Cinema guide: new films in Australia May 2024

Australian films to watch out for:

Housekeeping for Beginners

The Way, My Way

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

May 2024 Australian cinema guide

1 May

Ryuichi Sakamoto – Opus

Synopsis: On 28 March 2023, legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away after his struggle against cancer. In the years leading up to his death, Sakamoto could no longer perform live. Single concerts, not to mention sprawling global tours, were too taxing. Despite this, in late 2022, Sakamoto mustered all of his energy to leave the world with one final performance: a concert film, featuring just him and his piano.

Director: Neo Sora.

Cast: Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Classification: E.

Runtime: 103m.

2 May

Boy Kills World

Synopsis: A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, who is deaf, can’t speak, and has a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

Director: Moritz Mohr.

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Michelle Dockery.

Classification: MA.

Runtime: 111m.

Fremont

Synopsis: A former US military translator stationed in Afghanistan returns to San Francisco to put her life back in order. Working at a fortune cookie factory, in a moment of sudden revelation, she decides to send out a special message via cookie.

Director: Babak Jalali.

Cast: Anaita Wali Zada.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 91m.

Golda

Synopsis: True story war drama on the high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel’ faced during the Yom Kippur War.

Director: Guy Nattiv.

Cast: Helen Mirren.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 100m.

Tarot

Synopsis: Based on the book by Nicholas Adams, this horror follows a group of college friends who begin dying in ways connected to their tarot card readings.

Director: Anna Halberg, Spenser Cohen.

Cast: Jacob Batalon, Harriet Slater.

Classification: M.

Runtime: 92m.

The Taste of Things

Synopsis: Eugenie, an esteemed cook, has been working for over the last 20 years for Dodin, a fine gourmet. Growing fonder of one another, their bond turns into a romance and gives rise to delicious dishes that impress even the world’s most illustrious chefs. When Dodin is faced with Eugenie’s reluctance to commit to him, he decides to start cooking for her.

Director: Trần Anh Hùng.

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Benoît Magimel.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 135m.

Titanic: The Musical

Synopsis: This filmed production of the Tony-winning musical celebrates the 10th anniversary of its London premiere.

Director: Thom Sutherland.

Cast: Martin Allanson, Valda Aviks.

Classification: E.

Runtime: 150m.

3 May

Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Synopsis: Tony and BAFTA Award winner Ralph Fiennes and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) star in recorded stage production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Filmed live at Dock X, a custom-built theatre space in London.

Director: Simon Godwin.

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Indira Varma.

Classification: M.

Runtime: 150m.

9 May

Housekeeping for Beginners

Read: Housekeeping for Beginners review: a luminous tribute to found family

Synopsis: Dita never wanted to be a mother, but circumstances force her to raise her girlfriend’s two daughters, tiny troublemaker Mia and rebellious teen Vanesa. A battle of wills ensues as the three continue to butt heads and become an unlikely family that must fight to stay together.

Director: Goran Stolevski.

Cast: Anamaria Marinca, Alina Serban.

Classification: M.

Runtime: 107m.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Synopsis: The director of the Maze Runner trilogy helms this entry in the Planet of the Apes series.

Director: Wes Ball.

Cast: Freya Allan, Owen Teague.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 140m.

9 May

Monster (Kaibutsu)

Synopsis: When her young son Minato starts to behave strangely, his mother feels that there is something wrong in this Cannes award-winning suspense drama from filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. Discovering that a teacher is responsible, she storms into the school demanding to know what’s going on. But as the story unfolds through the eyes of mother, teacher and child, the truth gradually emerges.

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Cast: Hinata Hiiragi, Soya Kurokawa.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 125m.

My Ex-Friend’s Wedding

Synopsis: On the eve of their former best friend’s wedding, four of their childhood friends receive a drunken voicemail from her, confessing that she believes she is making a mistake. The four friends then decide to stop the union.

Director: Kay Cannon.

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 120m

Rascal Does Not Dream – Double Feature

Synopsis: A double feature helping of the Rascal Does Not Dream anime franchise. Sakuta Azusagawa’s peaceful relationship with his girlfriend Mai is turned upside down when two versions of Shoko, his first love, return to his life.

Director: Shôji Masui.

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 2hr 35m.

15 May

After Death

Synopsis: Based on the true accounts of New York Times Bestselling authors, survivors give us a peek into life’s biggest question: What happens when we die?

Director: Stephen Gray, Chris Radtke.

Cast: Michael Jovanovski, Koko Marshall.

Classification: MA.

Runtime: 108m.

