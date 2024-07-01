News

DocPlay: new documentaries streaming July 2024

From In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon to Ablaze – your guide to the best new films to stream on DocPlay this July.
1 Jul 2024
Paul Dalgarno
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon. Image: Harari Guido.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon. Image: Harari Guido H.

Your guide to new films coming to DocPlay in July 2024.

1 July

Second to None – Episode Three

Series. After years of riding in the shadow of men, one team of incredible athletes must band together, overcome the low, and ride the highs to claim their place at the top of the professional cycling world. Episode 3 follows Australian Olympian and national champion Amanda ‘Spratty’ Spratt as she prepares to race the notorious Tourmalet hill stage.

4 July

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon

The definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

8 July

Ablaze

Tiriki Onus finds a 70-year-old film believed to be made by his grandfather, Aboriginal leader and filmmaker Bill Onus. Tiriki pieces together the film’s origins and discovers more about Bill’s fight for Aboriginal rights.

Mabo: Life of an Island Man

Mabo – Life of an Island Man is the story of a small island and an extraordinary man, Eddie Koiki Mabo. Directed by Trevor Graham.

15 July

Apolonia Apolonia

Shot over 13 years, this striking and intimate character-driven documentary dives into the exhilarating lifestyle of a young French artist. Winner of the Special Jury Award at this year’s Antenna Film Festival, and the Best Film Prize at IDFA.

Aurora’s Sunrise

At only 14-years-old, Aurora lost everything during the horror of the Armenian Genocide. But with luck and extraordinary courage she escaped to New York, where her story became a media sensation. Blending vivid animation, archive, and rediscovered footage, Aurora’s Sunrise brings the inspiring and forgotten story of a young woman back to life.

25 July

We Were Once Kids

Twenty-six years after indie cult classic Kids was released, this documentary explores the divergent paths of the original cast, delivering an unflinching look back at one of the most iconic films of the 1990’s. By Australian director Eddie Martin.

You Don’t Know Me

A chorus of film critics and fervent devotees explore the complicated afterlife of 1995’s biggest film flop, Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

