News

 > Features

Apples Never Fall, Binge – streaming preview

The new series is the third novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty to be adapted for streaming services in recent years.
5 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Apples Never Fall. Image: Binge.

Share Icon

What is this?

A new limited mystery drama series streaming soon. Former tennis coaches Stan and Joy have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing.

But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

The series is based on the 2021 New York Times best-selling novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty.

How similar is the series to Liane Moriarty’s novel?

Pretty close, by the looks of it. Here’s the blurb for the novel, via Pan Macmillan Australia:

From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be an enviably contented family. Even after all these years, former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are still winning tournaments, and now that they’ve sold the family business they have all the time in the world to learn how to ‘relax’.

Their four adult children are busy living their own lives, and while it could be argued they never quite achieved their destinies, no-one ever says that out loud.

But now Joy Delaney has disappeared and her children are re-examining their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh, frightened eyes. Is her disappearance related to their mysterious house guest from last year? Or were things never as rosy as they seemed in the Delaney household?

The new series follows book-to-screen adaptations of Moriarty’s previous work, including Big Little Lies (2017–), starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, and Nine Perfect Strangers (2021), also starring Kidman.

Who stars in Apples Never Fall?

Sam Neill (Stan Delaney), Annette Bening (Joy Delaney), Alison Brie (Amy Delaney), Jake Lacy (Troy Delaney), Conor Merrigan Turner (Logan Delaney), Essie Randles (Brooke Delaney).

Who’s the director?

Chris Sweeney.

Who wrote the show?

Melanie Marnich.

What’s the country of origin?

USA, UK, Australia.

Where was Apples Never Fall filmed?

Queensland, Australia and London, UK.

How many episodes are there?

7.

What’s the production company?

Call Me Mel Productions, Heyday Television, Matchbox Pictures Pty Ltd.

Who are the executive producers?

Liane Moriarty, David Heyman, Albert Page, Jillian Share, Gregory jacobs, Annette Bening, Joe Hortua.

Show me the Apples Never Fall trailer

Where and when can I watch Apples Never Fall?

Apples Never Fall premieres on Binge on 14 March 2024.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
News

VicScreen: Nick Forward appointed to Board

Forward brings more than a decade of commercial, content, and digital marketing expertise to the Victorian screen development agency.

Paul Dalgarno
danny ramirez in top gun maverick wearing helmet
News

The Last of Us: Season 2 casts Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, and more

More cast members have joined The Last of Us: Season 2 in key roles.

Leah J. Williams
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, BritBox, ABC iview and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream from 4 to 10 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 4 to 10 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on ABC iview from 4 to 10 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login