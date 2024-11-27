Binge: new shows & films streaming December 2024

Binge: new shows streaming

1 Dec

How to Make Gravy

How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge.

Film (2024). The highly anticipated first Binge original feature, based on Paul Kelly’s iconic song and adapted for the screen by Aria award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. A stellar line-up of Australian actors bring the characters to life, including Daniel Henshall, Brenton Thwaites, Kate Mulvany, Hugo Weaving and Damon Herriman.

The film explores the lives of Joe and his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him. Watch the trailer.

2 Dec

TikTok Awards 2024

From viral sensations to game-changing creators, this year’s finalists represent the very best of TikTok in Australia and New Zealand – vying for top titles including Video of the Year. The ceremony at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion will broadcast live on @tiktok_australia on November 27, with replays available on Binge on December 2. TikTok TV, a one-hour special that looks back at the top trends of 2024, will stream on BINGE on December 16.

Bookworm

Film (2024). Precocious 11-year-old Mildred’s New Zealand world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise, comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.

4 Dec

Gavin & Stacey – Seasons 1-3

Series. Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Wales fall in love, bringing their friends, family and baggage with them. Starring James Corden and Joanna Page.

5 Dec

Creature Commandos

Series. This new animated series in the DC Universe follows a black ops team known as the Creature Commandos – including a human leader, a werewolf, a vampire, a gorgon and Frankenstein’s monster. The series kicks off with Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) forming the military supergroup after putting human lives on the line in past missions (Suicide Squad, Peacemaker).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 7

Series. Love is in the air, as eight hopeful Americans journey abroad to meet their long-distance partners for the first time – to see if their online love can translate to a lasting relationship. Will their holidays flings soar into something more serious, or will they fly home solo? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

6 Dec

Jamie’s One Pan Christmas

Special. It’s Jamie Oliver. He has one pan. It’s Christmas.

Southern Charm – Season 10

Series. The latest season of this fan-favourite reality show is coming express from the US. For the unacquainted, Southern Charm offers a peek into the life of a group of modern-day aristocrats in Charleston, South Carolina. From the traditional to the ostentatious, the city’s society gentlemen and Southern belles open the door to a typically closed-off world.

11 Dec

Call Me Ted

Series. Exploring the life and legacy of 86-year-old media mogul Ted Turner, this six-part documentary series is a fascinating glimpse into the revolutionary mind behind CNN and the 24-hour news cycle. The series spans from Turner’s childhood, through his visionary career, personal ups and downs, philanthropy and his later years. His children feature in on-camera interviews, as well as ex-wife Jane Fonda.

12 Dec

I Kissed a Girl – Season 1

Series. Dannii Minogue plays cupid to 10 single ladies from the UK, under the Italian sun. Celebrating queer love, this dating show is loud, proud and starts with a kiss – with the newly matched couples putting their chemistry to the test as soon as they meet. Will first impressions make or break?

Dune: Part 2

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Paul unites with the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he knows the stakes are high. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Read the ScreenHub review.

13 Dec

Bookie

Series. In the latest series from Chuck Lorre, veteran bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalo) struggles to survive the impending legalisation of sports gambling, along with his increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers. After Danny’s wife left him in the Season 1 finale, he will have to work to win back her affection and get his life on track.

19 Dec

Laid – Season 1

Laid. Image: Binge.

Series. When her former lovers start dying in unusual circumstances, Ruby (Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once) must go back through her sex timeline, with the help of her best friend, and confront her past in order to move forward. This rom-com with a twist is based on the 2011 Australian series of the same name. Zosia Mamet also stars.

26 Dec

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

Special. Get ready Gavin & Stacey fans: the long-awaited ‘Christmas special’ finale is being fast-tracked from the UK and will premiere on Boxing Day. All three seasons of the award-winning rom-com classic are available to binge from 4 December, so there’s time to catch up on the hilarious and heartwarming love story – which started in 2007 – before we get to see how it ends.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Film (2024). It’s a clash of the movie titans as Godzilla and Kong engage in an epic battle while less impressive humans search for their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries. Starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens.

28 Dec

The Garfield Movie

Film (2024). Following Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson and Hannah Waddingham.

30 Dec

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 6

Series. The sixth season is here, with a new batch of Americans moving to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

The Last Year of Television

Special. See out the year in style as Mitch McTaggart takes you through the best and worst of Australian television in 2024. From true crime fails and cringe news coverage to all the drama highlights from on and off the screen, let Mitch explain all with his unrivalled research and brutal wit. It’s a roast, it’s a clip show, it’s the ultimate annual love letter to Australian TV.