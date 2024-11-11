Binge: new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

Rick Stein’s Cornwall – Season 3 (11 Nov)

Series. Stein takes us on a leisurely exploration of the English county Cornwall, celebrating its food, history, music, art and culture.

The World’s Deadliest Weather Caught On Camera – Season 2 (12 Nov)

Series. It’s all in the title, hey. Looking at how weather conditions affect people and the places they live around the globe. Starring Louis Mellis and Euan Macnaughton.

Women Make Film – Season 1 (14 Nov)

Documentary. A guided tour of how movies have been written and made as told by female filmmakers over the last hundred or so years. Starring Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda and Adjoa Andoh. Watch the trailer.

12 Puppies And Us – Season 1 (15 Nov)

Series. Following the ups, downs, paws, and roll-overs of a dozen puppies as they get to know their new furless families. Starring Rob Brydon and Louise Glazebrook.

Binge: recently added

The Day of the Jackal – Season 1 (7 Nov)

The Day of the Jackal. Image: Binge.

The hunter becomes the hunted in this thrilling new series inspired by the 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name. Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne stars as the modern-day Jackal, an elusive and highly skilled assassin caught in a globe-trotting game of cat and mouse with a British intelligence officer determined to bring him down. Strap in for a nail-biting ride. Starring Úrsula Corberó, Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. Watch the trailer.

Junior Taskmaster – Season 1 (9 Nov)

Hosted by Rose Matafeo as the Taskmaster, this junior version of the comedic game show will feature contestants aged between 9 and 11. The first five episodes will each feature five new competitors, battling it out for the top two spots to move into a pair of semi-final episodes. The five highest-scoring contestants will then compete in the grand final.

Abigail (10 Nov)

Film (2024). Crims kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, then retreat to an isolated mansion, not knowing what they’ve let themselves in for. Starring Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevensand and Giancarlo Esposito.

Somebody Somewhere – Season 3 (28 October)

Somebody Somewhere – Season 3. Image: Binge.

Series. Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mould. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds. Starring Bridget Everett. Watch the trailer.

Golda (1 Nov)

Film (2023). A dramatic exploration of the high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, the Iron Lady of Israel, faced during the Yom Kippur War. Starring Helen Mirren and Zed Josef.

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 6 (22 Oct)

What We Do In The Shadows returns for Season 6. Image: Binge.

Series. In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world. Starring Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou. Watch the trailer.

Rescue Hi-Surf – Season 1 (22 Oct)

The pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu – the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Starring Adam Demos and Robbie Magasiva. Watch the trailer.

The Color Purple (24 Oct)

Film (2023). A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. Starring Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P Henson.

Hysteria! – Season 1 (18 Oct)

Hysteria! Image: Binge.

Series. When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realise they can capitalise on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. Starring Jessica Treska and Julia Bowen. Watch the trailer.