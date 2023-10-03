News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

Everything Now on Netflix: need to know

The plot, actors, director, dates and trailer for the upcoming new streaming series.
3 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Everything Now. Image: Netflix.

Share Icon

What’s Everything Now about?

A new British series about Mia, a 16-year-old Londoner recovering from an eating disorder who creates a bucket list of teen experiences that frighten and thrill her to make up for the time she lost in a rehabilitation centre.

Who’s in Everything Now?

Mia is played by Sophie Wilde, who you might know from the recent Australian horror movie hit Talk to Me. The show also stars Vivienne Acheampong, Luca Slade and Aurélien Pallot. Stephen Fry also makes an appearance!

Read: Talk to Me review: an Australian horror to possess you

Who created Everything Now?

The show was created by 22-year-old Ripley Parker (whose mum is Thandiwe Newton).

Who directs Everything Now?

Alyssa McCLennand (Sex Education) directed two episodes (including the series premiere), with others directed by Charlie Manton, Dionne Edwards and Laura Steinel.

Read: Sex Education review: in search of a happy ending

Show me the Everything Now trailer

How many episodes are there?

Eight.

When and where can I watch Everything Now?

Everything Now premieres on Netflix on 5 October.

More: Netflix – new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features Reviews Streaming
More
Features

Everybody Loves Diamonds – need to know

The premise, actors, director and other information about the new series on Prime Video.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

The Fall of the House of Usher – need to know

The premise, actors, director, creator and streaming information for the new miniseries based on the story of the same name.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Binge, Netflix, Stan, BritBox, iview, Paramount+ and more

What's new to streaming in Australia from 2 to 8 October 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

Love is in the Air review: Delta Goodrem delivers top comfort viewing

Every character in this Australia-shot film is a cliché, so sit back and prepare to be solidly entertained.

Anthony Morris
Features

New shows and films streaming in Australia in October 2023

Your guide to the highlights on all the major streaming services in Australia this month.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login