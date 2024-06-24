News

Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Netflix from 24 to 30 June 2024.
24 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
That '90s Show. Image: Netflix

For everything streaming on Netflix in June, head to this article.

That ’90s Show – Part 2 (27 June)

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.

A Family Affair (28 June)

Film. A young woman (Joey King) feels caught in the middle when sparks fly between her movie star boss (Zac Efron) and her widowed mom (Nicole Kidman).

Recently added to Netflix

Black Barbie (19 June)

Documentary. Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

Trigger Warning (21 June)

Film. A Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after his sudden death, only to find herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

Rising Impact (22 June)

Anime series. When a third-grader’s natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world’s best golfer.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

