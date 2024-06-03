Cinema guide: new films in Australia June 2024

To find out what’s on streaming, check out our monthly streaming guide.

6 June

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite with the directors of Bad Boys for Life for this fourth film in the Bad Boys action series, which now sees the pair on the run. When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

Classification: MA

Runtime: 115m

The Three Musketeers: Milady

The second half of a two-film adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel, starring Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) and from the director of Eiffel. Constance Bonacieux is kidnapped before D’Artagnan’s very eyes. In a frantic quest to save her, the young musketeer, aided by Athos, Porthos and Aramis, is forced to join forces with the mysterious Milady de Winter.

Director: Martin Bourboulon

Cast: Eva Green

Classification: M

Runtime: 121m

The Watchers

The feature debut from Ishana Night Shyamalan, adapting the novel by AM Shine, and starring Dakota Fanning as a 28-year-old artist who finds shelter after getting stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. She unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan

Cast: Dakota Fanning

Classification: M

Runtime: 102m

8 June

Love Reset

Despite heavy opposition from family, Jeong-yeol and Na-ra succeed in getting married through the sheer power of love. But fast forward two years, and the two are leaving a courthouse after receiving a 30-day divorce settlement period, when a car accident causes them to lose both their memories.

Director: Da-Jung Nam

Cast: Kang Ha-neul

Classification: CTC.

13 June

Inside Out 2

Sequel to 2015 Pixar film Inside Out. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust have been running a successful operation by all accounts. However, when Anxiety shows up, they aren’t sure how to feel.

Director: Kelsey Mann

Cast: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri

Classification: PG

Runtime: 96m

The Sitting Duck (La Syndicaliste)

In 2012, the head union representative of a French multinational nuclear powerhouse becomes a whistle-blower, denouncing top-secret deals that shake the French nuclear sector. Alone against the world, Maureen Kearney fights government ministers and industry leaders to bring the scandal to light and defend more than 50,000 jobs.

Director: Jean-Paul Salomé

Cast: Isabelle Huppert

Classification: M

Runtime: 122m

The Exorcism

A troubled actor begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Director: Joshua Miller, M.A. Fortin.

Cast: Russell Crowe, Sam Worthington

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 93m

15 June

MetOpera: Madama Butterfly (2024)

Madam Butterfly (in Italian Madama Butterfly) is one of opera’s most enduring tales of unrequited love. Puccini’s poignant score follows the tragic tale of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls in love with American naval officer Pinkerton, with devastating consequences.

Director: Carolyn Choa

Cast: Asmik Grigorian, Jonathan Tetelman

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 150m

16 June

The Koalas

This is a documentary about the impact of habitat loss and other threats facing the Koala, which now on a trajectory for extinction in the wild by 2050. The film tells stories of resilience of this iconic species in the face of threatened extinction in the wild, highlighting the need for better land management solutions.

Director: Gregory Miller

Cast: N/A

Classification: G

Runtime: 91m

20 June

Despicable Me 4

Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who’s intent on tormenting his dad. However, their peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.

Director: Chris Renaud

Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig

Classification: PG

Runtime: 95m

Divertimento

Zahia Ziouani, 17, dreams of becoming a conductor, while her twin sister Fettouma hopes to be a professional cellist. They want to make classical music accessible to everyone and create their own orchestra.

Director: Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar

Cast: Oulaya Amamra, Lina El Arabi

Classification: PG

Runtime: 114m

Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now

Shot over the course of Ghost’s two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ hallowed Kia Forum, Rite Here Rite Now is a concert movie—and much, much more. Swedish rock band Ghost performs hit songs in concert with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from their long-running ‘Chapters’ series.

Director: Alex Ross, Tobias Forge

Cast: GHOST

Classification: M

Runtime: 145m

The Convert

A lay preacher’s violent past is drawn into question and his faith tested as he becomes caught up in a bloody war between Maori tribes after arriving at a British settlement in the 1830s.

Director: Lee Tamahori

Cast: Guy Pearce

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 119m

The Promised Land

In 18th-century Denmark, impoverished war hero Capt. Ludvig Kahlen sets out to tame a vast, uninhabitable land on which seemingly nothing can grow. This beautiful but forbidding area is under the rule of Frederik De Schinkel, a merciless nobleman who realises the threat Kahlen represents to his power. As a new community starts to settle in, De Schinkel swears vengeance, leading to a violent and intense confrontation between the two men.

Director: Nikolaj Arcel

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen

Classification: MA

Runtime: 127m

21 June

The Emu War

Based on the infamous Great Emu War of 1932, a rag-tag platoon of soldiers are driven into a brutal and bloody battle against Australia’s deadliest flightless beasts. Haunted by the kidnapping of his son at the hands of the Emus, Major Meredith leads the platoon behind enemy lines in order to kill the emu’s leader, The Queen Emu.

Director: Jay Morrissey, Lisa Fineberg

Cast: Damian Callinan, Dane Simpson, Aaron Gocs

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 75m

22 June

Paris Opera Ballet: La Fille mal gardée

La Fille mal gardée is a comic ballet presented in two acts, inspired by Pierre-Antoine Baudouin’s 1765 painting, La réprimande/Une jeune fille querellée par sa mère. The ballet was originally choreographed by the Ballet Master Jean Dauberval to a pastiche of music based on fifty-five popular French airs. Inspired by a love for the Suffolk countryside, the ballet is set on a farm and tells a story of love between Lise, the daughter of Widow Simone, and Colas, a young farmer.

Director: Frederick Ashton

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 125m

Picasso: A Rebel in Paris

Documentary. The story of a Life and a Museum, this film creates and develops an original portrait of the artist, outlining the contradictory nature of his character – at the same time generous and despotic, made of sunshine and shadow, often hidden behind a mask – and the duplicity of his behaviour, even with the many women in his life.

Director: Simona Risi

Cast: Mina Kavani

Classification: E

Runtime: 90m

27 June

A Quiet Place: Day One

Prequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place and 2020’s A Quiet Place Part II. As New York City is invaded by alien creatures who hunt by sound, a woman named Sammy fights to survive.

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 100m

Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi

Animated film. After demonstrating his overwhelming soccer talent, high school sophomore Seishiro Nagi receives an invitation to the Blue Lock Project and meets strikers from all over the country.

Director: Shunsuke Ishikawa

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 91m

Panda Bear in Africa

In this animated adventure, a brave young panda named Pang travels from China to Africa to rescue his best friend, Jielong the dragon, who has been kidnapped. On his journey, Pang must rely on his wits – and some newfound friends – to navigate the big wide world for the first time and rescue his pal.

Director: Richard Claus, Karsten Kiilerich

Cast: Adrian Pang

Classification: G

Runtime: 89m

The Mountain

The directorial debut of New Zealand actor Rachel House, The Mountain is a heartfelt drama about three children on a mission to find healing under the watchful eye of Taranaki Maunga, and discover friendship in the spirit of adventure.

Director: Rachel House

Cast: Fern Sutherland, Taranaki Maunga

Classification: PG

Runtime: 89m

29 June

Opéra de Paris: Don Quichotte

Screening direct from Paris. Driven by the vision of Dulcinea, the tarnished, yet inspired, Don Quixote begins his adventures with his trusty squire Sancho Panza in tow. Inspired by the refined and moving music, director Damiano Michieletto’s new production seeks to reveal the poetry of Don Quixote, but also his suffering.

Director: Damiano Michieletto

Cast: Christian Van Horn

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 155m