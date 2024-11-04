News

 > Features

Britbox: new shows streaming this week

From 4 to 10 November 2024: discover the best new shows streaming on BritBox.
4 Nov 2024 8:55
Paul Dalgarno
Ridley Season 2. Image: BritBox. New shows streaming.

Streaming

Ridley Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Share Icon

BritBox: new to streaming

My King Charles (5 Nov)

My King Charles. Image: Britbox. New Shows Streaming.
My King Charles. Image: BritBox/ Anwar Hussein.

Series. Featuring previously unseen letters, photos and insights, this in-depth exploration focuses on the British King’s life, from his early years to the challenges of more recent years.

Ridley – Season 2 (7 Nov)

Ridley Season 2. Image: Britbox.
Ridley Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Season 2 brings a range of thrilling mysteries and high emotional stakes as retired Detective Alex Ridley steps back into the role of consultant detective in a bid to help his former colleague, Carol Farman tackle a series of progressively more dangerous cases.

Ridley delves into each case and confronts the onslaught of external threats as he tries to protect an old friend, all while battling with his own inner turmoil. Starring Adrian Dunbar, Bronagh Waugh and George Bukhari. Watch the preview trailer.

Mr Turner (8 Nov)

Mr Turner. Image: Britbox. New Shows Streaming.
Mr Turner. Image: BritBox.

Film (2014). A fictional look at the life of the famous British painter J.M.W. Turner as he takes a trip down memory lane and stops off for a bit to recall his romantic relationship with a seaside landlady. Directed by Mike Leigh. Starring Timothy Spall, Paul Jesson and Dorothy Atkinson.

The film has a 97% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the following Critics Consensus:

Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic.

BritBox: recently added

Hope Gap (29 Oct)

Film (2019). A father tells his son he is going to leave his mother while the couple are visiting, unleashing plenty of drama. Starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

Rillington Place (31 Oct)

Rillington Place. Image: Bbc/ Britbox. New Shows.
Rillington Place. Image: BBC/ BritBox.

Series. A three-part drama about serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place in the 1940s and early 1950s. Starring Stars Tim Roth, Nico Mirallegro and Samantha Morton. Watch the trailer.

Detectorists – Seasons 1–3 (22 Oct)

Series. Two eccentric metal detector enthusiasts spend their time trying to detect a fortune hidden just underground. Starring Mackenzie Crook, Toby Jones and Rachael Stirling.

Dalgliesh – Season 2 (24 Oct)

Dalgliesh S2. Image: Britbox. New Shows Streaming.
Dalgliesh S2. Image: BritBox.

Series. A TV adaptation of  PD James’ international best-selling and much-loved Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries. Inspector Adam Dalgliesh returns for a second season, solving unusual murders and revealing buried secrets alongside DS Kate Miskin as the pair uncover the desperation and depravity that drives people to murder.

But as Inspector Dalgleish’s poetry career flourishes, he must dissect his own motives as he considers resigning from the police. Starring Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer and Alistair Brammer. Watch the trailer.

The Deep Blue Sea (15 Oct)

Film (2011). The self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot and the wife of a British Judge is exposed. Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

Passenger (18 Oct)

Passenger. Image: Sister/ All3Media/ Britbox. Best 9 New Shows.
Passenger. Image: SISTER/ All3Media/ BritBox.

Series. A mystery about a string of curious crimes. In the small Northern town of Chadder Vale, Former Police Detective Riya Ajunwa investigates a series of strange crimes that have townsfolk reeling, starting with a local girl who mysteriously disappears for 24 hours. Starring Wunmi Mosaku, David ThrelfallRowan Robinson and Barry Sloane. Two episodes weekly. Read more about this BritBox show and watch the trailer on ScreenHub.

Discover more recently added BritBox shows on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Nick Knowles in South America. Image: SBS On Demand.
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

From 4 to 10 November 2024 – discover the best new shows to stream on SBS On Demand.

Paul Dalgarno
Shetland – Season 8. Image: ABC iview.
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

From 4 to 10 November 2024 – discover the best new shows streaming on ABC iview.

Paul Dalgarno
Gangnam B-Side. Image: Disney+.
Features

Disney+: new shows streaming this week

From 4 to 10 November 2024 – discover the best new shows streaming on Disney+.

Paul Dalgarno
Game of Thrones Season 8. Image: HBO/Warner Bros./Binge
News

A Game of Thrones movie is in the works, says Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. confirms development of a Game of Thrones movie.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Squid Game Season 2. Image: Netflix
News

Netflix: Squid Game Season 2 trailer is here

The intense Squid Game Season 2 trailer is now out, with the premiere episode streaming this December on Netflix.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login