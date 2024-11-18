BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

The Bay – Seasons 3 & 4 (22 Nov)

The Bay. Image: BritBox.

Series. Follow Detective Sergeant Jenn Townsend, the area’s newest officer, as she’s thrown into navigating the increasingly complex challenges of her new job in the gritty, northern UK coastal town of Morecambe.

From a gripping missing-persons case to a murder case that unsettles the quaint town, the plot quickly escalates into a darker investigation, with untold secrets that plague the community. Starring Marsha Thomason and Barry Sloane. Watch The Bay Season 3 trailer.

BritBox: recently added

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5 (12 Nov)

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the books of much-loved author Alf Wight, the easy-watch series follows the endearing and humorous adventures of local vet, James Herriot and his colleagues against the stunning backdrop of rural England, the Yorkshire Dales.

This uplifting series sees a continuation of the Christmas episode where a new family member joined the Herriot household; how has the rest of the Skeldale clan adjusted to the new addition? Starring Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shento and Samuel West. Watch the trailer.

My King Charles (5 Nov)

Series. Featuring previously unseen letters, photos and insights, this in-depth exploration focuses on the British King’s life, from his early years to the challenges of more recent years.

Ridley – Season 2 (7 Nov)

Ridley Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Season 2 brings a range of thrilling mysteries and high emotional stakes as retired Detective Alex Ridley steps back into the role of consultant detective in a bid to help his former colleague, Carol Farman tackle a series of progressively more dangerous cases.

Ridley delves into each case and confronts the onslaught of external threats as he tries to protect an old friend, all while battling with his own inner turmoil. Starring Adrian Dunbar, Bronagh Waugh and George Bukhari. Watch the preview trailer.

Mr Turner (8 Nov)

Mr Turner. Image: BritBox.

Film (2014). A fictional look at the life of the famous British painter J.M.W. Turner as he takes a trip down memory lane and stops off for a bit to recall his romantic relationship with a seaside landlady. Directed by Mike Leigh. Starring Timothy Spall, Paul Jesson and Dorothy Atkinson.

The film has a 97% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the following Critics Consensus:

Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic.

Film (2019). A father tells his son he is going to leave his mother while the couple are visiting, unleashing plenty of drama. Starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

Rillington Place (31 Oct)

Rillington Place. Image: BBC/ BritBox.

Series. A three-part drama about serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place in the 1940s and early 1950s. Starring Stars Tim Roth, Nico Mirallegro and Samantha Morton. Watch the trailer.

Dalgliesh – Season 2 (24 Oct)

Series. A TV adaptation of PD James’ international best-selling and much-loved Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries. Inspector Adam Dalgliesh returns for a second season, solving unusual murders and revealing buried secrets alongside DS Kate Miskin as the pair uncover the desperation and depravity that drives people to murder.

But as Inspector Dalgleish’s poetry career flourishes, he must dissect his own motives as he considers resigning from the police. Starring Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer and Alistair Brammer. Watch the trailer.

Film (2011). The self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot and the wife of a British Judge is exposed. Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.