Human Error, 9network – streaming preview

What is Human Error?

Human Error is 9Network’s six-part crime drama series inspired by actual events, with the legendary Age crime reporter and podcaster John Silvester as story consultant. (Silvester was also involved in the Underbelly series.)

Human Error follows Detective Holly O’Rourke (Leeanna Walsman) and her homicide team as they investigate the case of a suburban mother who is murdered in her driveway in front of her son. All evidence points to a gangland hit, but who ordered the killing in broad daylight? The murder investigation threatens to destroy Holly’s career, family, and faith in justice, and as she scrambles to redeem her personal and professional reputation, she and her team uncover a criminal conspiracy.

Who stars in Human Error?

Leanna Walsman, Stephen Peacocke, Rahel Romahn, Steve Bisley, Matt Day, Daniela Farinacci, Sachin Joab, Jane Allsop, Anthony J Sharpe and Rosie Mitchell.

Who are the creators?

Human Error is created by Greg Haddrick, Samantha Winston, Gregor Jordan and John Silvester.

Who wrote Human Error?

Greg Haddrick, Samantha Winston, Gregor Jordan and John Silvester.

Who directed the miniseries?

Fiona Banks (4 episodes) and Mat King (2 episodes).

What’s the country of origin?

Australia.

Where was Human Error filmed?

Melbourne, Australia.

How many episodes?

Six.

What’s the production company?

Roadshow Rough Diamond – the company behind Bump, Les Norton and the Stan Romper Stomper series, as well as Brendan Cowell’s upcoming ‘relationship thriller’, Plum.

Who are the producers?

John Edwards, Dan Edwards, Greg Haddrick and Samantha Winston.

What’s the real crime that inspired the series?

Nine and the producers are being careful about this and insisting on the fictional aspects, but the inciting incident bears close resemblance to the unsolved 1997 murder of Jane Thurgood-Dove in Melbourne’s Niddrie.

Show me the trailer

Where and when can I watch Human Error?

Human Error premieres 8:40pm Wednesday 11 September on Channel Nine.