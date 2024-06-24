Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

Added this week

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (25 June)

2024 documentary telling the story of the iconic trailblazer known by her initials DVF worldwide. She was the child of a Holocaust survivor, princess by marriage, and founder of a fashion brand. Features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Marc Jacobs, Hillary Rodham Clinton and more.

Abbot Elementary – Season 3 (26 June)

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

The Bear – Season 3 (27 June)

FX’s critically acclaimed series about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (27 June)

Docu-series telling the real-life story of the shooting of a foreign, Black woman in the ruins of a nightclub in Madrid in 1992, and how it shocked Spanish society, provoking an unprecedented social reaction.

Recently added to Disney+

Cult Massacre: One Day in America – Season 1 (17 June)

Exploring an idealistic religious movement led by Jim Jones, where a utopian community in Guyana spiralled into a mass casualty event leaving 918 dead. Told through survivor’s accounts, the series immerses viewers in the final hours preceding this dark chapter.

Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 4 (19 June)

Cesar Millan is back! With dog adoptions at a record high, Cesar continues his mission to create Better Humans and Better dogs by giving pet parents the tools they need to teach their dogs good habits and shed the old bad habits. From the homes of the pet parents, to his newly updated Dog Psychology Center, Cesar shows us the skills we need to create happy homes with our furry best friends.

Sins of the Parents – The Crumbley Trials (21 June)

This series explores the landmark case against James and Jennifer Crumbley, accused in connection with their son’s involvement in a 2021 school shooting incident in Oxford, Michigan. The documentary provides an in-depth look at the legal proceedings and the case’s impact on the community.