Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

Queer Eye – Season 9 (11 Dec)

Series. The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip. Starring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown. Watch the trailer.

Dune: Part Two (12 Dec)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Netflix.

Film (2024). Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family, leading to a struggle for power and spice. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Dune: Part Two:

‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.

‘As for the story: now hiding out with a band of Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) Paul and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) – the last survivors of House Atreides, sent to rule the economically vital planet Arrakis as part of what turns out to have been a murderous trap laid by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and rival House Harkonnen – gradually come to be accepted by them and are initiated into their desert ways.’ Read more …

No Good Deed (12 Dec)

No Good Deed. Image: Netflix.

Series. The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets – and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. Starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and Linda Cardellini.

Carry-On (13 Dec)

Film (2024). An airport security agent races to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Starring Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson.

Netflix: recently added

Churchill At War (4 Dec)

Series. This captivating docuseries examines Winston Churchill’s pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era.

That Christmas (4 Dec)

Film (2024). It’s an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans — including Santa’s. Starring Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Lolly Adefope.

Black Doves (5 Dec)

Black Doves. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth – and vengeance. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. Watch the trailer.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (6 Dec)

Special. Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos. Starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Paper Dolls – Season 1 (1 Dec)

Paper Dolls – Season 1. Image: Netflix.

Series. In 1999, an all-girl pop group formed on reality TV navigates intense infighting and corporate control for a shot at stardom. Starring Emalia, Miah Madden, Courtney Clarke and Naomi Sequeira.

Our Little Secret (27 Nov)

Our Little Secret. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof – while hiding their romantic history. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky and Henry Czerny. Watch the trailer.