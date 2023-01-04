Movies 2023: new films coming to cinemas from July to December

With a heady mix of prestige awards bait and crowd-pleasing blockbusters on the horizon, here’s a quick snapshot of the most in-demand movies coming to cinemas between July 1 and December 31, 2023.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One

That is TOO MUCH punctuation for a film title, but cinemagoers will undoubtedly flock to see ridiculous stuntman Tom Cruise in this opening gambit of the two-part finale to Ethan Hunt’s spy-cap missions. Fallout and Rogue Nation helmer Christopher McQuarrie returns too.

Releases July 13

Barbie

Who knew that one day we’d be clamouring for a movie featuring the world’s best-selling doll? But cast Margo Robbie in the title role, as directed by Greta Gerwig, then drop a trailer referencing Stanley Kubrick’s seminal 2001: A Space Odyssey and we’re all the way in.

Releases July 20

Oppenheimer

Though they’re going head-to-head, we expect Christopher ‘who needs to hear your lead actors?’ Nolan’s latest ear-bleeding blockbuster to be very different in spirit than Barbie. It’s about the dude who invented the nuclear bomb, after all. Lockdown-era Tenet didn’t exactly bomb, but they’ll be hoping for much bigger box office this time.

Releases July 20

The Marvels

The MCU joins forces fully with its Disney+ sisters in this sequel that unites the might of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel with Muslim teen hero Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) plus WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). That’s a lot to marvel at.

Releases July 27

Dune Part Two

While we’re skipping some second tier comic book entries (Blue Beetle could be fun!), the second half of the year is surprisingly quiet until Arrival director Denis Villeneuve drops the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic. Starring the ubiquitous Timothée Chalamet alongside Zendaya, this one’s sure to be mammoth.

Releases November 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Were we clamouring for a prequel to the big screen adaptations of Suzanne Collins’ YA dystopia? We’ll find out towards the end of the year, with a pretty awesome cast standing in for Jennifer Lawrence including Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer.

Releases November 16

Wonka

The second reboot of this Roald Dahl classic – presumably Johnny Depp’s headline-grabbing is a bit much for a kids’ movie – drops just in time for Christmas. Tapping the ever-busy Chalamet as a younger version of the chocolatier, he has able back-up in Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Keegan-Michael Key.

Releases December 14

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins may be smarting from getting booted off Wonder Woman by incoming DC movie boss James Gunn, but we’re sure the pay packet from this almost year-ending Star Wars entry, the first big screen outing since the Skywalker saga closed, will soften the blow.

Releases December 21

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Speaking of shelved DC plans, this will probably mark Jason Momoa’s last dip into Arthur Curry’s skin-tight swimmers, going (webbed?) toe-to-toe with Candyman and The Matrix star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s baddie Manta. Our Nicole and semi-retired Batfleck are riding the last wave.

Releases Boxing Day

