Netflix: new shows & films streaming June 2024

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

4 June

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance

Film. When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

5 June

How to Rob a Bank

In this gripping true-crime documentary, a charismatic, tree house-dwelling rebel in 1990s Seattle pulls off an unprecedented spree of bank robberies straight out of an action movie.

6 June

Sweet Tooth – Season 3

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

7 June

Perfect Match – Season 2

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

Hit Man

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film. Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater’s noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

The Greatest Showman

Film. In this musical biopic of P.T. Barnum, a brash, enterprising man overcomes his humble beginnings to create the greatest show the world has ever seen. Starring Hugh Jackman.

12 June

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman – Season 5

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

13 June

Bridgerton – Season 3, Part 2

> Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton season 3. Image: Netflix

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Read: Bridgerton Season 3 – all the usual froth but with a mature edge

15 June

Parasite

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film. One by one, the crafty members of a destitute family insinuate themselves into the household staff of a wealthy couple living in oblivious privilege. The Oscar-winning 2019 film is directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Taken

Film. When his daughter is kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers while vacationing in Paris, a former spy must pull out all the stops to save her. Stars Liam Neeson.

The Fault in Our Stars

Two teens meet at a cancer support group, and together they face the challenge of building a relationship under the shadow of terminal illness.

19 June

Black Barbie

Documentary. Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

21 June

Trigger Warning

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film. A Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after his sudden death, only to find herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

22 June

Rising Impact

When a third-grader’s natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world’s best golfer.

27 June

That ’90s Show – Part 2

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.

28 June

A Family Affair

Film. A young woman (Joey King) feels caught in the middle when sparks fly between her movie star boss (Zac Efron) and her widowed mom (Nicole Kidman).