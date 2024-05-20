Netflix: new films and shows streaming this week

News

All the new shows and films to stream on Netflix from 20 to 26 May, 2024.
20 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez. Image: Netflix

For everything streaming on Netflix in May, head to this article.

New to streaming this week

Tires (23 May)

Series. At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

Atlas (24 May)

Film. A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown.

My Oni Girl (24 May)

Anime series. A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mum.

Read: Netflix + anime: best series to stream

Recently added

Princess Power – Season 3 (13 May)

Children’s series. After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

Bridgerton – Season 3: Part One (16 May)

Series. As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises. Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) (16 May)

Film. When his identity is exposed, Spider-Man turns to Doctor Strange for help in this extended edition featuring deleted footage and a special introduction.

Power (17 May)

Documentary. Delve into the untold history of American policing in this thought-provoking documentary that asks, ‘Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?’

The 8 Show (17 May)

Series. Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Season 1 (18 May)

Reality series. The superyacht Parsifal III sets sail with a colourful new crew as they navigate high winds, hookups and more at sea in this spinoff of the hit franchise.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

