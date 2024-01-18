News

Australian Film Festivals Guide 2024

From MIFF to BIFF, this is the ultimate 2024 guide to Australian Film Festivals.
18 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Images from Canva

It’s a new year, which means a new festival calendar! Film festivals across the nation are gearing up for a jam-packed 2024 program, both in-person and online. Below we’ve got a bumper calendar list of what to watch out for.

In terms of major Australian film festivals, we kick things off in Sydney with its main film festival (SFF) in June, before heading to Canberra (CIFF) and Melbourne (MIFF) in August, Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF) in September, before the Adelaide (AFF) and Brisbane (BIFF) film festivals in October.

Aside from the big six, there’s a festival on almost every fortnight in any given corner of the continent. Films from Japan, Finland, Italy, France, Germany and Taiwan; Queer films, trashy films, very-short shorts, films shot exclusively on iPhones, animated films, films projected in a dome-shape… you name it, we’ve got it.

Do note that not all festivals listed here have confirmed their 2024 dates. We have placed them in the schedule based on when they held past festivals, and we will aim to update the listings as the year goes on.

Use the content menu below to look for a film festival near you.

Film festivals by date:

JANUARY-MARCH

Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash

FLiCKERFEST

Bondi, NSW: 19-28 January

-Short films with a focus on local talent. Australia’s only Academy® Qualifying & BAFTA Qualifying short film festival.

Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF)

Melbourne: 27-28 January

-LGBTQIA+ films.

Fleurieu Film Festival 

Adelaide: 3-4 February

Dome Under Film Festival at the Planetarium

Melbourne: 3-4 February

-Large-scale art and science films presented in the Melbourne Planetarium dome.

AACTA Festival

Gold Coast, QLD: 8-11 February

Antenna Documentary Festival

Sydney: 9-19 February

-Feature-length and short documentaries from around the world.

Melbourne Short Film Festival

Melbourne: 10 February

-Short films, both local and international.

Queer Screen Mardi Gras Film Festival

Sydney: 15-29 February in cinema, 1-11 March on demand

-LGBTQIA+ films

Europa! Europa

Melbourne and Sydney: 15 February-11 March

-The latest and greatest films made in Europe and by European directors.

Travelling Film Festival

Queensland: 16-18 February

Norther Territory: 9-26 February

Melbourne Science Fiction Film Festival

Melbourne: 23-25 February

-Science fiction features and short films, from Australia and abroad

WA Made Film Festival

Perth: 23 February-3 March

-Western Australia’s biggest, independently operated film festival featuring only WA-made films

Stellar Short Film Festival

Langwarrin, Victoria: 2 March

-A carefully curated fusion of film, food and beverages, art and entertainment, at the McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery

Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC)

Melbourne: 3-8 March

-Documentaries that focus on the theme ‘Fronrlines’, as part of a wider forum on documentary filmmaking.

Alliance Française French Film Festival

Sydney: 5 March – 9 April
Melbourne: 6 March – 2 April
Canberra: 7 March – 2 April
Perth: 6 March – 2 April
Brisbane: 5 March – 2 April
Adelaide: 21 March – 16 April
Byron Bay: 7 March – 27 March
Victor Harbour: 4 April – 10 April
Hobart: 4 April – 14 April

-The latest and greatest in French films and films by French directors.

Bangalow Film Festival

Bangalow, Byron Bay NSW: 7-16 March

-A wide range of diverse and inclusive screenings along with an immersive program of art exhibitions, panels, music and plenty more.

Melbourne Women in Film Festival (MWFF)

Melbourne: 21-25 March

-Feature-length and short films made by and for women, trans and non-binary folk.

ReelGood Film Festival

Melbourne: 23 March

-Australian short films in a fun day of music, drinks and film

Birrarangga Film Festival

Naarm/Melbourne: Unconfirmed dates, usually March

-A celebration of Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe, showcasing their unique stories.

Australia Womens Film Festival (AWFF)

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually March

-Films with a female focus that pass the Bechdel Test.

Transitions Film Festival

Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney: Unconfirmed this year

Perth Queer Film Festival

Perth: Unconfirmed this year

South Asian Film Festival in Australia (SAFFA)

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year

APRIL-JUNE

The Gold Coast Film Festival will take place from 17 April 2024. Image: GCFF.

Inner West Film Fest

Inner West Sydney: 4-18 April

 -Local and international films, special events and filmmaker talks 

Fantastic Film Festival Australia (FFFA)

Melbourne & Sydney: 14-30 April

-Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.

Gold Coast Film Festival

Gold Coast: 17-28 April

-Feature films, shorts and panels for Gold Coast movie lovers.

Geelong Pride Film Festival

Geelong: 18-28 April

-LGBTQIA+ films.

HSBC Spanish Film Festival

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, usually April/May

-The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.

Tilde: Melbourne Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival

Melbourne: 3-5 May

Melbourne International Animation Festival

Melbourne: 5-12 May

-Animated films for kids and adults.

Setting Sun Film Festival

Yarraville, VIC: 9-17 May

-The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.

People of Passion (POP) International Film Festival

Hawthorn, VIC: 10 May

Sparrowland Short Film Festival

Milton, QLD: May 11

Very Short Film Festival

Tasmania: 31 May

-Two to five-minute short films 

South African Film Festival

Australia & New Zealand: May

-South African films, and films by South African directors.

World Monologue Film Festival

Online only: Unconfirmed dates, usually May

-Films featuring only one-take monologues.

