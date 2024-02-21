Population 11 on Stan: need to know

What is Population 11 about?

A new Stan Original Series, billed as a ‘comedic crime thriller, inspired by true events. When Andy Pruden, a suburban bank teller from Ohio USA, pulls into the tiny outback town to visit his long-lost father, he’s alarmed to discover that Hugo has vanished. In his quest to find him, another outsider Cassie comes to Andy’s aid and they find themselves in increasing danger as they delve into the secrets of this tiny outback town, where everyone is a suspect.

What are the true events?

The disappearance of Paddy Moriarty and his dog Kellie from the tiny (11 residents) remote town of Larrimah in the Northern Territory in 2017 – an unsolved mystery that was the subject of the Walkley Award-winning 2018 podcast Lost in Larrimah, and last year’s Netflix documentary series Last Stop Larrimah. ABC News published the following in December 2022:

At the coronial inquest into his disappearance, which wrapped up earlier this year, former Northern Territory coroner Greg Cavenagh found Mr Moriarty had likely been killed on the night he went missing. ‘In my opinion Paddy was killed in the context of and likely due to the ongoing feud he had with his nearest neighbours,’ he wrote in his findings. ‘He likely died on the evening of 16 December 2017.’ However, he said the cause of the 70-year-old’s death ‘was not able to be determined’. ABC News

How many episodes are there?

12 x 30 mins.

Where was it filmed?

Filming took place in Derby in the Kimberley region of WA.

Who is the director?

Trent O’Donnell (New Girl, Hacks, Stan Original Series No Activity) directs and executive produces the series, reuniting with Lionsgate – who co-commissioned the series with Stan – after directing the pilot of Ghosts. Ben Young (The Twelve) and Helena Brookes (Gold Diggers) also direct.

Who stars in Population 11?

The lead role of Andy is played by Ben Feldman (Superstore, Mad Men (Emmy® nominee), Silicon Valley), who stars alongside Perry Mooney, Stephen Curry, Chai Hansen and Tony Briggs.

The ensemble cast includes Perry Mooney as outsider Cassie Crick, Katrina Milosevic (Wentworth) as Sgt. Geraldine Walters, and Darren Gilshenan (Stan Original Series No Activity, The Moodys) as Pruden’s missing father Hugo Drivas.

The cast also includes Genevieve Lemon as Valerie Hogarth, Rick Donald as Leon Croydman, Pippa Grandison and Steve Le Marquand as Maureen and Trevor Taylor, William Zappa as Cedric Blumenthal, Emily Taheny as Audrey Denning, Karis Oka as Shoshanna Ling, Fiona Choi as Charmaine Ling, Sachin Joab as Petey P and Chris Kirby as Dom.

Who created Population 11?

The series was created by AACTA Award-winner Phil Lloyd (The Moodys, Review With Myles Barlow), as showrunner, working with Sarinah Masukor, Julia Moriarty, Steve Toltz, Michael Bond and Zoe Pepper.

Show me the Population 11 trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

When and where can I watch Population 11?

Population 11 premieres on Stan on 14 March 2024, with all episodes available at once.