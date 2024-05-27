Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week on Binge

MoviePass, Movie Crash (29 May)

Exploring the MoviePass company’s founding and the implosion that occurred after outside investors took over, rendering the company bankrupt and under investigation.

Colin From Accounts, Season 2 (30 May)

In season two, Ash and Gordon have moved in together but there’s a big, Colin-shaped hole in their hearts as they try to get their beloved, special needs dog back from his new owners, and work out whether they want a relationship, or if they just wanted a dog.

Read: Colin from Accounts Season 2: new trailer

May December (30 May)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past. Starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Directed by Todd Haynes.

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 5 (31 May)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5 is back for a new series as ten amateur designers battle it out to win a commercial interior design contract. Each week, the contestants must work alone or as a team to transform a commercial space with imaginative interior design.

Added recently to Binge

Styled – Season 1 (20 May)

Styled follows the staging and renovation adventures of Nicole Babb and Caffery Vanhorne, best friends and design experts, as they transform spaces from drab to fab.

Frozen Planet II – Season 2 (21 May)

Frozen Planet II is a 2022 British nature documentary series co-produced by the BBC and The Open University as a sequel to Frozen Planet. The series is presented and narrated by Sir David Attenborough with music composed by Hans Zimmer, Adam Lukas and James Everingham, including a theme featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Aurora.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (22 May)

Film. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Who Murdered Marea? (23 May)

Investigative journalist Denham Hitchcock re-examines the cold case murder of 69-year-old Healesville mother of three Marea Yann, who was violently killed in her home in September 2003.

MH370: The Final Search (24 May)

Eight years after flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared, Peter Stefanovic speaks to experts about new information and technology that may aid in solving the aviation tragedy.