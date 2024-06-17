Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 17 to 23 June 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

20 June

Despicable Me 4

Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who’s intent on tormenting his dad. However, their peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.

Director: Chris Renaud

Country: USA

Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig

Classification: PG

Runtime: 95m

Divertimento

Zahia Ziouani, 17, dreams of becoming a conductor, while her twin sister Fettouma hopes to be a professional cellist. They want to make classical music accessible to everyone and create their own orchestra.

Director: Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar

Country: France

Cast: Oulaya Amamra, Lina El Arabi

Classification: PG

Runtime: 114m

Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now

Shot over the course of Ghost’s two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ hallowed Kia Forum, Rite Here Rite Now is a concert movie – and much, much more. Swedish rock band Ghost performs hit songs in concert with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from their long-running ‘Chapters’ series.

Director: Alex Ross, Tobias Forge

Country: Sweden

Cast: GHOST

Classification: M

Runtime: 145m

The Convert

A lay preacher’s violent past is drawn into question and his faith tested as he becomes caught up in a bloody war between Maori tribes after arriving at a British settlement in the 1830s.

Director: Lee Tamahori

Country: New Zealand/Australia/UK

Cast: Guy Pearce

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 119m

The Promised Land

In 18th-century Denmark, impoverished war hero Capt. Ludvig Kahlen sets out to tame a vast, uninhabitable land on which seemingly nothing can grow. This beautiful but forbidding area is under the rule of Frederik De Schinkel, a merciless nobleman who realises the threat Kahlen represents to his power. As a new community starts to settle in, De Schinkel swears vengeance, leading to a violent and intense confrontation between the two men.

Director: Nikolaj Arcel

Country: Denmark

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen

Classification: MA

Runtime: 127m

21 June

The Emu War (Australia)

Based on the infamous Great Emu War of 1932, a rag-tag platoon of soldiers are driven into a brutal and bloody battle against Australia’s deadliest flightless beasts. Haunted by the kidnapping of his son at the hands of the Emus, Major Meredith leads the platoon behind enemy lines in order to kill the emu’s leader, The Queen Emu.

Director: Jay Morrissey, Lisa Fineberg

Country: Australia

Cast: Damian Callinan, Dane Simpson, Aaron Gocs

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 75m

Read: The Emu War: Aaron Gocs says ‘I did my own stunts’

22 June

Paris Opera Ballet: La Fille mal gardée

La Fille mal gardée is a comic ballet presented in two acts, inspired by Pierre-Antoine Baudouin’s 1765 painting, La réprimande/Une jeune fille querellée par sa mère. The ballet was originally choreographed by the Ballet Master Jean Dauberval to a pastiche of music based on fifty-five popular French airs. Inspired by a love for the Suffolk countryside, the ballet is set on a farm and tells a story of love between Lise, the daughter of Widow Simone, and Colas, a young farmer.

Director: Frederick Ashton

Country: France

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 125m

Picasso: A Rebel in Paris

Documentary. The story of a life and a museum, Picasso: A Rebel in Paris creates and develops an original portrait of the artist, outlining the contradictory nature of his character – at the same time generous and despotic, made of sunshine and shadow, often hidden behind a mask – and the duplicity of his behaviour, even with the many women in his life.

Director: Simona Risi

Country: Italy

Cast: Mina Kavani

Classification: E

Runtime: 92m