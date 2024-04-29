BritBox: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Sitting in Limbo (30 April)

Sitting in Limbo. Image: BritBox.

Film (2020). A devastating and powerful story of immigrant Anthony Bryan, who was wrongfully detained by the Home Office. Anthony faces deportation after living in the United Kingdom for 50 years. This emotional drama follows Anthony, one of more than 80 real-life victims of the UK’s Windrush scandal, where people were wrongfully detained, denied legal rights and threatened with deportation in 2018. Starring Nadine Marshall (Criminal Justice, Silent Witness), Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, Deadwater Fall), and Patrick Robinson (Shetland, Six Four).

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – Season 1 (2 May)

2018 miniseries loosely based on Christie’s 1936 novel of the same name. Starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot, alongside Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Tara Fitzgerald and Shirley Henderson.

Added recently

Fit to Rule: How Royal Illness Changed History (22 April)

Mini-series (2013). Chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, Lucy Worsley, delves into how the physical and mental health of monarchs past has shaped the history of the UK.

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence (24 April)

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence. Image: BritBox.

In another iconic Agatha Christie crime series, Rachel Argyll, a wealthy heiress, is found brutally murdered in her lavish home, where she lives with her husband, Leo, and their five adopted children. Her adopted son Jack Argyll is arrested for her murder, to which he vehemently pleads his innocence. Starring Morven Christie (Payback, The Replacement), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, About Time), Matthew Goode (Discovery of Witches, The Good Wife) and Anthony Boyle (Tolkien, Tetris).

Agatha Christie’s Marple – Seasons 1–6 (18 April)

Agatha Christie’s Marple – Season 4. Image: BritBox.

Miss Marple returns to solve crimes in a new season. Miss Jane Marple, an elderly lady learns of various mysterious and dangerous crimes and murders in her town. She sets out to help the local police solve the cases with her sharp mind and unparalleled powers of observation. Starring Geraldine McEwan (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Henry V), Julia McKenzie (Notes of a Scandal, Cranford) and Stephen Churchett (Doctor Who, The House of Elliot).