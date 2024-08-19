DocPlay: new films streaming September 2024

DocPlay: quick view
2 September
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon
Documentary (2024). Enjoy the definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney. Now available in both Aus & NZ
5 September
Murder in the Outback
Series. A major in-depth re-examination of the Falconio and Lees mystery, an infamous case from 2001 concerning a horror story of abduction and death on a lonely Australian highway. Watch the trailer.
12 September
Body Parts (Aus only)
Documentary (2022). An extensive cast of Hollywood insiders take us on an eye-opening journey through some of the most iconic sex scenes in movie history, tracing the legacy of exploitation of women in the entertainment industry and revealing what really goes on behind the camera to create on-screen intimacy.
16 September
Occupied City
Documentary (2023). This immersive, epic work of memorialisation from Oscar winner Steve McQueen uncovers WWII histories hidden in plain sight. Watch the trailer.
19 September
After Work
Documentary (2023). Giving voice to a wide range of people – from a delivery driver to an heiress – director Erik Gandini decrypts the world of work and its possible futures.
23 September
Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse
Documentary (1991). Celebrate the theatrical release of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis with the remarkable 1991 documentary Hearts of Darkness, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tumultuous production of Coppola’s Vietnam War opus Apocalypse Now. Directed by Eleanor Coppola.
26 September
Buried Country
Documentary (2000). Discover the untold story of Australian Aboriginal country music.
30 September
Copa 71
Documentary (2023). A must-see for Tillies fans, this inspiring documentary tells the little-known story of the first (unofficial) Women’s Soccer World Cup. Watch the trailer.