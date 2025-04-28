Max: best new shows streaming this week 28 April to 4 May

The Soul of America (28 April)

Documentary (2020). Examining the present-day political reality of the USA through the historical challenges of the past. Starring George Takei, Ronald Reagan and Jon Stewart.

100 Foot Wave. Image: Max

100 Foot Wave returns for a third season to chronicle the globetrotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, C J Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons and others.

This season expands from the clifftops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (3 May)

Arne Cheyenne Johnson stabs and murders his landlord, claiming to be under demonic possession while Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the case and try to prove his innocence.

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (4 May)

Taped live at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, this hour-long special features the comedic stylings of multi-hyphenate legend Marlon Wayans and five up-and-coming stand-ups. Serving as emcee, Wayans shines the spotlight on actor D C Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, niece and stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo and noted “closer” Esau McGraw.

Recently added to Max

The Last of Us Season 2 (14 April)

The Last of Us Season 2. Image: Max.

Series. We’re back in a devastated civilisation in which a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope. Starring apedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Watch the trailer.

Not So Pretty (14 April)

Docuseries. An investigative look into beauty and personal care products, and their absence of FDA regulations which result in hidden health risks to both the body and planet. Starring Keke Palmer and Dreah Marie.

The Leftovers Seasons 1-3 (16 April)

Series. Three years after the disappearance of 2% of the global human population, people in a small New York community try to continue their lives while coping with the tragedy of the unexplained nature of the event. Starring Justin Theroux, Christopher Eccleston and Amy Brenneman.

The Rehearsal Season 2 (21 April)

Series. Nathan Fielder gives people a chance to rehearse for their own lives in a world where nothing ever works out as expected. Starring Nathan Fielder, Journey Baker and Anna Lamadrid.

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: The Other Way Season 4 (22 April)

Reality TV series. Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?

Max: Top 10 criminally underseen shows streaming right now

Fantasmas (2024)

Fantasmas. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

Fantasmas is a short, surrealist comedy series created by and starring comedian Julio Torres. The show follows a version of Torres as he searches for a lost golden oyster earring, encountering a cast of eccentric characters in a dreamlike, alternative version of New York City. Through these encounters, Torres explores themes of meaning, purpose and connection in a world that can feel isolating.

What makes this underseen show good? Torres is an absurdist comedy genius, and the experience of watching Fantasmas for the first time is like no other. Trust me.

Read more …