Fight to Live

Synopsis: This documentary looks at a young woman’s journey from victim to conqueror; from a troubled young kid in Launceston, to a terrified mother protecting herself and her children from an abuser, Bec has been through hell and come out a woman comfortable in her own skin, living on her own terms, and dominating in one of the world’s toughest sports.

Director: Tom Haramis.

Cast: Bec Rawlings.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 80m.

Transformers: 40th Anniversary Event

Synopsis: Special screenings celebrating The Transformers, the original ’80s animated series. Promises to ‘take you back to the very beginning as the original voice actors team up for the first time in decades to revisit their characters and recreate the enduring magic of The Transformers.’

Director: John Gibbs.

Cast: Frank Welker, Peter Cullen.

Classification: G.

Runtime: 96m.

Exhibition on Screen: John Singer Sargent

Synopsis: Documentary on the life and work of John Singer Sargent, one of the great portrait artist of his era.

Director: John Singer Sargent.

Cast: N/A.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 1h 30m.

16 May

Greatest Days

Synopsis: A feature adaptation of The Band musical, following five best friends who have the night of their lives seeing their favourite boy band in concert. Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many different ways as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, to relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

Director: Coky Giedroyc.

Cast: Aisling Bea, Lara McDonnell.

Classification: M.

Runtime: 112m.

IF

Synopsis: Ryan Reynolds stars in this family film as a man with the ability to talk to other people’s imaginary friends and discovers that some of them are harbouring a resentment and anger after being forgotten and left without any friendship or love.

Director: John Krasinski.

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 90m.

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Synopsis: Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) stars in this first entry of a trilogy in The Strangers horror franchise. In Chapter I, a young woman starts a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason.

Director: Renny Harlin.

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Emma Horvath.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 91m.

The Way, My Way

Synopsis: The true story of a stubborn, self-centred Australian man who decides to walk the 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain. He doesn’t know why he’s doing it… but one step at a time, it will change him and his outlook on life forever. Based on Bill Bennett’s best-selling memoir of the same name.

Director: Bill Bennett.

Cast: Chris Haywood, Jennifer Cluff.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 100m.

18 May

MetOpera: La Rondine

Synopsis: Puccini’s bittersweet love story makes a rare Met appearance, with soprano Angel Blue starring as the sophisticated French courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his company debut as Ruggero, an idealistic young man who offers her an alternative to her life of excess.

Director: Speranza Scappucci.

Cast: Angel Blue, Jonathan Tetelman.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 170m.

23 May

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Synopsis: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) is Furiosa, the one-armed renegade warrior from George Miller’s Oscar winner Mad Max: Fury Road, in this story taking place before she met Max.

Director: George Miller.

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 2h 20m.

Radical

Synopsis: In a Mexican border town plagued by neglect, corruption, and violence, a frustrated teacher tries a radical new method to break through his students’ apathy and unlock their curiosity, their potential… and maybe even their genius.

Director: Christopher Zalla.

Cast: Eugenio Derbez.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 127m.

25 May

NT Live: Nye

Synopsis: Michael Sheen plays Nye Bevan in this surreal journey through the life and legacy of the creator of the NHS, from the National Theatre’s 2024 season of live recordings direct from the London stage. Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris.

Director: Rufus Norris.

Cast: Michael Sheen.

Classification: E.

Runtime: 185m.

30 May

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle

Synopsis: Despite a strong field, Karasuno High volleyball team advances past preliminary round of Harutaka tournament in Miyagi prefecture to reach the third round.

Director: Susumu Mitsunaka.

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 1h 25m.

High & Low: John Galliano

Synopsis: Documentary covering the rise, fall, and eventual comeback of fashion designer John Galliano.

Director: Kevin Macdonald.

Cast: John Galliano.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 117m.

The Beast

Synopsis: In the near future, when emotions have become a threat, Gabrielle has plans to undergo a treatment that will rid her of any strong feelings until she finds herself drawn to a mysterious and possibly dangerous man.

Director: Bertrand Bonello.

Cast: Léa Seydoux, George MacKay.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 146m.

The Garfield Movie

Synopsis: Based on the popular comic strip, Chris Pratt voices the grumpy, sarcastic, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat in this family film.

Director: Mark Dindal.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bowen Yang.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 1h 41m.

Unsung Hero

Synopsis: When David Smallbone’s successful music company collapses, he moves his family from Australia to the States, searching for a brighter future in this faith-based drama.

Director: Joel Smallbone, Richard Ramsey.

Cast: Daisy Betts, Joey Smallbone.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 114m.