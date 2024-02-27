Streaming March 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, ABC, SBS, Stan, BritBox, and more …

1 March

BMF – Season 3 (Stan)

Inspired by true events, BMF is the story of how two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to a drug and money laundering empire known as the Black Mafia Family. The new season sees guest stars join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities, including Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones, musician and actress Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey.

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television (Binge)

This two-hour 50th anniversary special features interviews with original cast members, including Alan Alda, Gary Burghoff and Loretta Swit, and executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe, as they reflect on the unprecedented success of the most-watched scripted show of all time.

Napoleon (Apple TV+)

Ridley Scott’s 2023 film about the rise and fall of the infamous French Emperor and his volatile relationship with Josephine, his wife. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim.

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+)

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Image: Apple TV+ .

Series. Definitely not based on true facts – the unwitting leader of a motley crew of rogues finds himself in the midst of many wild adventures. Starring Noel Fielding, Robert Eames and Hugh Bonneville.

2 March

Megamind Rules! – Season 1 (Stan)

Animated series following Megamind and his life post his fame as a new superhero of Metro City. Stars Keith Ferguson and Laura Post.

Cash in the Attic – Season 16 (BritBox)

The team is back to find hidden treasures in the homes of people who need to raise some cash before taking those items to auction.

Cat Person (Binge)

Susanna Fogel’s 2023 film about a university student who goes on a date with an older man – who doesn’t live up to the person she’s been flirting with over texts. Starring Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun.

3 March

Strip – Season 1 (Binge)

At the Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas, VIP dances will set you back $1,000 an hour, with the dancers able to make tens of thousands of dollars in a single night. This ‘eye-opening docuseries’ pulls back the velvet rope to reveal the infighting and extreme monthly maintenance measures the women go to in order to stay on top.

4 March

Mary & George – Season 1 (Binge)

Based on a salacious true story, this lavish period drama depicts Mary Villiers’ ambitious plot to coerce her son George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine), the soon-to-be Duke of Buckingham, into seducing King James I (Tony Curran) and becoming his lover. Oscar-winner Julianne Moore stars as the ruthless, scheming future Countess of Buckingham, who will stop at nothing to conquer the royal court with her son by her side.

The Regime – Season 1 (Binge)

Kate Winslet brings gravitas to the role of The Chancellor – the hard-nosed, foul-mouthed dictator of a fictional European country – in this highly anticipated limited series, also starring Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant. From executive producers of Succession, the series chronicles a year behind palace walls as the tightly wound regime begins to unravel.

5 March

Queens (Disney+)

Narrated by actress Angela Bassett, this series showcases remote places on the planet that have always been home to powerful female animal leaders.

6 March

The Cleaning Lady – Season 3 (Binge)

Thony De La Rosa returns, still embroiled with the mafia, for whom she ‘cleans’, while trying to make money for her son’s medical bills. Starring Elodie Yung and Adan Canto.

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip – Season 3, Part B (Binge)

Gordon Ramsay and friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on the road for this, the second part of Season 3.

Kiff (Disney+)

Animated series following besties Kiff and Barry, a squirrel and a bunny.

Cinderella (Disney+)

Film. Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 take on the timeless tale, starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden.

Extraordinary – Season 2 (Disney+)

The gang find themselves poised for their best attempts at being proper adults. Jen finally enrols at the clinic, determined to take her journey to find her power seriously. Having searched long and hard for his old life, Jizzlord’s past finally catches up with him.

7 March

Ricky Stanicky (Prime Video)

Ricky Stanicky. Image: Prime Video.

When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. Twenty years later, Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behaviour. When their spouses and partners get suspicious, they hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator ‘Rock Hard’ Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life … which doesn’t quite go to plan.

Read: Ricky Stanicky: Melbourne-shot film starring Zac Efron drops trailer

Baptiste – Season 1 (BritBox)

British TV drama in which Julien Baptiste, a retired police detective, specialises in missing-persons cases. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Tom Hollander and Jessica Raine.

Animal Control – Season 2

The return of the animal control workers who face more problems from humans than animals. Comedy series starring Joel McHale, Vella Lovell and Michael Rowland.

The Thundermans Return (Paramount+)

In this 2024 film by Trevor Kirschner, we’re back with the family as they enter a new era of superhero crimefighting. Starring Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Addison Riecke.

Unseen (Paramount+)

2023 horror film by Yoko Okumura, following a gas station worker who receives a call from a nearly blind woman on the run from her ex in the woods. Starring Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy and Missi Pyle

8 March

Gray (Stan)

Gray follows Cornelia Gray, a highly skilled and deadly former CIA agent who has retreated into hiding after years of service. But when a series of intelligence leaks threaten US national security, Gray is asked to come in from the cold to help uncover the Agency mole, dodging the government agents who suspect her of being a traitor. Starring Patricia Clarkson.

