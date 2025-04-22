Max: Top 10 criminally underseen shows streaming right now

The following 10 series are streaming on Max, the newest streaming service offered in Australia – and they are so good, and so under-seen that it’s almost criminal.

Watchmen (2019)

Watchmen. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

The critically acclaimed Watchmen series is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2019, 34 years after the events of the Watchmen comic series. Often likened to a ‘remix’ of the original work, the show, much like the comic, presents an alternative history of the 20th century, where vigilantes, once seen as heroes, have been outlawed due to their violent methods.

What makes this underseen show good? Pay no attention to the racism-driven review bombing: this show gets a 96% from Rotten Tomatoes critics for a good reason. But the best way to watch Watchmen is to go in blind, IMHO.

Fantasmas (2024)

Fantasmas. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

Fantasmas is a short, surrealist comedy series created by and starring comedian Julio Torres. The show follows a version of Torres as he searches for a lost golden oyster earring, encountering a cast of eccentric characters in a dreamlike, alternative version of New York City. Through these encounters, Torres explores themes of meaning, purpose and connection in a world that can feel isolating.

What makes this underseen show good? Torres is an absurdist comedy genius, and the experience of watching Fantasmas for the first time is like no other. Trust me.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (2019)

A Black Lady Sketch Show. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

A Black Lady Sketch Show is a sketch comedy series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. The series presents sketches performed by a core cast of Black women, including Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend.

What makes this underseen show good? You quite literally won’t see another sketch show on TV that comprises entirely of women of colour, and that should be celebrated. It’s also extremely funny.

In Treatment (2021)

In Treatment. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

In Treatment is a drama series that follows the lives of therapists and their patients as they navigate complex psychological and emotional issues. The show focuses on the sessions between therapists and their patients, delving into their personal struggles and the impact of their relationships. The core of the show lies in the exploration of the therapeutic process and the human condition.

This version is a reboot of an earlier series of the same name.

What makes this underseen show good? This series was named as an inspiration behind Australian directors Michael and Danny Philippous’ feature films Talk To Me and Bring Her Back.

Rap Sh!t (2022)

Rap Sh!t. Image: HBO/Max. 10 underseen shows.

Rap Sh!t follows two female rappers from Miami, Shawna and Mia, as they navigate the music industry and the challenges of early adulthood. Shawna, a hotel receptionist, strives for a legitimate rap career, while Mia, a single mother, balances her aspirations with a more overt embrace of her sexuality. Their paths converge when they write the hit song ‘Seduce and Scheme’ and embark on a tour with manager Chastity. The series explores the struggles of navigating the industry, the pressures of sexuality and the evolving dynamics within the duo.

What makes this underseen show good? 100% on the Tomatometer means this show deserves a look-in, even if you’re not in to rap.

Carnivàle (2003)

Carnivàle. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

Carnivàle is a dark drama set during the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s, following the intertwined stories of a young carnival worker, Ben Hawkins, and a charismatic but increasingly dangerous preacher, Brother Justin Crowe. Both characters are unknowingly key players in a battle between good and evil, with Ben discovering his own supernatural abilities and Brother Justin’s awakening to his own dark powers.

What makes this underseen show good? Described as ‘eerily beautiful’, this show is atypical of early HBO prestige TV because of its supernatural themes and historical aesthetic. Check it out.

Dune: Prophecy (2024)

Emily Watson in Dune: Prophecy. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, Dune: Prophecy commences 80 years after an alliance of humans defeated the thinking machine armies that had nearly exterminated them. Sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen struggle to maintain the power and influence of the Sisterhood, and combat forces that threaten the future of humanity.

The story sheds light on the origins of the Sisterhood (later known as Bene Gesserit), their rise to power and influence in the Imperium, as well as their personal struggles, conflicts and battle against a prophesied enemy (the Reckoning or ‘Tiran-Arafel’), while at the same time delving into key historical aspects of the Dune universe, such as the roots of the Harkonnen and Atreides families.

What makes this underseen show good? Here’s the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus: ‘Grounded by reliably terrific performances from Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, Dune: Prophecy lacks the spice of Denis Villeneuve’s films but compensates with addictively perilous palace intrigue.’

The Other Two (2019)

The Other Two. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

A gay aspiring actor, Cary, and his sister Brooke, a former professional dancer, try to find their place in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase’s sudden rise to Internet fame.

What makes this underseen show good? As far as comedy series concepts go, this one about two elder millennials capitalising on the viral fame of their tween brother is pretty original.

Vice Principals (2016)

Vice Principals. Image: HBO/Max . 10 underseen shows.

Vice Principals follows two ambitious, yet flawed, vice principals, Neal Gamby and Dwight Russell, as they obsessively plot to become the principal of their high school after the current principal announces his retirement. Their antics and destructive behaviours lead them down a path of increasingly absurd situations, revealing a deep-seated insecurity and desire for recognition. The series explores themes of ambition, jealousy and the absurdity of the school system.

What makes this underseen show good? While at first it can be abrasive and off-putting, Vice Principals is worth committing to, and is the perfect foul-mouthed comedy to help you blow off steam after work.

All these underseen shows and more are now streaming on Max.