News

 > Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Check out the new films in Australian cinemas this week, from Despicable Me 4 to Australian comedy The Emu War.
17 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Despicable Me 4. Image: Illumination/Universal Pictures

Film

Despicable Me 4. Image: Illumination/Universal Pictures

Share Icon

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 17 to 23 June 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

20 June

Despicable Me 4

Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who’s intent on tormenting his dad. However, their peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.

Director: Chris Renaud
Country: USA
Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig
Classification: PG
Runtime: 95m

Divertimento

Zahia Ziouani, 17, dreams of becoming a conductor, while her twin sister Fettouma hopes to be a professional cellist. They want to make classical music accessible to everyone and create their own orchestra.

Director: Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar
Country: France
Cast: Oulaya Amamra, Lina El Arabi
Classification: PG
Runtime: 114m

Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now

Shot over the course of Ghost’s two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ hallowed Kia Forum, Rite Here Rite Now is a concert movie – and much, much more. Swedish rock band Ghost performs hit songs in concert with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from their long-running ‘Chapters’ series.

Director: Alex Ross, Tobias Forge
Country: Sweden
Cast: GHOST
Classification: M
Runtime: 145m

The Convert

A lay preacher’s violent past is drawn into question and his faith tested as he becomes caught up in a bloody war between Maori tribes after arriving at a British settlement in the 1830s.

Director: Lee Tamahori
Country: New Zealand/Australia/UK
Cast: Guy Pearce
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 119m

The Promised Land

In 18th-century Denmark, impoverished war hero Capt. Ludvig Kahlen sets out to tame a vast, uninhabitable land on which seemingly nothing can grow. This beautiful but forbidding area is under the rule of Frederik De Schinkel, a merciless nobleman who realises the threat Kahlen represents to his power. As a new community starts to settle in, De Schinkel swears vengeance, leading to a violent and intense confrontation between the two men.

Director: Nikolaj Arcel
Country: Denmark
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen
Classification: MA
Runtime: 127m

21 June

The Emu War (Australia)

Based on the infamous Great Emu War of 1932, a rag-tag platoon of soldiers are driven into a brutal and bloody battle against Australia’s deadliest flightless beasts. Haunted by the kidnapping of his son at the hands of the Emus, Major Meredith leads the platoon behind enemy lines in order to kill the emu’s leader, The Queen Emu.

Director: Jay Morrissey, Lisa Fineberg
Country: Australia
Cast: Damian Callinan, Dane Simpson, Aaron Gocs
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 75m

Read: The Emu War: Aaron Gocs says ‘I did my own stunts’

22 June

Paris Opera Ballet: La Fille mal gardée

La Fille mal gardée is a comic ballet presented in two acts, inspired by Pierre-Antoine Baudouin’s 1765 painting, La réprimande/Une jeune fille querellée par sa mère. The ballet was originally choreographed by the Ballet Master Jean Dauberval to a pastiche of music based on fifty-five popular French airs. Inspired by a love for the Suffolk countryside, the ballet is set on a farm and tells a story of love between Lise, the daughter of Widow Simone, and Colas, a young farmer.

Director: Frederick Ashton
Country: France
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 125m

Picasso: A Rebel in Paris

Documentary. The story of a life and a museum, Picasso: A Rebel in Paris creates and develops an original portrait of the artist, outlining the contradictory nature of his character – at the same time generous and despotic, made of sunshine and shadow, often hidden behind a mask – and the duplicity of his behaviour, even with the many women in his life.

Director: Simona Risi
Country: Italy
Cast: Mina Kavani
Classification: E
Runtime: 92m

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Digital Features Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Documentary Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
Arcadian, Stan.
Features

Arcadian, Stan – film streaming preview

Nicholas Cage stars in this low budget, high concept sci-fi thriller film directed by VFX artist Ben Brewer.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Actors' mental health is profoundly affected by unreasonable casting practices.
Features

Disturbing trend damaging actors’ mental health

Forced to wait up to four months to hear the outcome of an audition, actors' mental health is regularly suffering.

David Burton
Rena Owen, Catherine Laga‘aia, Frankie Adams, and John Tui for Moana. Images: Supplied by Walt Disney Studios.
News

Disney casts Australian actress as live-action Moana

Catherine Laga‘aia takes on the role of Moana in Disney's live-action retelling of the animated film.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Otto by Otto
Reviews

Revealed: Otto by Otto, Stan review: deeply personal

Gracie Otto's documentary about her father is raw, revealing and conversational, and allows us to watch his demise with loving…

Chris Boyd
Every Little Thing still. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.
News

Every Little Thing secures distribution deal with Umbrella in Australia and NZ

After raves at Sundance, Sally Aitken and Bettina Dalton's sweet documentary about a woman rescuing wounded hummingbirds, will soon screen…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login