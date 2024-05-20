Netflix: new films and shows streaming this week

New Netflix additions this week – 20 to 26 May
For everything streaming on Netflix in May, head to this article.
New to streaming this week
Tires (23 May)
Series. At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.
Atlas (24 May)
Film. A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown.
My Oni Girl (24 May)
Anime series. A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mum.
Recently added
Princess Power – Season 3 (13 May)
Children’s series. After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.
Bridgerton – Season 3: Part One (16 May)
Series. As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises. Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) (16 May)
Film. When his identity is exposed, Spider-Man turns to Doctor Strange for help in this extended edition featuring deleted footage and a special introduction.
Power (17 May)
Documentary. Delve into the untold history of American policing in this thought-provoking documentary that asks, ‘Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?’
The 8 Show (17 May)
Series. Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Season 1 (18 May)
Reality series. The superyacht Parsifal III sets sail with a colourful new crew as they navigate high winds, hookups and more at sea in this spinoff of the hit franchise.