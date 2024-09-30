Binge: best new shows & films streaming October 2024

Binge: new this month

2 October

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 15

Series. Grab your stilettos and get ready to strut all over the city that never sleeps. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield all return this season, along with new housewife Racquel Chevremont, and Rebecca Minkoff, who joins as a friend.

3 October

Velma: This Halloween Needs to be More Special

Animated TV special. With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears … if they all want to make it out alive.

Salem’s Lot

Film (2024). The adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel reunites the producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises The Conjuring and the It films. Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. Starring Lewis Pullman and Spencer Treat Clark.

4 October

Law & Order – Season 24

Law & Order – Season 24. Image: Binge.

Series. Lives hang in the balance as detectives and prosecutors pursue justice in New York City. In cases ripped from the headlines, police investigate serious and often deadly crimes, weighing the evidence and questioning the suspects until someone is taken into custody. The district attorney’s office then builds a case to convict the perpetrator by proving the person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Working together, these expert teams navigate all sides of the complex criminal justice system to make New York a safer place – and keep the worst offenders off the streets.

5 October

The Great Escaper

Film. Bernard Jordan escapes from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France. Starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson.

7 October

The Franchise – Season 1

Series. The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every screw-up has an origin story. Starring Billy Magnussen and Aya Cash. Read more on ScreenHub.

8 October

Superman & Lois – Season 4

Series. The world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today’s society. Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

10 October

Teacup – Season 1

Teacup. Image: Binge.

Series. From the mind of Insidious and The Conjuring, the new eight-episode series follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. Starring Yvonne Strahovski.

Sweetpea – Season 1

Series. Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so shit. Then everything in her life is turned upside down, and Rhiannon is pushed over the edge. She snaps. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything … Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? Starring Ella Purnell and Calam Lynch. Watch the trailer

Caddo Lake

Film. New film, from producer M. Night Shyamalan and writer-directors Celine Held and Logan George. When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Diana Hopper and Caroline Falk.

16 October

American Horror Stories – Season 3B

Series. The second half of season three features more spooky stories, ranging from psychological thrillers to mind-boggling narratives that are sure to stay in viewers’ minds. A spin-off from the creators of the award-winning American Horror Story, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, each episode features a different horror story to capture the imaginations of the spookily minded. Starring Sierra McCormick and Paris Jackson.

18 October

Hysteria! – Season 1

Hysteria! Image: Binge.

Series. When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realise they can capitalise on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. Starring Jessica Treska and Julia Bowen. Watch the trailer.

22 October

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 6

Series. In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world. Starring Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou.

Rescue Hi-Surf – Season 1

The pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu – the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Starring Adam Demos and Robbie Magasiva. Watch the trailer.

24 October

The Color Purple

Film (2023). A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. Starring Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P Henson.

28 October

Somebody Somewhere – Season 3

Series. Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mould. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds. Starring Bridget Everett. Watch the trailer