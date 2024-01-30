Ricky Stanicky: Melbourne-shot film starring Zac Efron drops trailer

Prime Video has released the trailer for Ricky Stanicky, an R-rated comedy about a childhood prank gone wrong.

Ricky Stanicky filmed in Melbourne last January, stars John Cena and Zac Efron, and is directed by It’s directed by Peter Farrelly, whose films include There’s Something About Mary (1998) and Dumb and Dumber (1994).

In a plot reminiscent of The Importance of Being Earnest, childhood friends Dean, JT and Wes create a fictional character and best friend, Ricky Stanicky, to use as an excuse for getting out of things they don’t want to do. When after 20 years the lie goes too far, they resort to hiring a celebrity impersonator by the name of ‘Rock Hard’ Rod to play the fictional Ricky Stanicky.

Watch the trailer for Ricky Stanicky below:

Ricky Stanicky also stars Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross and William H Macy.

The screenplay is by Jeff Bushell, with significant contributions from Brian Jarvis, James Lee Freeman, Peter Farrelly, Pete Jones and Mike Cerrone.

The film was produced by Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, John Jacobs, and Michael De Luca.

Ricky Stanicky will be available to stream on Prime Video from 7 March.