Beautiful Wedding (Prime Video)

Picking up where Beautiful Disaster left off, this 2024 film sees Abby and Travis waking up after a crazy night in Vegas as accidental newlyweds. With their best friends in tow and Abby’s six-figure poker winnings, they travel to Mexico, where they can enjoy a wild, lavish honeymoon. But chaos follows at every turn, and they must decide if they belong together. Starring Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Levy is back to visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, people, and cultures.

13 March

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14 (Paramount+)

It’s the return of the talking sea sponge who works at a fast food restaurant … ring the bells!

14 March

Population 11 (Stan)

Population 11. Image: Stan.

From the director of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and starring Ben Feldman, this new Stan Original series is a comedy crime thriller inspired by true events. It follows Andy Pruden (Feldman), a suburban bank teller from Ohio USA, who pulls into a tiny outback Australian town to visit his long-lost father, Hugo, only to discover he has vanished. Another outsider Cassie (Perry Mooney) comes to Andy’s aid and they find themselves in increasing danger as they delve into the secrets of this tiny outback town, where everyone is a suspect.

Invincible – Season 2, Part 2 (Prime Video)

Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story centres on 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Frida (Prime Video)

An intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo – told through her own words from diaries, letters, essays, and print interviews — and brought vividly to life by lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork. The feature film directorial debut of acclaimed editor Carla Gutiérrez offers striking insight into why the artist – and her art – remains as powerful as ever.

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (BritBox)

Mini-series. Bobby Jones finds a dying man over a cliff and seeks to uncover the mystery behind the victim’s last words. His friend, Lady Frances, joins him in what seems to be a potential murder case. Starring Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton and Daniel Ings.

Apples Never Fall – Season 1 (Binge)

Happily married for decades and with four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan Turner and Essie Randles), Stan and Joy Delaney (Sam Neill and Annette Bening) are enjoying their golden years together after selling their successful tennis academy. But when Joy suddenly disappears and suspicion falls on her husband, it throws everything their kids thought they knew about their parents’ union into question in this adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

The Girls on the Bus – Season 1 (Binge)

Inspired by Amy Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary, Christina Elmore, Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino and Natasha Behnam star in this political drama as journalists who bond while on the road covering each and every move of the flawed presidential candidates who are in the battle for the White House.

Little Wing (Paramount+)

In this 2024 film by Dean Israelite, a 13-year-old girl finds herself in the world of pigeon racing while coping with her parents’ divorce and the imminent loss of her home. Starring Kelly Reilly, Brian Cox and Broklynn Prince.

15 March

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Prime Video)

Film based on Judy Blume’s coming-of-age novel of the same name. 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

Beacon 23 (Prime Video)

Series. In the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, a government agent and a stoic ex-military man find themselves trapped inside a beacon that serves as a lighthouse for intergalactic travellers. Starring Lena Heady, Stephan James and Wade Bogert-O’Brien.

Asteroid City (Binge)

Wes Anderson’s 2023 film following a writer and his famous play about a grieving father who travels with his family to Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event. Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Disney+)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). Image: Disney+.

The celebrated concert film, directed by Sam Wrench, streamed in its entirety for the first time. Includes the song cardigan and four additional acoustic songs.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 3 (Paramount+)

A number of the mothers from the Teen Mom franchise get together to reconnect with each other and celebrate their friendships.

Manhunt (Apple TV+)

Series. Charting the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and struggles to protect the ideals he stood for. Starring Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle and Lovie Simone.

19 March

Hope Street – Season 3 Part 2 (BritBox)

Conclusion of this season in which new detective constable, Jo Lipton, arrives in Port Devine, alongside new police constable, Ryan Power, in this Irish crime drama series filmed in Northern Ireland. Starring Amara Karan, Stephen Hagan and Karen Hassan.

High Country – Season 1 (Binge)

This eight-part mystery-thriller revolves around detective Andrea ‘Andie’ Whitford (award-winning actress Leah Purcell), who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a baffling mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness. Through an edge-of-your-seat investigation, Andie uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit and revenge. Also starring internationally acclaimed actor Ian McElhinney and celebrated actors Sara Wiseman and Aaron Pedersen.

Photographer (Disney+)

Series that follows some of the world’s most impressive visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to the present day, charting their process and motivations.

20 March

The Reckoning – Season 1 (Binge)

Steve Coogan stars in this story of Jimmy Savile, the British radio and TV presenter whose shocking crimes of sexual abuse only emerged after his death in 2011. Tracing his career from the early ’60s, it reveals the positions of power he held that allowed him to hide in plain sight while forcing his victims into silence.

Morphle and the Magic Pets (Disney+)

Children’s series in which Mila and her stepbrother go on adventures with Mila’s magical pet Morphle, who can transform into anything.

