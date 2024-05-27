News

 > Features

Binge: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on Binge from 27 May to 2 June 2024.
27 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall) in COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS Season 2_Photo BINGE_Lisa Tomasetti

Streaming

Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall) in Colin From Accounts, Season 2. Photo: Binge/Lisa Tomasetti.

Share Icon

New to streaming this week on Binge

MoviePass, Movie Crash (29 May)

Exploring the MoviePass company’s founding and the implosion that occurred after outside investors took over, rendering the company bankrupt and under investigation.

Colin From Accounts, Season 2 (30 May)

>

In season two, Ash and Gordon have moved in together but there’s a big, Colin-shaped hole in their hearts as they try to get their beloved, special needs dog back from his new owners, and work out whether they want a relationship, or if they just wanted a dog.

Read: Colin from Accounts Season 2: new trailer

May December (30 May)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past. Starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Directed by Todd Haynes.

>

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 5 (31 May)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5 is back for a new series as ten amateur designers battle it out to win a commercial interior design contract. Each week, the contestants must work alone or as a team to transform a commercial space with imaginative interior design.

Added recently to Binge

Styled – Season 1 (20 May)

Styled follows the staging and renovation adventures of Nicole Babb and Caffery Vanhorne, best friends and design experts, as they transform spaces from drab to fab.

Frozen Planet II – Season 2 (21 May)

>

Frozen Planet II is a 2022 British nature documentary series co-produced by the BBC and The Open University as a sequel to Frozen Planet. The series is presented and narrated by Sir David Attenborough with music composed by Hans Zimmer, Adam Lukas and James Everingham, including a theme featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Aurora.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (22 May)

Film. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Who Murdered Marea? (23 May)

Investigative journalist Denham Hitchcock re-examines the cold case murder of 69-year-old Healesville mother of three Marea Yann, who was violently killed in her home in September 2003.

MH370: The Final Search (24 May)

Eight years after flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared, Peter Stefanovic speaks to experts about new information and technology that may aid in solving the aviation tragedy.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Prime Video May December
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime Video, SBS, ABC iview and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 27 May to 2 June 2024 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
ABC iview Secret Science.
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on ABC iview from 27 May to 2 June 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Prime Video May December
Features

Prime Video: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new films and shows to stream on Prime Video from 27 May to 2 June 2024 in…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Rats in the Ranks: Larry Hand, former Lord Mayor of Sydney's Leichhardt Council with filmmakers Bob Connolly and Robin Anderson. Supplied.
Features

DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 27 May to 2 June in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Jim Henson: Idea Man. Image: Disney+
Features

Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to new films and shows to stream on Disney+ from 27 May to 2 June, 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login