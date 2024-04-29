Netflix: new shows streaming this week

For everything streaming on Netflix in April, head to this article.

New to streaming this week

Honeymoonish (29 April)

Film (2024). Romantic comedy following a series of misunderstandings as Noor and Hamad embark on a honeymoon (with some hidden agendas). Starring Nour AlGhandour and Mahmoud Boushahri.

Bohemian Rhapsody (30 April)

2018 film. Biopic exploring the story of the British rock band Queen – and especially its lead singer Freddie Mercury – in the run-up to their famous Live Aid performance in 1985. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton and Gwilym Lee.

Fiasco (30 April)

Series. Comedy. When disaster strikes the set of a first-time director, a behind-the-scenes film crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue. Starring Pierre Niney, Géraldine Nakache and Pascal Demolon.

A Man In Full (2 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble. Starring Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (3 May)

Series. In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Selling the OC: Season 3 (3 May)

Series. The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

Unfrosted (3 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film. In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, and Hugh Grant.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke (4 May)

Stand-up special. Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second livestreamed stand-up event.

Recently added

CoComelon Lane – Season 2 (22 April)

Animated series for children. The return of JJ and his friends, as they experience life as little children.

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (23 April)

Series. In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt. Starring Michela De Rossi, Ivana Lotito and Matilda Lutz.

Deliver Me (24 April)

Deliver Me. Image: Netflix.

Series. Swedish crime drama. When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.

City Hunter (25 April)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner’s sister to investigate his death. Starring Ryohei Suzuki, Misato Morita and Masanobu Ando.

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (25 April)

Documentary. Train your thoughts on your digestive system in this lighthearted, informative film looking at gut health and its role in our wellbeing.