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

This animated series takes us back to the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before.

Celebrity Ex On The Beach – Season 3 (Paramount+)

We’re back with the ‘hottest stars’ from the UK and the USA, as they head off off for a summer of love, with some unwelcome surprises.

That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2 (Paramount+)

The return of the series in which teenager Sadie’s wish comes true, bringing Lay Lay magically to life.

21 March

Platform 7 (Stan)

Based on the novel Platform Seven by Louise Doughty, this four-part British psychological thriller follows Lisa Evans (Jasmine Jobson), a young woman trapped as a ghost in a railway station, with no recollection of how she died or why. But after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7, she finds a connection between her own life and the event she just witnessed, as the truth of her past life is gradually revealed.

Road House (Prime Video)

Road House. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.

This 2024 action film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor).

Hullraisers – Season 2 (BritBox)

Comedy following the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family for three women living in Hull, Yorkshire: self-described actress Toni, her sister Paula, and her best friend Rana. Starring Leah Brotherhead and Sinead Matthews.

Top Chef – Season 21 (Binge)

New chefs, new meals, new stress as the hit show returns, this time from the state of Wisconsin.

22 March

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker (Prime Video)

This series follows Davey and Jonesie, two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence. So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they’re more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favour of new horizons. But the joke is on them when they only end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their high school, surrounded by offbeat versions of their classmates. Starring Veronika Slowikowska, Jaelynn Thora Brooks and Dan Beirne.

Oppenheimer (Binge)

Christoper Nolan’s blockbuster 2023 film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

Read: Oppenheimer review: Nolan approaches the sublime

24 March

Revealed: How To Poison A Planet (Stan)

In collaboration with Walkey Award-winning journalist Carrie Fellner and The Sydney Morning Herald, Revealed: How To Poison A Planet investigates toxic chemicals that have sparked an international health and environmental catastrophe and tells the story of the devastating impacts on contaminated communities who are fighting for justice, both in Australia and across the world. Produced and directed by Janine Hosking, Katrina McGowan and Mat Cornwell.

25 March

Mrs Wilson – Season 1 (BritBox)

A grieving widow discovers comes to the discovery that her supposedly ideal husband in fact led many secret lives. Starring Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen and Fiona Shaw.

28 March

Windcatcher (Stan)

Starring Jessica Mauboy in her first film role since The Sapphires (2012), and introducing Lennox Monaghan, this new Stan Original film is ‘a heart-warming tale of a young Aboriginal boy growing up in regional Australia’. In the face of adversity, Percy Boy (Monaghan) must lean on his friends, family and community to overcome his fears, prove his resilience and become a force to be reckoned with.

American Rust: Broken Justice – Season 2 (Prime Video)

Four months after the shoot-out in West Virginia, Del has returned to the Pittsburgh P.D. while the folks in Buell try to get their lives back on track. He and his new work partner Angela, are assigned a high-profile bombing case that proves to be quite complex. Starring Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney and David Alvarez.

Obituary (BritBox)

Series combining dark comedy, crime and drama. 24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling unfulfilled, although she adores her job writing obituaries, but when she ‘accidentally’ kills a town low-life, she discovers she has a touch of untapped bloodlust. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley and Ronan Raftery.

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 20 (Disney+)

Jessica Capshaw returns as a guest star to reprise her role as the beloved Dr. Arizona Robbins, and Alex Landi will return as Dr. Nico Kim. Meanwhile, Natalie Morales heads to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Monica Beltran, a paediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field.

LL COOL J Presents: Rock The Bells (Paramount+)

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is celebrated with performances from big hitters in the genre.

29 March

The Boys in the Boat (Prime Video)

Sports drama based on the bestselling novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world. Stars Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner.

Madu (Disney+)

Documentary film. Aged just 12, Anthony Madu, who became an internet sensation for his dance videos, leaves everything he knows in Nigeria to study at a prestigious English ballet school for seven years. Plenty of obstacles stand in the way of Madu and his dreams.

Renegade Nell (Disney+)

Renegade Nell. Image: Disney+.

Series. In 18th-century England, Nell Jackson is framed for murder, becoming the country’s most notorious outlaw. Enter a magical spirit, Billy Blind, to raise the stakes – and Nell’s ambition – to a whole new level. when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Starring Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane and Ényì Okoronkwo.

STEVE! (martin) (Apple TV+)

First part of a two-part documentary by Morgan Neville about the actor and comedian, from his early days in stand-up to his ongoing search for personal fulfilment.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Series. For those born in the last 30 years, this new show follows the adventures of a group of cave-dwelling puppet creatures called Fraggles. For anyone older, it’s the return of Fraggle Rock!

A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Mini-series. A Russian aristocrat is spared from death but put under house arrest during the Bolshevik Revolution. Starring Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Johnny Harris.