DocPlay: new films streaming September 2024

2 September

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon

Documentary (2024). Enjoy the definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney. Now available in both Aus & NZ

5 September

Murder in the Outback

Series. A major in-depth re-examination of the Falconio and Lees mystery, an infamous case from 2001 concerning a horror story of abduction and death on a lonely Australian highway. Watch the trailer.

12 September

Body Parts (Aus only)

Documentary (2022). An extensive cast of Hollywood insiders take us on an eye-opening journey through some of the most iconic sex scenes in movie history, tracing the legacy of exploitation of women in the entertainment industry and revealing what really goes on behind the camera to create on-screen intimacy.

16 September

Occupied City

Documentary (2023). This immersive, epic work of memorialisation from Oscar winner Steve McQueen uncovers WWII histories hidden in plain sight. Watch the trailer.

19 September

After Work

Documentary (2023). Giving voice to a wide range of people – from a delivery driver to an heiress – director Erik Gandini decrypts the world of work and its possible futures.

23 September

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse

Documentary (1991). Celebrate the theatrical release of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis with the remarkable 1991 documentary Hearts of Darkness, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tumultuous production of Coppola’s Vietnam War opus Apocalypse Now. Directed by Eleanor Coppola.

26 September

Buried Country

Documentary (2000). Discover the untold story of Australian Aboriginal country music.

30 September

Copa 71

Documentary (2023). A must-see for Tillies fans, this inspiring documentary tells the little-known story of the first (unofficial) Women’s Soccer World Cup. Watch the trailer.