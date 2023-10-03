Everything Now on Netflix: need to know

What’s Everything Now about?

A new British series about Mia, a 16-year-old Londoner recovering from an eating disorder who creates a bucket list of teen experiences that frighten and thrill her to make up for the time she lost in a rehabilitation centre.

Who’s in Everything Now?

Mia is played by Sophie Wilde, who you might know from the recent Australian horror movie hit Talk to Me. The show also stars Vivienne Acheampong, Luca Slade and Aurélien Pallot. Stephen Fry also makes an appearance!

Who created Everything Now?

The show was created by 22-year-old Ripley Parker (whose mum is Thandiwe Newton).

Who directs Everything Now?

Alyssa McCLennand (Sex Education) directed two episodes (including the series premiere), with others directed by Charlie Manton, Dionne Edwards and Laura Steinel.

Show me the Everything Now trailer

How many episodes are there?

Eight.

When and where can I watch Everything Now?

Everything Now premieres on Netflix on 5 October.

