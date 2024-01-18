Australian Film Festivals Guide 2024

It’s a new year, which means a new festival calendar! Film festivals across the nation are gearing up for a jam-packed 2024 program, both in-person and online. Below we’ve got a bumper calendar list of what to watch out for.

In terms of major Australian film festivals, we kick things off in Sydney with its main film festival (SFF) in June, before heading to Canberra (CIFF) and Melbourne (MIFF) in August, Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF) in September, before the Adelaide (AFF) and Brisbane (BIFF) film festivals in October.

Aside from the big six, there’s a festival on almost every fortnight in any given corner of the continent. Films from Japan, Finland, Italy, France, Germany and Taiwan; Queer films, trashy films, very-short shorts, films shot exclusively on iPhones, animated films, films projected in a dome-shape… you name it, we’ve got it.

Do note that not all festivals listed here have confirmed their 2024 dates. We have placed them in the schedule based on when they held past festivals, and we will aim to update the listings as the year goes on.

Use the content menu below to look for a film festival near you.

JANUARY-MARCH

Bondi, NSW: 19-28 January

-Short films with a focus on local talent. Australia’s only Academy® Qualifying & BAFTA Qualifying short film festival.

Melbourne: 27-28 January

-LGBTQIA+ films.

Adelaide: 3-4 February

Melbourne: 3-4 February

-Large-scale art and science films presented in the Melbourne Planetarium dome.

Gold Coast, QLD: 8-11 February

Sydney: 9-19 February

-Feature-length and short documentaries from around the world.

Melbourne: 10 February

-Short films, both local and international.

Sydney: 15-29 February in cinema, 1-11 March on demand

-LGBTQIA+ films

Melbourne and Sydney: 15 February-11 March

-The latest and greatest films made in Europe and by European directors.

Queensland: 16-18 February

Norther Territory: 9-26 February

Melbourne: 23-25 February

-Science fiction features and short films, from Australia and abroad

Perth: 23 February-3 March

-Western Australia’s biggest, independently operated film festival featuring only WA-made films

Langwarrin, Victoria: 2 March

-A carefully curated fusion of film, food and beverages, art and entertainment, at the McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery

Melbourne: 3-8 March

-Documentaries that focus on the theme ‘Fronrlines’, as part of a wider forum on documentary filmmaking.

Sydney: 5 March – 9 April

Melbourne: 6 March – 2 April

Canberra: 7 March – 2 April

Perth: 6 March – 2 April

Brisbane: 5 March – 2 April

Adelaide: 21 March – 16 April

Byron Bay: 7 March – 27 March

Victor Harbour: 4 April – 10 April

Hobart: 4 April – 14 April

-The latest and greatest in French films and films by French directors.

Bangalow, Byron Bay NSW: 7-16 March

-A wide range of diverse and inclusive screenings along with an immersive program of art exhibitions, panels, music and plenty more.

Melbourne: 21-25 March

-Feature-length and short films made by and for women, trans and non-binary folk.

Melbourne: 23 March

-Australian short films in a fun day of music, drinks and film

Naarm/Melbourne: Unconfirmed dates, usually March

-A celebration of Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe, showcasing their unique stories.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually March

-Films with a female focus that pass the Bechdel Test.

Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney: Unconfirmed this year

Perth: Unconfirmed this year

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year

APRIL-JUNE

The Gold Coast Film Festival will take place from 17 April 2024. Image: GCFF.

Inner West Sydney: 4-18 April

-Local and international films, special events and filmmaker talks

Melbourne & Sydney: 14-30 April

-Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.

Gold Coast: 17-28 April

-Feature films, shorts and panels for Gold Coast movie lovers.

Geelong: 18-28 April

-LGBTQIA+ films.

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, usually April/May

-The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.

Melbourne: 3-5 May

Melbourne: 5-12 May

-Animated films for kids and adults.

Yarraville, VIC: 9-17 May

-The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.

