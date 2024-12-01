Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows streaming

Paper Dolls – Season 1 (1 Dec)

Paper Dolls – Season 1. Image: Netflix.

Series. In 1999, an all-girl pop group formed on reality TV navigates intense infighting and corporate control for a shot at stardom. Starring Emalia, Miah Madden, Courtney Clarke and Naomi Sequeira.

Churchill At War (4 Dec)

Series. This captivating docuseries examines Winston Churchill’s pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era.

That Christmas (4 Dec)

Film (2024). It’s an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans — including Santa’s. Starring Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Lolly Adefope.

Black Doves (5 Dec)

Series. When a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth – and vengeance. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. Watch the trailer.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (6 Dec)

Special. Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos. Starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Netflix: recently added

Our Little Secret (27 Nov)

Our Little Secret. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof – while hiding their romantic history. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky and Henry Czerny. Watch the trailer.

A Man on the Inside (21 Nov)

A Man on the Inside. Image: Netflix.

Series. A widowed professor gets a surprising new lease on life when a private detective hires him to go undercover inside a San Francisco retirement home. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Ted Danson and Lilah Richcreek Estrada. Watch the trailer.

Joy (22 Nov)

Joy. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024) Based on a true story, this drama follows three pioneering British scientists in the ’60s and ’70s and their struggle to develop IVF – against all odds. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Ted Danson, Lilah Richcreek Estrada. Watch the trailer.

Spellbound (22 Nov)

Film (2024). When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it’s too late. Starring Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, with Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman

The Piano Lesson (22 Nov)

The Piano Lesson. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins. Watch the trailer.

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2 (15 Nov)

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand and Mary Mouser.

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2 (7 Nov)

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2. Image: Netflix. New shows streaming.

Series. Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North. Watch the trailer.