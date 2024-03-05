Apples Never Fall, Binge – streaming preview

What is this?

A new limited mystery drama series streaming soon. Former tennis coaches Stan and Joy have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing.

But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

The series is based on the 2021 New York Times best-selling novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty.

How similar is the series to Liane Moriarty’s novel?

Pretty close, by the looks of it. Here’s the blurb for the novel, via Pan Macmillan Australia:

From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be an enviably contented family. Even after all these years, former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are still winning tournaments, and now that they’ve sold the family business they have all the time in the world to learn how to ‘relax’.

Their four adult children are busy living their own lives, and while it could be argued they never quite achieved their destinies, no-one ever says that out loud.



But now Joy Delaney has disappeared and her children are re-examining their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh, frightened eyes. Is her disappearance related to their mysterious house guest from last year? Or were things never as rosy as they seemed in the Delaney household?

The new series follows book-to-screen adaptations of Moriarty’s previous work, including Big Little Lies (2017–), starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, and Nine Perfect Strangers (2021), also starring Kidman.

Who stars in Apples Never Fall?

Sam Neill (Stan Delaney), Annette Bening (Joy Delaney), Alison Brie (Amy Delaney), Jake Lacy (Troy Delaney), Conor Merrigan Turner (Logan Delaney), Essie Randles (Brooke Delaney).

Who’s the director?

Chris Sweeney.

Who wrote the show?

Melanie Marnich.

What’s the country of origin?

USA, UK, Australia.

Where was Apples Never Fall filmed?

Queensland, Australia and London, UK.

How many episodes are there?

7.

What’s the production company?

Call Me Mel Productions, Heyday Television, Matchbox Pictures Pty Ltd.

Who are the executive producers?

Liane Moriarty, David Heyman, Albert Page, Jillian Share, Gregory jacobs, Annette Bening, Joe Hortua.

Show me the Apples Never Fall trailer

Where and when can I watch Apples Never Fall?

Apples Never Fall premieres on Binge on 14 March 2024.