Hawthorn, VIC: 10 May

Milton, QLD: May 11

Tasmania: 31 May

-Two to five-minute short films

Australia & New Zealand: May

-South African films, and films by South African directors.

Online only: Unconfirmed dates, usually May

-Films featuring only one-take monologues.

Melbourne and Sydney: May/June

-CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually June

-The best of world independent cinema

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart: Unconfirmed dates, usually June

-The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.

Yeppoon, Queensland: June

-Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.

St Kilda (Vic): 6-16 June

-New, locally-made and international short films.

Sydney: 5-16 June

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Castlemaine (VIC): June

-Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.

Winton (Qld): June-July

-Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year

JULY-SEPTEMBER

MIFF is coming back to the iconic Forum and other classic venues in 2024. Image: MIFF archives.

Perth: 3-7 July

-Independent films, both local and from all over the world.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed dates, usually July

-The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).

Australia: 15 July

-Films about and related to our canine companions, man’s best friend: the dog.

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 25 July-8 September

-Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.

Sydney: Dates unconfirmed, usually August

Melbourne: 8-25 August

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Melbourne: 15-25 August

-The best of Indian cinema.

Merimbula, NSW: 17 August

-Showcases stories told by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia.

Margaret River (WA): 31 August-8 September

-The latest and greatest Australian films.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually August/September

-The latest and greatest Korean films, from Korea and by Korean directors.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually September

-A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.

Darwin: Unconfirmed dates, usually mid year

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed dates, usually mid year

-The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.

Sydney, Melbourne: Unconfirmed dates, usually mid year

-The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year.

New Farm, QLD: Unconfirmed this year.

OCTOBER–DECEMBER

The Adelaide Film Festival returns to cinemas in 2024. Image: AFF.

Canberra: Unconfirmed date, usually October

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Port Douglas: Unconfirmed dates, usually October

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra: Unconfirmed dates, usually October

-The best in film from Ireland and in the Irish language.

Sydney: 14-20 October

-One jam-packed week where innovation, music, screen, tech, and gaming converge for unexpected discoveries.

Byron Bay, NSW: October

-Major international and local features, docos and more

Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Online: Unconfirmed dates, usually October

-Modern Czech and Slovak live-action features and animated films

Gympie, QLD: 4-6 October

-International short films, Q&A’s and masterclasses in the heart of Gympie

Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane: 12-29 October

-New films that fall under the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, dark drama and black comedy.

Adelaide: October 16-23

Melbourne, Sydney and Perth: 19 October-2 November

-Films made by anyone telling stories about Australia’s rich diversity.

Adelaide: 19 October

-Over a dozen short films from local, national and international filmmakers

Adelaide: 23 October-3 November

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Brisbane: Unconfirmed, usually October/November

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth: Unconfirmed dates, usually November

-The latest Jewish films, made by and for people with Jewish heritage.

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed dates, usually November

-British feature films and shorts that celebrate the UK’s filmmakers and actors.

Sydney and online: 16-17 November

-Short films made entirely on smartphones.

Sydney: 17 November-1 December

-A global showcase for filmmakers looking to have their work acquired by distributors.

Melbourne: 17 November-1 December

Sydney: 26-30 November

-A film festival for women created by women where female filmmakers are supported and celebrated.

Sydney: 29 November-4 December

-Films in the Persian language and by Persian filmmakers.

Cairns: Unconfirmed dates, usually November

-Cairns’ very own locally produced short film festival.

Western Sydney (NSW): November

-Dedicated to screening Western Sydney films on the big screen.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth: Dates unconfirmed, usually November

Victoria: Dates unconfirmed, usually end of year

NSW: Dates unconfirmed, usually end of year

Melbourne: Unconfirmed this year

-Features, documentaries, short films and experimental cinema that focuses on the environment and/or climate change.

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year

-Recent works by veterans or with veterans’ themes including films, masterclasses, art exhibitions, filmmaker Q&As and other events.

Paused and discontinued film festivals

Now based in the US.

Discontinued.

Discontinued.

Discontinued.

Discontinued.

Discontinued.