Children’s International Film Festival (CHIFF)

Melbourne and Sydney: May/June

-CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.

Sydney World Film Festival

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually June

-The best of world independent cinema

HSBC German Film Festival

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart: Unconfirmed dates, usually June

-The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.

Capricorn Film Festival

Yeppoon, Queensland: June

-Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.

St Kilda Film Festival

St Kilda (Vic): 6-16 June

-New, locally-made and international short films.

Sydney Film Festival (SFF)

Sydney: 5-16 June

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Castlemaine Documentary Festival

Castlemaine (VIC): June

-Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.

The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival

Winton (Qld): June-July

-Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.

Southwest Asian and North African Film Festival (SWANA)

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year

JULY-SEPTEMBER

MIFF is coming back to the iconic Forum and other classic venues in 2024. Image: MIFF archives.

Revelation Perth International Film Festival

Perth: 3-7 July

-Independent films, both local and from all over the world.

Scandinavian Film Festival

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed dates, usually July

-The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).

Top Dog Film Festival

Australia: 15 July

-Films about and related to our canine companions, man’s best friend: the dog.

Taiwan Film Festival in Australia

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 25 July-8 September

-Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.

Sydney Science Fiction Film Festival

Sydney: Dates unconfirmed, usually August

Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF)

Melbourne: 8-25 August

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)

Melbourne: 15-25 August

-The best of Indian cinema.

Far South Film Festival

Merimbula, NSW: 17 August

-Showcases stories told by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia.

CinefestOZ Film Festival

Margaret River (WA): 31 August-8 September

-The latest and greatest Australian films.

Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA)

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually August/September

-The latest and greatest Korean films, from Korea and by Korean directors.

Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF)

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually September

-A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.

Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF)

Darwin: Unconfirmed dates, usually mid year

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

St. Ali Italian Film Festival

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed dates, usually mid year

-The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.

Japanese Film Festival (JFFA)

Sydney, Melbourne: Unconfirmed dates, usually mid year

-The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.

Sydney Latino Film Festival

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year.

New Farm Queer Film Festival

New Farm, QLD: Unconfirmed this year.

OCTOBER–DECEMBER

The Adelaide Film Festival returns to cinemas in 2024. Image: AFF.

Canberra International Film Festival

Canberra: Unconfirmed date, usually October

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Port Shorts Film Festival

Port Douglas: Unconfirmed dates, usually October

Irish Film Festival Australia

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra: Unconfirmed dates, usually October

-The best in film from Ireland and in the Irish language.

SXSW Sydney – Screen Festival

Sydney: 14-20 October

-One jam-packed week where innovation, music, screen, tech, and gaming converge for unexpected discoveries.

Byron Bay Film Festival

Byron Bay, NSW: October

-Major international and local features, docos and more

Czech and Slovak Film Festival

Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Online: Unconfirmed dates, usually October

-Modern Czech and Slovak live-action features and animated films

Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival

Gympie, QLD: 4-6 October

-International short films, Q&A’s and masterclasses in the heart of Gympie

Monster Fest

Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane: 12-29 October

-New films that fall under the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, dark drama and black comedy.

Trasharama

Adelaide: October 16-23

International Multicultural Film Festival

Melbourne, Sydney and Perth: 19 October-2 November

-Films made by anyone telling stories about Australia’s rich diversity.

Adelaide Independent Film Festival (AIFF)

Adelaide: 19 October

-Over a dozen short films from local, national and international filmmakers 

Adelaide Film Festival (AFF)

Adelaide: 23 October-3 November

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF)

Brisbane: Unconfirmed, usually October/November

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Jewish International Film Festival

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth: Unconfirmed dates, usually November

-The latest Jewish films, made by and for people with Jewish heritage.

Cunard British Film Festival

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed dates, usually November

-British feature films and shorts that celebrate the UK’s filmmakers and actors. 

SmartFone Flick Fest (SF3)

Sydney and online: 16-17 November

-Short films made entirely on smartphones.

Sydney Lift-Off Film Festival

Sydney: 17 November-1 December

-A global showcase for filmmakers looking to have their work acquired by distributors.

Melbourne Lift-Off Film Festival

Melbourne: 17 November-1 December

Sydney Women’s International Film Festival

Sydney: 26-30 November

-A film festival for women created by women where female filmmakers are supported and celebrated.

Persian Film Festival

Sydney: 29 November-4 December

-Films in the Persian language and by Persian filmmakers.

Understory Film Festival

Cairns: Unconfirmed dates, usually November

-Cairns’ very own locally produced short film festival.

Made in the West

Western Sydney (NSW): November

-Dedicated to screening Western Sydney films on the big screen.

Iranian Film Festival of Australia

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth: Dates unconfirmed, usually November

The Other Film Festival

Victoria: Dates unconfirmed, usually end of year

Winda Film Festival

NSW: Dates unconfirmed, usually end of year

Environmental Film Festival of Australia

Melbourne: Unconfirmed this year

-Features, documentaries, short films and experimental cinema that focuses on the environment and/or climate change.

Veterans Film Festival

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year

-Recent works by veterans or with veterans’ themes including films, masterclasses, art exhibitions, filmmaker Q&As and other events.

Paused and discontinued film festivals

A Night of Horror International Film Festival

Now based in the US.

Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival (BOFA)

Discontinued.

The (new) Melbourne Underground Film Festival (MUFF)

Discontinued.

Russian Resurrection Film Festival

Discontinued.

Palestinian Film Festival of Australia

Discontinued.

Screenwave International Film Festival

Discontinued.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

