Ando.

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Documentary. Train your thoughts on your digestive system in this lighthearted, informative film looking at gut health and its role in our wellbeing.

29 April

Honeymoonish

Film (2024). Romantic comedy following a series of misunderstandings as Noor and Hamad embark on a honeymoon (with some hidden agendas). Starring Nour AlGhandour and Mahmoud Boushahri.

30 April

Bohemian Rhapsody

2018 film. Biopic exploring the story of the British rock band Queen – and especially its lead singer Freddie Mercury – in the run-up to their famous Live Aid performance in 1985. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton and Gwilym Lee.

Fiasco

Series. Comedy. When disaster strikes the set of a first-time director, a behind-the-scenes film crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue. Starring Pierre Niney, Géraldine Nakache and Pascal Demolon.